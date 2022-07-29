Scotland v New Zealand - second T20 international

www.bbc.com
England’s victory over Germany sets record for UK’s most-watched women’s match
England’s Euro 2022 final with Germany was watched by an average of 11million people on TV, a record for a women’s football match in the UK.The audience peaked at more than 17million in the closing minutes of the Lionesses’ 2-1 victory at Wembley, according to overnight figures released by the ratings organisation Barb.This is also a record for a women’s football game.The previous highest peak came during England’s 2019 World Cup semi-final defeat by the United States, which saw a peak audience of nearly 12million.The average audience of 11.0million is for BBC One’s entire coverage of Sunday’s final, which ran...
England Win Euro 2022 Final Against Germany As The Lionesses Bring It Home
England's women have won the Euro 2022 championship, beating Germany 2-1 after extra-time in a tense encounter at Wembley. The Lionesses ended England's 56 year wait for a major trophy by claiming a first tournament win since 1966. Moreover, they dealt Germany their first ever loss in a European Championship...
England 2-1 Germany (aet): Women’s Euro 2022 final – as it happened
Chloe Kelly toe-poked the winner, and her first international tournament goal, in extra time at Wembley to guide England to their first ever European Championship
Commonwealth Games: England cyclist Matt Walls and spectators injured in horrifying crash
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England cyclist Matt Walls has been released from hospital after he was involved in...
One Day Cup: Derbyshire v Glamorgan (Tues)
Venue: County Ground, Derby Date: Tuesday, 2 August Time: 11:00 BST. Coverage: Commentary on BBC Sport Online & app; match report online; updates on BBC Radio Derby & BBC Radio Wales. Holders Glamorgan begin their One-Day Cup title defence away to Derbyshire on Tuesday, with both sides only lightly affected...
‘A new Wembley scam’: Angry German media reacts to Euro 2022 loss to England
German media reacted angrily to their team’s defeat to England on Sunday, blaming a “new Wembley scam” for robbing them of victory. Tabloid newspaper Bild blamed a supposed referee error made in the 25th minute of the game. In a piece entitled “Rage after Wembley Scandal”, they wrote: “The German football players lost a clear penalty against England in the final of the Euros and lost dramatically in extra time 1-2. In Wembley of all places!“Referee Kateryna Monzul did not see a clear handball from England captain Leah Williamson on the line.” The moment was checked by VAR but...
Watch: Commonwealth Games hockey - Scotland v South Africa
Get Involved - Murray's 'lift of his life' clinches gold. Kevin Collins: Great lifting from Chris Murray to win the gold medal. Scotland women kept their chances of reaching the Commonwealth Games hockey semi-finals alive by thrashing Kenya 12-0 in Pool B. Charlotte Watson, Sarah Jamieson and Fiona Burnet all...
England to face Brazil in inaugural women's Finalissima after Euro 2022 success
Newly crowned European champions England will take on Brazil in the inaugural women's Finalissima after Pia Sundhage's side claimed their fourth straight Copa America title with a 1-0 win against hosts Colombia at the weekend. A first-half penalty from Debinha was enough for Brazil to seal an eighth continental crown...
One Day Cup: Holders Glamorgan plan title defence
National Counties Showcase,50 overs match: Wales NC v Glamorgan. Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff Date: Sunday 31 July Time: 11:00 BST. Coverage: Commentary on BBC sport website and app; match report on BBC Sport website. Glamorgan coach David Harrison says the county will go "all out" with selection to defend their...
England Vs Germany: How To Watch The Women’s Euros 2022 Final Match Online And TV Channel Today
The Women’s Euros 2022 comes to a close this evening, with England’s Lionesses potentially just 90 (or 120 plus penalties) minutes away from making history. The team have reached the Euro final on two previous occasions - in 1984 and 2009 - so they’ll be trying to make it third time lucky in front of a home crowd this year and take home the trophy for the first time.
Scotland v New Zealand: Chapman & Mitchell power Kiwis to victory
Scotland 306 (49.4): Leask 85, Cross 53; Bracewell 3-43 Duffy 3-52 New Zealand 307 (45.5): Allen 50, Chapman 101*, Mitchell 74*. An unbeaten century from Mark Chapman steered New Zealand to a seven-wicket ODI victory over Scotland in Edinburgh. With Michael Leask making a rapid 85 and Matthew Cross 53,...
Alebiosu gunning for Kilmarnock success
Ryan Alebiosu hopes his loan move from Arsenal to Kilmarnock marks the final step of his journey to first-team football with the Premier League club. The 20-year-old right-sided defender from London had a loan spell with Crewe Alexandra last season but believes the top flight in Scotland is now a proven testing ground for players to go on to bigger things.
Chris Sutton: World Cup factor can drive Celtic to Scottish Premiership title this year again
Chris Sutton is a man that is never shy in giving his honest opinion and calling it the way he sees it. Whether its his column in the Daily Record or his punditry work for BT Sports or Premier Sports, he is always willing to state his belief’s and views on the game and his candour can be quite refreshing at times. Never one for succulent lamb stuff, he is never partisan when it comes to Celtic and gives us stick when warranted.
Euro 22: Nottingham City Council puts up 60ft England flag
A giant England flag has been put up on a council building in support of the Lionesses ahead of the Euro 2022 final. The 60ft (18m) by 26ft (8m) flag is draped on Nottingham's Council House, with the council believing it is the "largest in the country". Nottingham City Council...
Commonwealth Games: England men beat Wales in hockey after Australia thrash Scotland
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England men beat Wales 4-2 in a Commonwealth Games hockey Pool B thriller after...
Commonwealth Games: India thrash Pakistan in cricket
India 102-2 (11.4 overs) beat Pakistan 99 all out (18 overs) by eight wickets - scorecard. India cruised to an eight-wicket win over fierce rivals Pakistan in their Commonwealth Games cricket match. Opener Smriti Mandhana struck 63 off 42 balls as India chased down Pakistan's total of 99 with 38...
Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Motherwell, St Mirren, Aberdeen, VAR, Kent, O'Riley, Welsh, Tavernier
Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has revealed he's ready to tie down winger Ryan Kent on a new contract as he closes in on ensuring striker Alfredo Morelos stays at Ibrox. (Daily Express) Motherwell are lining up ex-boss Stephen Robinson as the replacement for Graham Alexander. Robinson, who left Fir...
Watch Commonwealth Games: Rugby sevens & cricket, cyclists injured in crash
Solid work from Northern Ireland's men's pairs team of Martin McHugh and Sam Barkley to dispatch of Jamaica 26-9 and advance to the quarter-finals as Pool A winners. They're back in action this evening at 18:00. Before then, the women's four meet Fiji in their quarter-final at 15:00. South Africa...
Mountain rescuers braced for busy summer as UK holiday boom continues
After record 3,629 callouts last year in England and Wales, crews say there’s no sign pandemic trend for heading to great outdoors is waning
‘Freaking amazing’: Rugby sevens gold caps Australia’s Commonwealth Games redemption
Bottles were popped on the Gold Coast as Australia’s newest rugby sevens stars tended to unfinished business in the Commonwealth Games on the other side of the world. A 22-12 defeat of Fiji in the gold medal game in Coventry, just outside of host city Birmingham, on Sunday night erased the pain of an extra-time loss to New Zealand four years earlier.
