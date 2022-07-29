Dream Wranglin’? What Is It And How Many Montanans Are Doing It?

xlcountry.com
nomadlawyer.org
Waterparks: Splash Yourself in Top 5 Waterparks in Montana
Montana is a state in the west that is known for its varied terrain, which includes the Rocky Mountains and the Great Plains. Glacier National Park is a large wilderness preserve that stretches into Canada. Its famed Going-to-the-Sun Road stretches 50 miles and showcases the park’s numerous snow-capped peaks, lakes, and alpine hiking routes.
Summer in Montana? Not Without Enjoying This Local Favorite.
They say good things come to those who wait, however, a poet once said that "the waiting is the hardest part." That has certainly been the case this summer. On Friday, my wife and I were driving down 19th running some errands to get ready for the weekend when we spotted the sign I'd been looking for all summer long. There it was, bright red letters on a big white sign.
As Predicted? 7 Nursing Homes Shutting Down in Montana
We told them if they move forward with a COVID vaccine mandate on healthcare workers, it is going to lead to the shutdown of rural healthcare facilities here in Montana. Today, I saw the news: "Financial strife closes 7 nursing homes." The Billings Gazette article cites "anemic Medicaid reimbursement rates,...
Inside activities attract attendees at Montana State Fair
Some indoor activities included art displays, engaging with animals, talking with vendors and 4-H groups, along with various competitions.
‘Who will take care of us?’: Montana’s nursing homes disappearing at an alarming rate
In the past six months, Montana has lost approximately 10 percent of its nursing home beds throughout the state as seven nursing homes have announced they are closing because they can’t continue to sustain a loss of more than $100 per day on each resident. The problem, which has been most pronounced in rural communities, […] The post ‘Who will take care of us?’: Montana’s nursing homes disappearing at an alarming rate appeared first on Daily Montanan.
NBCMontana
Montana's Trail to the Stars attracts night sky enthusiasts
MISSOULA, Mont. — Eastern Montana sky watchers have a new resource to observe the night sky and brightest stars this summer. Montana's Trail to the Stars is an online guide of nearly 50 sites for stargazing, moon rises, lunar eclipses and other night sky viewing activities. For more information...
This Is Montana’s Most Underrated Attraction
These hidden gems are some of the best in Montana and deserve some more love from us. Montana has many attractions that people come from all over the world to visit. We talked a few months ago about several attractions in Montana that are overrated, and you should avoid them, but what about the underrated attractions?
Montana Needs Better Representation on TV
Even though shows like Yellowstone show off what Montana looks like and what it can be like living here, there are more examples of TV shows butchering our state. One of my dad's favorite shows is The Big Bang Theory, and even though it's not my cup of tea, I see the appeal. I bring it up because, in one of their episodes, they feature Bozeman, Montana. I was intrigued, so I did some digging and found the episode.
Fairfield Sun Times
Where will they go? Housing encampment in Great Falls being evicted Monday
GREAT FALLS — Susan Raining Bird, 48, soon won’t be able to call the parking lot of the First United Methodist Church here home. The church handed the unhoused people living there eviction notices on Monday, giving them one week’s notice to clear the property. “Unfortunately, the...
Backcountry stores expand to Bozeman
BOZEMAN, Mont. — On July 13, Park City-based company, Backcountry expanded its retail footprint to Bozeman, Montana. The new store is in the historic Gallatin Laundry Building, which dates back […]
Gas prices affect outdoor recreation for some, no effect for others
Gas prices have increased 33% nationwide since the same time last year, and about 37% in Montana and that could affect how much people are able to use her campers and boats.
Wildfires in California and Montana Devour More Homes Amid Intense Winds and Heat
America’s West is burning, with growing wildfires forcing residents in California and Montana to flee their homes. California’s McKinney fire and Montana’s Elmo fire have grown significantly over the weekend amid powerful winds and triple-digit temperatures, encroaching on neighborhoods. As of Saturday, more than 100 homes faced evacuation orders. The McKinney fire started on Friday and had burned 51,468 acres by Sunday with zero percent containment. It had swallowing up 12 homes in a rural area near the Oregon border. Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency. In Montana, a fire near the town of Elmo had burned 7,000 acres by Saturday afternoon after tripling in size. It was also zero percent contained. With lightning and dry thunderstorms forecasted, the weather continues to fuel the flames. On Friday, the U.S. House passed an expansive bill meant to help communities in the West contend with the newly severe, climate change-related wildfires.
HEY MONTANANS, CAN YOU TAKE A JOKE?
I was looking around for some Montana jokes the other day for the morning show and I found some real good ones, like this one: What is a Montana seven course meal? A steak and a six pack. And here are some more. Welcome to Montana, where the elevation is...
Montana's 'Great Whites': 80 million years ago sharks roamed our area
The Western Interior Seaway occurred about 70-80 million years ago, ran through Billings and was home to several different species of sharks as well as other marine life.
Hi, My Name Is Megan, I Live In Montana And I’m An Addict.
Ok, this is not the type of addict that comes to mind at first glace. BUT hear me out, I am truly an addict especially on this particular day of the year. Today is National Chicken Wing Day. Yes...it's true, this day is one I wait for all year to break any cycle of "clean eating" I have attempted, which I am going to be honest (which is step one of the program), I haven't tried too many.
Wildfires in California and Montana explode overnight amid windy and hot conditions
SAN DIEGO — Wildfires in California and Montana exploded in size overnight amid windy, hot conditions and were quickly encroaching on neighborhoods, forcing evacuation orders for over 100 homes Saturday, while an Idaho blaze was spreading. In California’s Klamath National Forest, the fast-moving McKinney Fire, which started Friday, went...
Montana Man Volunteers As Tribute For Science Experience
I have talked about things like this is the past, and just recently, as I was watching one of the best movies of all time (in my opinion), E.T., I came across another story that felt like sci-fi. This story, however, wasn't fiction. Recently, Tim Schober, the Montana Science Center...
Orphaned Montana grizzly cubs headed to wildlife sanctuary
Both cubs will be going to Rivendale Wildlife Sanctuary 20 miles outside Pittsburgh which provides lifelong homes for orphaned or rescued animals.
Elko Daily Free Press
Elk advisory committee finalizes management recommendations for Montana
A group convened to recommend changes to Montana’s elk hunting and management concluded its work this week with a slate of recommendations ranging from enforcement of stricter penalties on trespassers to examining policies on predators and habitat. The 14 recommendations from the Elk Management Citizen Advisory Group will now...
Montana: Chock Full of Heat Advisories and Fire Weather Warnings
Temperatures between 95 and 105 along with dangerous conditions exist through Monday night for Missoula, Butte, Bozeman, Helena, Billings, Great Falls and everywhere in between. According to the National Weather Service:. HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO MIDNIGHT MONDAY NIGHT. WHAT...Record hot temperatures between 95 to 105...
