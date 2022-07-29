ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

This Week in Politics: Trump, DeSantis speak; 3rd party launched and Republicans block veterans bill

10NEWS
 2 days ago
Guess(t)
2d ago

After the conference, Gov. DeSantis came back to Tampa later in the week to hold a press conference at a seafood restaurant, where he called on state lawmakers to take aim at “woke" corporations, and prohibit state investment in companies he believes are discriminating against people for their political beliefs………But you send $200 MILLION of state retirement money to Russia. 🙄

My name is Zeul
2d ago

I thought Republicans are Pro Business?? Isn’t that what Republicans believe runs the Economy Corporations and Stockholders of those Corporations?? Isn’t that what Republican “Trickle Down” Economy is?? This “woke” stuff doesn’t affect people’s daily lives..Does it lower food and gas prices?? Does it lower your Rents or fix your broken roads?? Does it change your educational needs lower your taxes increase you wages or find you better paying Jobs?? Give you better Healthcare or lower insurance premiums!! Does it make you’d hate more?? Yes it does!! Hate doesn’t change your financial situation or better your daily lives it just makes you angry at others..It’s a Smoke Screen to cover up the REAL THINGS you need to better your lives that hasn’t been done for you..DeSantis knows what buttons to push to get Floridians on his side..He’s using your hate and fears to cover up his inadequacies… I’m a Floridian as well but I can see right through him and “Woke” is the new flavor of the Day!!🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

POLITICO

Two senior Donald Trump aides condemned his failure to acknowledge the death of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick in the Jan. 6 attack.

The committee showed texts between Tim Murtaugh and Matthew Wolking. What happened: Two of the senior-most aides to former President Donald Trump — Tim Murtaugh, communications director for his reelection campaign, and Matthew Wolking, a campaign spokesman — slammed their candidate for failing to acknowledge the death of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick in the days following the Jan. 6 attack.
POTUS
MSNBC

Mary Trump: Even Donald Trump “can’t help but notice” all the evidence piling up against him

It’s well documented that Donald Trump doesn’t know how to take responsibility for his actions. Even as the evidence and testimony piles up against him in regards to the January 6th insurrection, his niece Mary Trump says, “He’s deflecting and blaming other people in his usual fashion in the hopes that that will be enough to, once again in his life, evade accountability.” She tells Ali Velshi that she thinks Donald is “directly responsible” for the Insurrection even though he might still feel impervious to consequences. “He can’t help but notice that the evidence against him is piling up and it’s being confirmed,” she adds.July 10, 2022.
POTUS
MSNBC

Trump melts down as Fox News turns on MAGA, cancels Trump speech for new GOP darling DeSantis

The splintering within Fox News continues as the network ignores a Trump speech to air Ron DeSantis instead. The former President hitting back and reportedly “tracking which hosts he can count on.” MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the devastating shift for Trump and one key Fox moment caught on tape, as a host bristles at polling showing most GOP voters want someone other than Trump in 2024. July 29, 2022.
POTUS
AOL Corp

Trump rally in North Carolina canceled as former president summoned to court

Former President Donald Trump and a host of Republican personalities have canceled their scheduled appearances Friday in Greensboro. News of the cancellation comes as Axios reports Trump, his son, Donald Trump Jr., and his daughter, Ivanka Trump, have been scheduled to testify under oath Friday in an investigation into Trump’s finances.
GREENSBORO, NC
People

Half of Republicans Don't Want Trump to Run in 2024. Here's Who They'd Rather Elect, According to New Poll

Republican voters are not set on former President Donald Trump running again in 2024, according to a new New York Times/Siena College poll. Trump has lost considerable support within his own base as he continues to plant the seeds for a potential 2024 run, with nearly half of Republican primary voters polled saying they want a new candidate in the next general election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Harvard Law instructor says Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe should 'never know peace again'

A Harvard Law School instructor tweeted that the Supreme Court Justices who overturned Roe v. Wade should "never know peace again." Harvard Law School Cyberlaw Clinical instructor Alejandra Caraballo made the comments in a tweet thread on June 25, stating that the Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade in a decision that was announced on June 24 are "pariahs."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Newsweek

Fact Check: Did Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Make $640M in White House?

As the Joe Biden administration contends with new controversies surrounding the president's son, Hunter, left-leaning pundits have hit back, highlighting several well-documented financial scandals involving Donald Trump's family members. Alleged leaks from Hunter Biden's iCloud account have recently given Republican and pro-Trump supporters new material to further undermine Joe Biden's...
POTUS
HuffPost

Stephen Colbert Lets The Zingers Loose On Rep. Matt Gaetz Over Weekend Speech

Stephen Colbert didn’t hold back on Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) after the lawmaker’s appearance at a right-wing summit for college students over the weekend. “Gates has been accused of trafficking an underage woman for sex, but it hasn’t affected his speaking schedule,” Colbert said on “The Late Show” Tuesday. “Over the weekend, he appeared at the ultra conservative group Turning Point USA’s annual Student Action Summit. Gaetz will attend anything with the words ‘student’ and ‘action in’ the title.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

New GOP Rep. Mayra Flores refused four times to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president

Republican Rep. Mayra Flores repeatedly refused to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president. The New York Times reported that Flores was offered four opportunities to state the obvious. Some Republicans still refuse to accept the 2020 election as legitimate. Republican Rep. Mayra Flores repeatedly refused to say that President...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Lindsey Graham's Georgia subpoena defense is disturbing. Trump would be proud.

Last week, a special grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia, issued subpoenas to Sen. Lindsey Graham, Rudy Giuliani and several others seeking their testimony. The grand jury decided these individuals may have evidence relevant to its criminal investigation into whether there was interference by former President Donald Trump and others with the 2020 presidential votes in Fulton County, which includes Atlanta.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
The Independent

Jan 6 hearings – live: Trump election probe in Georgia gets a win as Lindsey Graham ordered to testify

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon will testify before the January 6 committee, Rep Zoe Lofgren has revealed.Mr Bannon’s attorney has written to the committee stating his willingness to drop his opposition to the committee’s subpoena, Ms Lofgren told CNN on Sunday. Mr Bannon’s testimony will likely occur behind closed doors over the course of several hours, as was the case with previous witnesses called by the committee, according to the January 6 House committee member.The January 6 committee is set to hold two more hearings this week. It isn’t clear yet whether Thursday’s hearing will be held during the day or will...
GEORGIA STATE

