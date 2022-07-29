O-Zone: Downhill descent

On Friday, the Miami Dolphins took the field for their third practice session of training camp, but it was only made available to the media for a portion of the day. Fans will get their first opportunity to see the team at Baptist Health Training Complex across from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Saturday. Tickets are sold out for the event, but it’s sure to be an entertaining day for those who can go.

MIAMI GARDENS, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO