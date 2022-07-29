Nearly all of Maine's housing shortage is in the Portland area

fox23maine.com
charles philpot
4d ago
thats because they took in to many refugees. The entire state will pay for their ignorance. Most from Portland are flatlanders that think they are in Massachusetts
Dave Watts
4d ago
The problem is government funded housing. There are more people on section 8 then pay their own rent, then the city has its units likewise a working family can’t afford to pay what the city , state and Feds guarantee so more and more landlords prefer that guaranteed payment from the government over the promise of a person.
WPFO
Average price of recreational marijuana continues to fall in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)-- The price of pot is no longer as high as it once was. Since the first few recreational shops opened their doors in 2020, the industry has boomed in Maine. "Just since we've been open, pricing in the industry has changed a lot," SeaWeed Co. Retail Manager Emily Hyman said.
Silver Alert Issued For Missing Maine Man Tuesday Morning
According to a press release from Maine Public Safety Spokeswoman, Shannon Moss, a silver alert has been issued for a 26-year-old man from Long A Township. "The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for 26-year-old Bret Libby of Long A Township who was last seen Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 12:00 am.
WPFO
Community college applications rise in Maine
More people are applying for community college in Maine now that it’s free for people who graduated during the pandemic. The Maine Legislature approved a plan backed by Gov. Janet Mills to provide free community college to students who were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The program applies to...
WPFO
Ask the I-Team: Why are gas prices cheaper outside Portland?
While we’re still feeling some pain at the pump, the average price of gas nationwide is down for the seventh straight week. According to GasBuddy, prices in Maine range from $3.99 to $5.04 a gallon. Ben asked the CBS13 I-Team:. “What gives with the price gouging? We are a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WPFO
Most of Maine in moderate drought, farmers praying for rain
Most of Maine is facing a moderate drought. The state needs several inches of rain to make up the deficit and it's having a real impact on Mainers. Portland likely experienced its third driest July in the last 50 years. There are more than 1.1 million Mainers affected by the...
wabi.tv
Increase in Maine COVID-19 hospitalizations
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise once again in Maine. The Maine CDC says 136 people are in the hospital with the virus. Twelve people are in critical care. Two people are on ventilators.
Is Common Law Marriage Recognized in Maine?
There are plenty of people all around us that have been in a long term relationship but have never taken the step of getting married. Friends and family have likely joked that while that couple may not "officially" be married, they've been together so long, it's a common law marriage now. But does common law marriage even exist? Is common law marriage recognized under Maine law?
WPFO
Gas prices continue to fall in Maine
Gas prices have declined for seven straight weeks. According to AAA, average gas prices in Maine have fallen about 7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.57 a gallon as of Monday. Prices in Maine are about 39 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand...
WPFO
YMCA-Pineland branch in New Gloucester closing, leaders plan to stay active in community
NEW GLOUCESTER (WGME) -- A YMCA a branch in Maine is closing. The Pineland Farms location in New Gloucester will close September 2, but it's not exactly goodbye forever. Helen Breña, the president and CEO of the YMCA of Southern Maine, says that location only retained about 30-percent of its members since the pandemic.
WPFO
Police search for wanted man who may be in Maine
BRENTWOOD, NH (WGME) -- The Brentwood, New Hampshire Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a wanted man. Police say Peter M. Curtis is wanted in connection with an abduction in Brentwood last week. Curtis is accused of using a gun during the abduction. The victim was...
4 beautiful but underrated places in Maine
Without a doubt, Maine is one of the popular states in the country. And that's because it has a lot to offer. Amazing beaches, stunning views, friendly and welcoming people, delicious food, and affordable prices - what more could you ask for? If you have never been to Maine, you are definitely missing out on some amazing places. And if you happen to live in Maine, then you have probably already visited the top-rated places. But what about the rest of them?
The grain that Maine is hoping to sustain
SKOWHEGAN, Maine — Excuse the rhyme—it's hard to use “Maine” and “grain” in a sentence and avoid the temptation... or the inevitable pattern of the old song from the Broadway musical, “My Fair Lady." But the fact is, we may be hearing more...
WPFO
Maine fire departments face drought, volunteer and heat challenges
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A brush fire in Harpswell is now under control after days of burning in the Long Reach area. Although it is under control, there is still concern with the area in a moderate drought. "Because it's so dry, once it gets into the root system, it can...
WMTW
Maine man accused of abducting woman by gunpoint in NH sought by U.S. Marshals
BRENTWOOD, N.H. — The U.S. Marshal Service and authorities in New England are searching for a Maine man who they say abducted a woman by gunpoint. Officials are asking for help finding Peter M. Curtis. Curtis is wanted in connection with the abduction of a woman in Brentwood, New...
WPFO
Lewiston non-profit forced to find new home
LEWISTON (WGME) -- A non-profit that saves reusable resources from going into landfills and helps other organizations is facing eviction. The director of "Share Center" says the organization helps support the environment, education and the economy. But now, the city of Lewiston is telling them to be out of their...
WPFO
South Portland hopes to crack down on crime at hotels acting as temporary shelters
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- South Portland city leaders are trying to solve a rise in crime at four hotels serving as homeless shelters. South Portland Police Chief Daniel Ahern pleaded with city council Tuesday night, highlighting what’s happening at four hotels as substantially concerning. The Days Inn, the Comfort...
32-Year-Old Lewiston Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Morning Crash
One man is dead following a crash that took place Monday morning on Maine Route 219 in Hartford, Maine on Monday. According to WGME 13, a single-vehicle crash led to the death of a Lewiston, Maine man on Monday. Emergency crews were called to route 219, also called Bear Pond Road, after reports of a vehicle colliding with a tree.
MA Residents Should Expect Something Extra From Uncle Sam
During these trying times, everyone needs some much needed relief as Bay State residents from The Berkshires to Boston will be eligible to receive tax rebate checks as plans are under way to ease the financial stress that has been plaguing consumers for the past few months. We are STILL seeing high prices at the grocery store and even though gas prices have been declining, people are STILL feeling the pinch as they are struggling to keep up with their monthly budgets.
WPFO
Historic heatwave possible in Maine next week, temps near 100 degrees possible
PORTLAND (WGME)-- Yep, you read that headline right. The heat is coming back- and it looks like it will be returning in a big way by the time we get to the end of next week. THE REASON: A weather pattern shift, and a major one at that. The current weather pattern Maine is in, and will continue to be in through next Tuesday has been keeping the heat at bay. A persistent dip in the jet stream, which controls the weather pattern across the US, has continued to funnel "cool" air into the state from Canada, and will continue to do so through next Tuesday.
WPFO
South Portland City Council to discuss hotels housing homeless, asylum seekers
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- After months of increased crime connected to hotels serving as temporary shelters, South Portland officials are looking to crack down once again. Calls to police and fire are up in a massive way, frustrating residents and business owners near the hotels. City leaders had enough this...
