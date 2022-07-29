Scotland v New Zealand - second T20 international

Chris Sutton is a man that is never shy in giving his honest opinion and calling it the way he sees it. Whether its his column in the Daily Record or his punditry work for BT Sports or Premier Sports, he is always willing to state his belief’s and views on the game and his candour can be quite refreshing at times. Never one for succulent lamb stuff, he is never partisan when it comes to Celtic and gives us stick when warranted.

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO