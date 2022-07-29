ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central Islip, NY

Long Island wild cat captured after darting in front of car

By Aaron Feis, Keith Lopez
PIX11
PIX11
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f7hAu_0gxTo7TT00

CENTRAL ISLIP, New York (PIX11) — A wild cat spotted on Long Island this week was captured early Friday, according to police and a local animal rescue group.

The feline, which has been speculated to be everything from a lynx to a bobcat to an African serval, surfaced when it darted in front of a car on Hawthorne Avenue in Central Islip around 3:30 a.m., according to Strong Island Animal League and Suffolk County police.

Sign up for PIX11’s Daily Newsletter for all the news you need to know

After police and the rescue group were notified, cops tranquilized and captured the big cat, Strong Island said. Police said that the animal appeared unharmed. It was transported by the group to a local animal shelter for analysis.

The cat was previously spotted outside a Central Islip home earlier this week in what the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals called the first area sighting in 38 years.

Prior to its capture, officials from the Bronx Zoo speculated that it was an African serval, experts from Humane Long Island and Strong Island Animal League identified the cat as some type of lynx, while others believed it to be a bobcat.

More Long Island News

Regardless of its species, it is illegal to keep the wild cat as a pet without a special permit, officials said, noting that it may have escaped someone’s home.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5ny.com

Long Island man killed after answering door

NEW YORK - A Long Island man was shot and killed after answering a knock on his front door. The Suffolk County Police Department says it happened early Tuesday morning on 5th Ave. in Huntington Station. Police say that 23-year-old Bryon Martinez answered a knock at the door at approximately...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
NBC New York

Doorknock Leaves Long Islander Dead in Entryway to Own Home: Police

A 23-year-old Long Island man was shot to death when he answered a knock at his front door early Tuesday, authorities say. Byron Martinez answered the door at his Fifth Avenue home in Huntington Station around 1:15 a.m., according to police. He was shot immediately and pronounced dead in the entry of his own residence a short time later, officials said.
HUNTINGTON STATION, NY
CBS New York

Long Island shelter throws "DOGust" bash to get rescue dogs adopted

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. -- For many animal lovers, it's "DOGust Day." August 1st is recognized as the universal birthday for all rescue-shelter dogs across America. Monday, CBS2's Jennifer McLogan introduced us to a family who went to Nassau County to celebrate and adopt a puppy of their own. Seven-year-old twins Tyler and Allison Paulino were over the moon. Their parents Jennifer and Gerry agreed to drive from New Jersey to Port Washington in search of the perfect pet. The Paulinos recently lost their beloved family dog to old age and the pain will be eased, they think, with a new adoption. North Shore Animal...
PORT WASHINGTON, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
County
Suffolk County, NY
City
Central Islip, NY
State
New York State
City
Islip, NY
City
Bronx, NY
Suffolk County, NY
Pets & Animals
Suffolk County, NY
Lifestyle
The Staten Island Advance

Maggot-covered food, blistering heat: Heart-breaking conditions of huskies detailed at Staten Island man’s court appearance

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The trailer where around two dozen huskies were kept inside a Tompkinsville lot had feces and urine caked on its floor -- everywhere a dog could sit or lie down -- and a window opened just one inch for air in sweltering temperatures, said court documents filed in Richmond County Criminal Court that detailed the horrid conditions.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
PIX11

Woman shot sitting in idling car on Long Island, police say

LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — Two people were sitting in a parked car Tuesday morning on Long Island when a suspect fired into the vehicle, striking a 28-year-old woman in the leg, authorities said. The victim and another passenger were in the car with the motor running in Wyandanch at around 2 a.m. when an unknown […]
WYANDANCH, NY
CBS New York

Caught on video: Woman attacked with bottle walking dog in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- A woman was attacked with a bottle while walking her dog last month in Brooklyn, and police are searching for the suspect, who was caught on camera. It happened at around 9:30 a.m. on July 12 near the corner of Bushwick Avenue and Troutman Street in Bushwick. Surveillance video shows the 32-year-old victim and her dog about to enter a building when the suspect walks up and blocks her from going inside. The suspect then pulls out a bottle and hits the woman on the arm.Anyone with information about the assault is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wild Cat#Big Cat#African#The Bronx Zoo#Humane Long Island#Nexstar Media Inc
PIX11

NYPD seizes hundreds of illegal dirt bikes, ATVs

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The NYPD announced it continues to successfully seize illegal dirt bikes and ATVs from city streets. Officers confiscated approximately 240 bikes on Sunday, according to Chief Jeffrey Maddrey. Roughly 150 to 160 of them were picked up in the Bronx alone. “We’re going to continue to remove bikes off the streets,” […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

14-Year-Old Boy Found Face-Down Dead in NYC Driveway

Authorities are investigating the death of a 14-year-old boy who was found dead, face-down, in a Queens driveway early Tuesday, police say. Cops responded to a 7:15 a.m. call at a home on Beach 67th Street in the Arverne neighborhood of the Rockaways, after the woman who lives at the home found the teenager on the ground as she pulled into her driveway. Then the officers discovered a gunshot wound to his lower back.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
PIX11

Boy, 2, drowns in a backyard pool in NJ, police say

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — A 2-year-old boy drowned Sunday in a backyard pool in New Jersey, officials said. Authorities responded to the Linden home on McKinley Street at around 5:15 p.m. The child’s family found him in the pool and pulled him out before beginning CPR, according to police. The toddler was transported to the […]
LINDEN, NJ
PIX11

PIX11

42K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy