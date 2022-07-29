Appalachian floods kill at least 16 as rescue teams deploy

www.pbs.org
Related
How to help flood victims in Kentucky
Appalachians woke up to torrential rainfalls setting new records in eastern Kentucky and leaving a path of destruction in its wake. The downpour began on July 28 and within a matter of 48 hours, the eastern portion of the state received between 8 and 10.5 inches of rain. An onslaught...
Death toll from Kentucky floods climbs to 26 amid threat of more rain
HINDMAN, Ky. (AP) — The number of deaths from massive flooding in Kentucky continued to climb on Sunday amid a renewed threat of more heavy rains. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said on NBC’s “Meet The Press” that the death toll had risen by one to 26 from last week’s storms.
Finding Kentucky flood victims could take weeks, governor says
JACKSON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s governor said it could take weeks to find all the victims of flash flooding that killed at least 16 people when torrential rains swamped towns across Appalachia. More rainstorms are forecast in coming days as rescue crews continue the struggle to get into...
Rain helps fight California wildfires that killed 2, but lighting could threaten more blazes
YREKA, Calif. (AP) — When ash began to fall and his throat was burning from the smoke, Franklin Thom decided it was time to leave the city where he grew up on the edge of the national forest in California. He made it to a shelter with his daughter...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WATCH: Kamala Harris announces $1 billion to states for floods, extreme heat
WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris called climate change an “immediate” and “urgent” crisis Monday as she detailed Biden administration efforts to respond to disasters such as deadly flooding in Kentucky and wildfires ravaging her home state of California. Watch Harris’ remarks in the...
Devastating flooding in central Appalachia kills at least 3 in Kentucky
JACKSON, Ky. (AP) — Rescue workers plucked people off rooftops amid fast-rising water Thursday in central Appalachia, where torrential rains unleashed devastating flooding that caused at least three deaths in Kentucky. Gov. Andy Beshear announced the deaths but grimly predicted the state’s death toll could reach double digits. He...
Wildfires spread across the West in multiple states
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Wildfires in California and Montana exploded in size overnight amid windy, hot conditions and were quickly encroaching on neighborhoods, forcing evacuation orders for over 100 homes Saturday, while an Idaho blaze was spreading. In California’s Klamath National Forest, the fast-moving McKinney fire, which started Friday,...
Kansas’ secretary of state defeats election conspiracy promoter
PHOENIX (AP) — The top state elections official in Kansas beat back a far-right challenger who promoted conspiracy theories in one of several primaries Tuesday featuring candidates for secretary of state who have expressed skepticism of elections or promoted lies about the 2020 presidential election. Kansas had no significant...
RELATED PEOPLE
Conservative commentator Tudor Dixon wins Michigan GOP governor primary
Businesswoman and conservative commentator Tudor Dixon won the Republican primary for Michigan governor on Tuesday, setting up a tough general election race against Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Dixon defeated four male candidates in a race between little-known Republicans. She was endorsed by former President Donald Trump and the prominent Michigan...
Kansas voters protect abortion rights, blocking Republican push for ban
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas voters on Tuesday protected the right to get an abortion in their state, rejecting a measure that would have allowed their Republican-controlled Legislature to tighten abortion restrictions or ban it outright. The referendum in the conservative state was the first test of U.S. voter...
Across the country, Republican primaries feature candidates who deny outcome of 2020 election
PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona lawmaker endorsed by former President Donald Trump who attended the Jan. 6, 2021, rally that preceded the violent assault on the U.S. Capitol and another lawmaker who also believes the 2020 presidential election results should be overturned are among four Republicans vying for the top elections post in the presidential battleground.
Sen. Lindsey Graham challenges 2020 Georgia election probe subpoena
ATLANTA (AP) — As expected, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham is challenging a subpoena to testify before a special grand jury that’s investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others broke any laws when they tried to overturn Joe Biden’s win in Georgia. Graham, a Republican from South Carolina,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
2022 Missouri Primary Election Results
In Missouri’s primary election Tuesday, scandal-ridden former Gov. Eric Greitens is attempting a political comeback. Greitens’ political career appeared over when he resigned as governor in 2018, following his admission to an extramarital affair and accusations of blackmail and campaign finance violations. On Tuesday, the former Navy SEAL officer has a chance at redemption in his Republican primary for the seat held by retiring GOP U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt.
WATCH: Justice Department sues Idaho over abortion law
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Justice Department on Tuesday filed a lawsuit that challenges Idaho’s restrictive abortion law, arguing that it conflicts with a federal law requiring doctors to provide pregnant women medically necessary treatment that could include abortion. Watch Garland’s remarks in the player above. The...
WATCH: Biden speaks virtually with Michigan Gov. Whitmer on semiconductor production
President Joe Biden spoke virtually during an event where Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation that aims to boost semiconductor production in the state. Watch the event in the player above. Next week, Biden is expected to sign the CHIPS Act, a bill designed to increase U.S. semiconductor chip production.
Settlement blocks planned federal fracking leases in California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Leasing for new oil and gas drilling on federal land in central California is temporarily blocked under a settlement announced Monday between the state and the U.S. Bureau of Land Management. The deal, which still needs court approval, centers on more than 2,500 square miles...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2022 Kansas Primary Election Results
Kansas voters could clear the way for the Republican-controlled legislature to further restrict or ban abortion if they approve a proposed state constitutional change in Tuesday’s primary election. It’s the first referendum vote on abortion policy by a state since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June.
Rep. Haley Stevens ousts Rep. Andy Levin from Congress in Michigan Democratic primary
NEW YORK (AP) — Rep. Haley Stevens ousted Rep. Andy Levin from Congress on Tuesday after prevailing in their Democratic primary in Michigan. Stevens’ victory came as three Republican U.S. House members who voted to impeach Donald Trump over the Jan. 6 insurrection faced primary challenges from rivals endorsed by the former president.
Pennsylvania Supreme Court upholds state’s 2019 mail-in voting expansion
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A wide expansion of mail-in voting in Pennsylvania survived a legal challenge on Tuesday before the state Supreme Court in a case brought by some of the same Republican state representatives who voted for the legislation nearly three years ago. Millions of state voters have...
Distrust in election process grips Nevada community
TONOPAH, Nev. (AP) — The Nye County Commission is used to dealing with all sorts of hot-button controversies. Water rights, livestock rules and marijuana licenses are among the many local dramas that consume the time of the five commissioners in this vast swath of rural and deeply Republican Nevada. Last spring, it was something new: voting machines.
PBS NewsHour
Arlington, VA
25K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.https://www.pbs.org/newshour/
Comments / 0