ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Missing man reported in the Coopers Rock area

By Mike Nolting
Metro News
 4 days ago
wvmetronews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Metro News

Home confinement inmate escapes in Lewis County

WESTON, W.Va. — Deputies in Lewis County are searching for a man who has escaped from home confinement. Authorities said Danny Joe Helmick, 44, of Linn, cut off his home confinement bracelet and fled from his Ellis Road home. Police said Helmick has several tattoos, 5-feet 11-inches, green eyes...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Lewis County Deputies searching for home confinement escapee

LINN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who they say cut off his ankle monitor to escape home confinement. In a press release Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said Danny Joe Helmick, 44, left his Ellis Road residence in Linn, and deputies are asking anyone with information on his […]
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WDTV

MCSO suspends search for missing Morgantown man

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office has suspended the search for John Lawson Magruder. Magruder, 39, was reported missing on July 27. Officials said search parties have searched over 842 acres of Coopers Rock State Park as well as dedicating 1,000-man hours to finding Magruder. Sheriff...
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monongalia County, WV
Crime & Safety
Morgantown, WV
Crime & Safety
County
Monongalia County, WV
City
Morgantown, WV
City
Man, WV
Metro News

Bicyclist charged in accident

MILL CREEK, W.Va. – Deputies from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department have charged a bicyclist after police say he caused an accident Friday night on Beechnut Drive in Mill Creek. Police began an investigation into a car-bicycle accident at around 9 p.m. Friday and observed both with damage....
MILL CREEK, WV
WBOY 12 News

WATCH: Tornado in Dallas Pike, West Virginia confirmed

DALLAS PIKE, W.Va. — A Tornado was confirmed in Dallas Pike, West Virginia on Monday evening. Marshall County EMA Director, Tom Heart asks that everyone avoids Stone Church Road to Dallas Pike Baptist Church and Oklahoma Road for it will be closed for several hours for debris removal. Several homes and barns were damaged or […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Three arrested, drugs and guns confiscated in Harrison County pursuit

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A partially obstructed license plate resulted in a high speed pursuit, discovery of drugs, cash, a weapon and three arrests. Reports indicate police attempted to stop a car driven by Doryian Williams, 22, of Braddock, Pennsylvania, on Route 50 for the plate violation when he sped up and got onto I-79 northbound traveling at speeds of over 100-miles per hour.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coopers Rock
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police investigating body found in Allegheny River in Westmoreland County

ARNOLD, Pa. — Police are investigating after a body was found in the Allegheny River in the city of Arnold in Westmoreland County over the weekend. According the Westmoreland County Office of the Coroner, Addam Roe, 28, from East Deer Township in Allegheny County, was found floating in the river by a fisherman near the 1500 block of Riverside Drive at 4:04 p.m. Sunday.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Metro News

NWS confirms EF2 tornado in Marshall County

DALLAS, W.Va. — The storm which caused a swath of damage through part of Marshall County Monday night was a tornado. National Weather Service officials spent much of Tuesday in the Dallas community taking a look at the pattern of damage as well as pictures and videos provided by eyewitnesses.
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Authorities ask for help locating Morgantown man

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a Morgantown man. The Monongalia County Sheriffs Office says 39-year-old John Lawson Magruder was reported missing. Magruder was last seen in the Morgantown area Wednesday morning and is believed to be in the Coopers Rock area, authorities...
MORGANTOWN, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

NWS confirms 2 tornadoes in Greene and Washington counties

DALLAS, W. Va. (KDKA) - The National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes touched down in southwestern Pennsylvania and West Virginia after severe storms Monday. An EF-2 tornado with maximum winds of 110 to 120 mph hit near the intersection of Washington, Ohio and Marshall counties. The twister ripped off a roof and scattered debris in West Virginia before it made its way to Washington County, snapping dozens of trees along the way. The NWS said it grew quickly, going from 50 yards in size to nearly 400 in just a mile. "I just walked out on my porch. My phone went off 'code...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
Metro News

Suspected tornado does damage in Northern Panhandle

DALLAS, W.Va. — Authorities in the Northern Panhandle said what appeared to be a tornado touched down Monday evening in the small Marshall County community of Dallas. Photos and various video showed what looked like a funnel cloud moving through the area in northeast Marshall County near the Pennsylvania state line. The funnel cloud produced high winds, rain and hail.
DALLAS, WV
WTAJ

Crash during PA motorcycle charity ride sends 8 to hospitals

LEECHBURG, Pa. (AP) — A crash during a motorcycle charity ride in western Pennsylvania sent at least eight riders to hospitals, authorities said. Officials in Westmoreland County’s Allegheny Township said the crash occurred at about 1 p.m. Saturday on White Cloud Road during the 11th annual Riding For the Cure event to raise funds for […]
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy