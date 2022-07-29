Space Perspective Reveals Designs for its Luxury Spaceflight Capsule

hypebeast.com
hypebeast.com
Earthling Collective's "VISITOR" Capsule Recalls a Utopian Space Journey
Earthling Collective made its official debut last year, setting the stage with athleisure essentials steeped in planetary graphics. As the brand name suggests, the label is dedicated to sustainability, conducting a paperless operation, and utilizing sustainable Polylactic Acid packaging. For its latest “VISITOR” drop, Earthling Collective delivers a series of easy summertime staples continuing the fun off-world themes.
yankodesign.com
The levitating Evaro Lightbulb Teardrop lamp will instantly capture attention in any interior space
A simple design for a unique approach to lighting, the Evaro Teardrop is a warm and soft table lamp that is powered in an innovative fashion. Devoid of cluttering wires and unpleasant shades, the Evaro resides in a warm wooden frame and offers an eye-pleasing minimalist lighting fixture with a surprising way to illuminate.
architizer.com
Cumulus Studio Designs Practical Modern Hill House Adapted to the Realities of Life on the Farm
Hill House – Both brief and design were a reflection of the location and the realities of life on an established farm in Tasmania’s Northern Midlands. The owners wanted a modern two-bedroom house, a welcoming space that would create a calm separation between work and home. They asked for light interiors, a sense of volume in the living area, and a design flexible enough to accommodate future additions for a growing family. Because of the location and modest budget, we focussed on a simple design, providing a warm retreat from the region’s harsh weather, maximizing natural light, and prioritizing the property’s striking views.
hypebeast.com
Nendo Creates Guesthouse and Gallery from Long Concrete Corridors
Nendo has created a snaking tunnel in the woodland of red pine trees, which serves as a guesthouse and an archive for displaying furniture and artwork. Located in Miyota – a town in the Nagano Prefecture of Japan – the “Culvert Guesthouse” has seen Oki Sato‘s firm create an entirely new building in the forest. It is made up of four stacked corridors, which are conjoined by a flat roof. Rather than drawing from aesthetic cues, the design has been inspired, in part, by modern engineering feats, which make such architectural endeavors possible in the present day. “The resulting space is less architectural, but rather a project that combines civil engineering concepts with product design details,” the Japanese firm says.
12 Trends in Home Decor and Design
Experts share the hottest design and home decor trends in 2022. Eugene Colberg, principal architect at Colberg Architecture, says people still love the interconnectedness of more open layouts, especially kitchen areas. (Well, not everyone). But they also increasingly want quieter or more private places to work or relax. He says...
See Inside This Experimental Off-Grid Cabin With No Bedrooms or Doors
What does it look like when a home’s interior is more important than its exterior? Steven Holl Architects, a New York–based firm, provided one answer to that question through their design of a secluded cabin, in Rhinebeck, New York. Completed in 2016, the home was recently featured in the newest episode of Unique Spaces, a YouTube series for AD. “We were interested in the interiors, and we called the projects ‘Explorations of In,’’’ Steven Holl, principal architect, says of the project in the video.
hypebeast.com
Prada’s Padded Nylon Scarf Is Made for Black Puffers
From the quintessential black winter puffer to the trending crossbody bag, nylon puffer garments are reigning supreme in several forms. Whether it is worn purely for style or bracing the harsh winter elements is up to discussion. Either way, it looks like black puffer pieces are here to stay. The latest garment to pair with one’s puffer jacket or crossbody bag is Prada’s Padded Nylon Scarf.
How To Find The Perfect Murphy Bed For Your Space
When considering a Murphy bed, it's important to weigh the pros and cons of this space-saving solution, such as cost, comfort, and the layout of your room.
CNBC
This 31-year-old has a 1,600-square-foot luxury apartment in London—and only pays $2,140 a month
If home is where the heart is, you'll always find Nancy and Kunle Olaoye in London, England. Both are native Canadians, but for the time being, they've settled in a 1,600-square-foot two-and-a-half-bedroom apartment in Greenwich, a Royal Borough on the southeast side of London. The 1850s flat is unique in appearance, and also a steal: The married couple only pays £1,750 – or roughly $2,140 – in rent per month.
Incredible $4,000,000 Underwater Garage Revealed
Supercar Blondie may be one of the most hated car enthusiasts on the internet, but she still manages to find some of the greatest car collections in the world. Her latest video is no different as she shows us around a $40,000,000 house in, you guessed it, Dubai. But while...
hypebeast.com
Emerging London Label Ronning Drops the Perfect Summer Lace Shirt
Magnus Ronning‘s eponymous London-based label is branching out, building on its recent homeware collection made in collaboration with Carmen Boyd with the release of a new summer essential: the Lace Shirt. Ronning presents the piece in “Stone,” which fits perfectly into the emerging brands’ minimalist and muted aesthetic. Paired...
Did Joanna Gaines' Style On Fixer Upper Inspire An Unexpected Wall Art Trend?
It can be pretty interesting to think about how everyday items that we take for granted came into use. Take wood cutting boards, for example, an item that gained entrance into North American kitchens in the early 1920s when the invention of the circular saw made it easier to cut a nicely shaped board, per Staatik. While vintage cutting boards are frequently seen as props in farmhouse designs, including those popularized by Joanna Gaines of "Fixer Upper" fame (via HGTV), they have a long history of use before they got elevated to wall art.
hypebeast.com
NASA’s Webb Telescope Captures Breathtaking Photo of Cartwheel Galaxy
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has taken new photographs of the Cartwheel Galaxy, located in the Sculptor constellation about 500 million light-years away from Earth. The images provided scientists with a closer look into the galaxy’s central black hole. They also give viewers an idea of star formation in the Cartwheel Galaxy and how it has evolved over billions of years.
Fast Company
These color-changing, energy-saving windows are inspired by an unlikely sea creature
If you know anything about krill, it’s probably from a childhood lesson about what whales eat, but there’s actually a lot more to the little translucent crustaceans than just being a food source. When they’re not being vacuumed up by whales, they can actively change the color of their skin (from transparent to opaque) in order to protect themselves from the sun. And now, a team of scientists at the University of Toronto believes that building facades could do the same.
hypebeast.com
Dr. Martens and The Great Frog Deliver Hardware-Inspired Collection
London jeweler, The Great Frog and Dr. Martens have teamed up to execute a collection designed for the rebels and outlaws of society. The two brands share a common rock ‘n’ roll aesthetic and have been worn by legends for years. The jewelry company has been crafting handmade items since 1972, and has been seen on the likes of Metallica’s Cliff Burton, Led Zeppelin, Skepta, Jay-Z and more. With their extensive rock history, the collaboration with Dr. Martens is definitely most fitting.
yankodesign.com
This prefab tiny home is a smart mobile unit designed to help you escape city life
A couple of years ago, German entrepreneur Mark Dare Schmiedel got pretty fed up with the chaos of Berlin and decided to move to the countryside, building his own quaint loft along the banks of the River Spree. The peace, calm, and zen that followed, got him wondering whether it would be possible to create a similar, but a mobile form of home, that could provide the same sanctuary to others. In his quest for such a retreat, he came across a mobile home concept designed by a group of Slovenian architects called ‘Coodo’. Schmiedel went on to procure the design rights of the concept, through his company LTG Lofts to Go and kickstarted the production of the units. The modular homes aim to bring you closer to nature, to a space away from the crowds, where you can truly enjoy the beauty of a moment.
hypebeast.com
Reebok’s Question Mid PS "Orange Flare" Is Too Cool for School
Following the release of Allen Iverson’s Reebok Question Mid in remembrance of hall of fame basketball player Julius Erving, Reebok is now presenting its latest edition of the shoe labelled the Question Mid PS “Orange Flare.”. This new colorway of the sneaker comes in a bold “Orange Flare/Acid...
hypebeast.com
Maison Margiela’s Tabi Silhouette Receives a Disco Makeover
Maison Margiela’s infamous Tabi silhouette has been done up in a multitude of fabrications and designs from supple calf leather to multicolored rubber and even an eye-catching white Bianchetto paint iteration. But even with these versions, the luxury brand has more in store with its latest Tabi Mirror silhouette.
hypebeast.com
WISH ME LUCK Delivers Drop 1 of its SS22 Collection
Returning for Spring/Summer 2022, WISH ME LUCK, founded by photographer Sam Dameshek and model Alex J Ordonez, has now delivered Drop 1 of its latest seasonal range. Once again, the label has put together a selection of items centered around the classic positive idiom. The SS22 collection features contemporary plays...
hypebeast.com
COMME des GARÇONS Taps Lewis Leathers for Vintage Flight Jackets
Established in the late 19th century, heritage British motorcycle clothing company Lewis Leathers has been specializing in leather jackets for 130 years. Worn by RAF pilots up to and during WW2 as well as motorcyclists throughout the ages in Japan, U.S., and the U.K., many Lewis Leather pieces have become sought-after vintage grails having been brought into popular culture by icons such as Kate Moss and members of The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, and Artic Monkeys. In its latest collaboration, COMME des GARÇONS works with Lewis Leathers to produce a classic Lightning Tight Fit Jacket.
