Missing man reported in the Coopers Rock area

Related
Home confinement inmate escapes in Lewis County
WESTON, W.Va. — Deputies in Lewis County are searching for a man who has escaped from home confinement. Authorities said Danny Joe Helmick, 44, of Linn, cut off his home confinement bracelet and fled from his Ellis Road home. Police said Helmick has several tattoos, 5-feet 11-inches, green eyes...
MCSO suspends search for missing Morgantown man
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office has suspended the search for John Lawson Magruder. Magruder, 39, was reported missing on July 27. Officials said search parties have searched over 842 acres of Coopers Rock State Park as well as dedicating 1,000-man hours to finding Magruder. Sheriff...
Morgantown man arrested after making fake bomb to ‘get a reaction’
A Morgantown man was arrested Saturday after falsely reporting a bomb in the parking lot of Dollar General on Cheat Road. Monongalia County Sheriff’s Deputy Reginald Martin Jr. was disp. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
Bicyclist charged in accident
MILL CREEK, W.Va. – Deputies from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department have charged a bicyclist after police say he caused an accident Friday night on Beechnut Drive in Mill Creek. Police began an investigation into a car-bicycle accident at around 9 p.m. Friday and observed both with damage....
WATCH: Tornado in Dallas Pike, West Virginia confirmed
DALLAS PIKE, W.Va. — A Tornado was confirmed in Dallas Pike, West Virginia on Monday evening. Marshall County EMA Director, Tom Heart asks that everyone avoids Stone Church Road to Dallas Pike Baptist Church and Oklahoma Road for it will be closed for several hours for debris removal. Several homes and barns were damaged or […]
Three arrested, drugs and guns confiscated in Harrison County pursuit
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A partially obstructed license plate resulted in a high speed pursuit, discovery of drugs, cash, a weapon and three arrests. Reports indicate police attempted to stop a car driven by Doryian Williams, 22, of Braddock, Pennsylvania, on Route 50 for the plate violation when he sped up and got onto I-79 northbound traveling at speeds of over 100-miles per hour.
Coroner Called When Garbage Truck Slams In Western PA Home: Reports
One person has died after a garbage truck hit a home in western Pennsylvania on Tuesday, August 2, according to multiple media outlets. The rollover crash into the home happened in the 300 block of Patton Street, Wilmerding around 4 a.m., reports WPXI. A second home was damaged in the...
Three men charged after pursuit, searching for firearms thrown out during chase
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Three men have been charged in Harrison County after officers said two of them fled on I-79 and another was helping search for firearms thrown out of the vehicle during the chase. On Saturday, July 30, officers attempted to perform a traffic stop on a vehicle...
Police investigating body found in Allegheny River in Westmoreland County
ARNOLD, Pa. — Police are investigating after a body was found in the Allegheny River in the city of Arnold in Westmoreland County over the weekend. According the Westmoreland County Office of the Coroner, Addam Roe, 28, from East Deer Township in Allegheny County, was found floating in the river by a fisherman near the 1500 block of Riverside Drive at 4:04 p.m. Sunday.
Teen uses trampoline to help residents escape apartment building fire in Washington County
BENTLEYVILLE, Pa. — A teen helped residents escape an apartment building after it caught fire in Washington County early Tuesday. The fire happened in the 100 block of Church Street in Bentleyville around 12:52 a.m. Falon O’Regan, 17, jumped into action to help people living inside, grabbing a trampoline...
Coraopolis Woman Charged with Criminal Trespass After Hitting Jackpot At The Rivers Casino
(File Photo of the Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh) (Pittsburgh, Pa.) Pa State Police at the Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh is reporting that they have charged 37-year-old Brandi Coyle of Coraopolis with criminal trespass after an incident that occurred at the casino on July 31, 2022 at 11:10 AM. Troopers reported...
Biker reflects on 'chain reaction' motorcycle crash in Westmoreland County
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A chain-reaction crash seriously injured several motorcyclists on a charity ride in Allegheny Township, Westmoreland County, on Saturday. Sunday, a biker who was on the ride shared his perspective of what happened after realizing the group following him had fallen behind. The charity ride, “Riding...
NWS confirms EF2 tornado in Marshall County
DALLAS, W.Va. — The storm which caused a swath of damage through part of Marshall County Monday night was a tornado. National Weather Service officials spent much of Tuesday in the Dallas community taking a look at the pattern of damage as well as pictures and videos provided by eyewitnesses.
Authorities ask for help locating Morgantown man
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a Morgantown man. The Monongalia County Sheriffs Office says 39-year-old John Lawson Magruder was reported missing. Magruder was last seen in the Morgantown area Wednesday morning and is believed to be in the Coopers Rock area, authorities...
NWS confirms 2 tornadoes in Greene and Washington counties
DALLAS, W. Va. (KDKA) - The National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes touched down in southwestern Pennsylvania and West Virginia after severe storms Monday. An EF-2 tornado with maximum winds of 110 to 120 mph hit near the intersection of Washington, Ohio and Marshall counties. The twister ripped off a roof and scattered debris in West Virginia before it made its way to Washington County, snapping dozens of trees along the way. The NWS said it grew quickly, going from 50 yards in size to nearly 400 in just a mile. "I just walked out on my porch. My phone went off 'code...
Tucker County residents seek “better route” for Corridor H in Davis-Thomas area
ELKINS, W.Va. — The state Division of Highways indicated in their most recent update on Corridor H they were in the planning and design phase of the route between Parsons and Thomas. It’s the stretch of the road which has been most difficult in planning ever since the highway concept was first announced more than three decades ago.
Crash during PA motorcycle charity ride sends 8 to hospitals
LEECHBURG, Pa. (AP) — A crash during a motorcycle charity ride in western Pennsylvania sent at least eight riders to hospitals, authorities said. Officials in Westmoreland County’s Allegheny Township said the crash occurred at about 1 p.m. Saturday on White Cloud Road during the 11th annual Riding For the Cure event to raise funds for […]
Red Cross called to assist residents after a house fire in Fayette County
REPUBLIC, Pa. — The Red Cross was called to assist residents after a house was heavily damaged by a fire in Fayette County. Dispatchers said emergency crews responded to a fire on Johnson Avenue in Republic at around 3:54 p.m. Six different fire departments had crews on the scene....
