ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Three men charged with the murder of 19-year-old stabbed in the back

By The Newsroom
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20OWjD_0gxTpE6S00

Three men have been charged with the murder of a 19-year-old man who died after suffering a stab wound to the back.

Police were called to Langhorn Road, Southampton, on Sunday, July 24, where Dawid Such was found with a puncture wound to the lower back and abdomen, according to Hampshire police.

The teenager, who lived in the road where he was fatally attacked, was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qqfn0_0gxTpE6S00
Undated family handout photo issued by Hampshire Constabulary of Dawid Such, 19, as three men have been charged with his murder after he suffered a puncture wound to his lower back during an incident in Langhorn Road in Southampton. Issue date: Friday July 29, 2022. PA Photo. Ken Mulangala, 20, has been charged with murder along with Jordan Matthews, 20, and Donovan Thomas, 35. Billy McIntyre, 23, has been charged with assisting an offender. See PA story POLICE Dawid. Photo credit should read: Family Handout/PA Wire NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder.

Ken Mulangala, 20, of Warren Avenue, Southampton has been charged with murder along with Jordan Matthews, 20, of Estridge Close, Bursledon, and Donovan Thomas, 35, of Norwood High Street, London.

Billy McIntyre, 23, of Millbrook Road East in Southampton has been charged with assisting an offender.

The four defendants have been remanded in custody and are to appear next at Winchester Crown Court on Monday.

A man linked to the investigation was shot in the hand by armed officers in Beaufort Street, Chelsea, south-west London, at around 9pm on July 24.

During the police stop, a single shot was fired from a police weapon, hitting one of the men in the car in the hand.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating this incident.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Man in crown court charged with murder of nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte

A man has appeared in front of a crown court judge charged with murdering a nine-year-old girl who was found stabbed in the street. Deividas Skebas was arrested on Saturday after a CCTV appeal following the death of Lilia Valutyte in Boston, Lincolnshire, on Thursday. The 22-year-old was remanded into...
BOSTON, MA
newschain

Two people arrested after girl, nine, dies from suspected stab wound

Two people have been arrested as part of a murder investigation after a nine-year-old girl died from a suspected stab wound in Boston. Lincolnshire Police said officers were called to the scene in Fountain Lane at around 6.20pm on Thursday. The force said on Friday that two people have been...
BOSTON, MA
newschain

Nine-year-old girl who died from suspected stab wound in Boston named

Police have named a nine-year-old girl who died from a suspected stab wound in Boston, Lincolnshire. Lilia Valutyte was found at the scene in Fountain Lane at around 6.20pm on Thursday, Lincolnshire Police said. It comes after two people were arrested as part of a murder investigation following the “isolated...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#West London#Violent Crime#Bursledon#Norwood High Street#Winchester Crown Court
BBC

Burnley father charged with murdering seven-week-old baby son

A man has been charged with murder over the death of his seven-week-old son. Abel-Jax Mailey died two days after being found unresponsive at a property on Piccadilly Road, Burnley, on 28 November 2021, Lancashire Police said. A post-mortem examination, along with further tests, found Abel-Jax died of a head...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Owami Davies: Three arrested on suspicion of murdering missing student nurse

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the disappearance of a student nurse. Owami Davies, 24, left her home in Grays, Essex, and was last seen just after midnight on Derby Road in West Croydon on 7 July. Police say she was in a “vulnerable state” when she was last seen and urged Croydon residents to check their sheds and outbuildings for anything suspicious. On Monday two men, aged 27 and 23 were arrested in the Croydon area in connection with the investigation. They were taken to a south London police station where they...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Paedophile jailed for life for repeatedly raping 13-year-old girl

A "predatory" paedophile who repeatedly raped a 13-year-old girl has been jailed for life. Chris Morriss, 49, was convicted of 10 counts of rape at Preston Crown Court and must serve a minimum of 11 years before he is eligible for parole. Police said Morriss, formerly of Denecliff, Liverpool, was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Law & Crime

Boston Man Who Kidnapped Woman and Raped Her for Three Days Will Spend Decades Behind Bars

A Massachusetts man convicted of kidnapping and raping a woman repeatedly while keeping her inside his home for days will spend up to nearly 40 years behind bars. Victor Pena, 42, was convicted on July 26 on 10 aggravated rape charges and one kidnapping charge stemming from a 2019 incident in which he held Olivia Ambrose, 23, for three days inside his home in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
The Independent

Woman, 60, and man, 78, arrested on suspicion of murdering baby boy

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a baby boy in Burnley.Lancashire Police were called at around 1.20pm on 1 March to an address in the village of Hapton following reports a baby had suffered a medical episode.The child was rushed to hospital for treatment following the arrival of emergency services, but he died on 5 March. The force said his family continue to be supported by specially-trained officers.In March, a 60-year-old woman from Haslingden and a 78-year-old man from Burnley were arrested on suspicion of Section 18 Assault.Following further enquiries, they were both...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Man arrested over fatal stabbing of nine-year-old girl in Boston

A man has been arrested over the fatal stabbing of a nine-year-old girl in Boston. Lincolnshire Police said officers detained a 22-year-old in the Boston Central Park area at about 2.45pm on Saturday, on suspicion of murdering Lillia Valutyte. It comes after the force released four CCTV images of a...
newschain

Man remanded in custody charged with murder of young mother

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a young mother who was last seen 10 days ago. Gary Bennett, 36, is charged with the murder of 30-year-old Madison Wright in Basildon between July 22 and July 25. The defendant, of Caister Drive, Pitsea, dabbed his eyes...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Husband 'smothered wife with pillow in their hotel room while visiting UK from Singapore to stop her "nagging" and then sent a text to their son saying "I have hurt your mother. She’s gone"'

A husband smothered his wife with a pillow in their hotel room on holiday because he 'wanted her to keep quiet' and stop her 'nagging' him, jurors have been told. Soong Hert Fong, 51, and Pek Ying Ling, 51, who had been married 27 years, had arrived in Newcastle from their home in Singapore on the next leg of their European tour, which had included trips to the Isle of Sky, Inverness and Edinburgh.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Raymond Ellis: More jail for pervert snared by DNA decades on

A sex attacker who dodged justice for more than 30 years has had his sentence for brutally assaulting a teenage girl increased. Raymond Ellis attacked the girl in Sheffield when she was aged 17 in 1987. He went untraced for the crime, until a DNA swab was re-examined in 2019,...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy