This Week in Politics: Trump, DeSantis speak; 3rd party launched and Republicans block veterans bill

After the conference, Gov. DeSantis came back to Tampa later in the week to hold a press conference at a seafood restaurant, where he called on state lawmakers to take aim at “woke" corporations, and prohibit state investment in companies he believes are discriminating against people for their political beliefs………But you send $200 MILLION of state retirement money to Russia. 🙄
I thought Republicans are Pro Business?? Isn’t that what Republicans believe runs the Economy Corporations and Stockholders of those Corporations?? Isn’t that what Republican “Trickle Down” Economy is?? This “woke” stuff doesn’t affect people’s daily lives..Does it lower food and gas prices?? Does it lower your Rents or fix your broken roads?? Does it change your educational needs lower your taxes increase you wages or find you better paying Jobs?? Give you better Healthcare or lower insurance premiums!! Does it make you’d hate more?? Yes it does!! Hate doesn’t change your financial situation or better your daily lives it just makes you angry at others..It’s a Smoke Screen to cover up the REAL THINGS you need to better your lives that hasn’t been done for you..DeSantis knows what buttons to push to get Floridians on his side..He’s using your hate and fears to cover up his inadequacies… I’m a Floridian as well but I can see right through him and “Woke” is the new flavor of the Day!!🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
