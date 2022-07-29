ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creston, IA

Creston Man arrested on a Weapons Charge

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hWFYn_0gxTo1B700

(Creston) Creston Police arrested 23-year-old Jonathan Michael Palmer of Creston on Thursday at his residence. Officer’s charged Palmer with a Dangerous Weapon and Disorderly Conduct. Police transported him to the Union County Jail and held him on a $10,300 cash bond.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Creston Police Report Three Arrests

(Creston) Creston Police report three arrests. Police arrested 18-year-old Jamieson Reed of Creston on Friday for possession of a controlled substance, Marijuana, 1st offense. Authorities released him on a $1,000 bond. Creston Police arrested 38-year-old Amanda Jones of Creston on Saturday at Oak and Summit Street for driving while suspended...
CRESTON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Arrest Made In Des Moines Weekend Homicide

(Des Moines, IA) — A suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of a Des Moines man Sunday night. Twenty-one-year-old Darion Shawn Hermes of Des Moines has been charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Police say Hermes fatally shot 22-year-old Charles Lovelady in what they’re calling a drug-related robbery. Lovelady was later spotted walking down a road and a passerby gave him a ride to a local hospital, but he died after being admitted.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Adair County Arrest Report

(Adair Co.) A Corning woman was arrested on theft, drug and other charges in Adair County. The Adair Police Department says 38-year-old Kimberly Ileen Bloom was charged on July 26th with Interference with Official Acts, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Controlled Substance (Marijuana) 2nd Offense and Theft 3rd Degree. According to the report, while on routine patrol an officer heard a scream from a Dollar General clerk yelling for the police. The clerk pointed out Kimberly Bloom who was trying to leave with a truck load of $846.55 worth of food after her card was declined. Bloom insisted her card had enough money on it, but it was confirmed that it did not. Bloom went back into the store and started causing more problems. The officer advised her to sit in the truck and calm down. As the officer was speaking with Bloom, they saw a socket in a glass ash tray with marijuana shake. Bloom stated she had brought it. The officer placed one handcuff on Bloom and she pulled away, trying to stop the arrest. The officer swept her leg and put her on the ground and she kicked the officer several times in the chest. The officer put the other cuff on and left her on the ground to clam down before putting her in the patrol car. Bloom was transported to the Adair County Jail where she was held on $3,000 cash or surety bond.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Creston, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Creston, IA
Crime & Safety
Western Iowa Today

Red Oak Police Report

(Red Oak) Charges were pending for a Red Oak woman when her vehicle struck a parked 2014 Nissan. Red Oak Police say the accident happened at 8:28 p.m. on Saturday. Authorities say 79-year-old Ladonna Marie Peterson-Figley of Red Oak was taken to the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital, where Officers read implied consent and sent her blood in for review.
RED OAK, IA
Western Iowa Today

Adams County Drug Arrest

(Corning) The Adams County Sheriff’s Office arrested 31-year-old Philip Dean Reed on Thursday morning on Highway 34 near the 64-mile marker. Deputies arrested Reed following a traffic stop for possession of marijuana. Authorities transported Reed to the Adams County Jail and held him on a $1,000 bond.
ADAMS COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
WHO 13

Man dies after being shot, DMPD launches homicide investigation

DES MOINES, Iowa — A 22-year-old man who arrived at a Des Moines hospital Sunday night with a gunshot wound has died and police are now investigating his death as the city’s 11th homicide of 2022. Officers were called to Broadlawns Medical Center around 6:15 p.m. about the victim. According to the Des Moines Police […]
DES MOINES, IA
KIMT

Women sentenced for dealing heroin/fentanyl mix in North Iowa

MASON CITY, Iowa – Two women have been sentenced for selling a heroin/fentanyl mix to a confidential informant. Kiesha Spring Dunigan, 32 of Des Moines, pleaded guilty to three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Alyssa Chere Hudson, 34 of Mason City, entered a guilty plea to one count of the same crime.
MASON CITY, IA
WHO 13

Driver ejected after sweet corn truck rolls on Highway 141

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rollover accident involving a sweet corn truck that happened near Woodward Monday morning. The accident happened on Highway 141 near the intersection of T Avenue around 7:40 a.m., according to Lt. Bret Maxwell. Witnesses told investigators they saw the truck rollover but did […]
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Western Iowa Today

Red Oak Police arrest Polk County Man

(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 25-year-old Ali Rasheed Muhammed of Des Moines on Wednesday in the 100 block of North Broadway Street on drug and weapons charges. Police transported Muhammed to the Montgomery County Jail for possession of a controlled substance, Marijuana, 1st offense, and a person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons. Authorities held him on a $1,000 bond.
RED OAK, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

A Women Airlifted To Area Hospital After Horseriding Accident

A woman was seriously injured after a horse riding accident in Guthrie County Sunday morning. According to the Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were dispatched near the 2500 block of Winding Trail near Marlowe Ray Hunting in Linden at roughly 9:51am when a woman was climbing a steep bank on a horse and the horse fell over on top of the woman in a ravine.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Bunge Fire -- 07-31-22

Firefighters battled a fire for nearly two hours at the Bunge Corporation in Red Oak early Sunday morning.
RED OAK, IA
Western Iowa Today

Mills County Sheriff’s Report

(Glenwood) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports one arrest and one theft incident. Arrested on Wednesday was 34-year-old Steven Wesley Lovitt, of Clarinda. Lovitt was stopped at the intersection of 330th Street and Highway 34 and faces a charge of OWI 1st Offense. Bond was set at $1,000. Patricia...
MILLS COUNTY, IA
kjan.com

Horse riding accident in Guthrie County

(Linden, Iowa) – The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office reports Panora EMS was called into service to assist an individual that had been injured in a horse riding accident along the Middle Raccoon River, Sunday. The incident happened at around 9:47-a.m., when a woman fell off a horse and into a ravine, in rural Linden.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

13-Year-Old Saves Life Of Swimmer Experiencing Medical Emergency

(Winterset, IA) — Thirteen-year-old Chantz Haisman was waiting in line to jump into the pool at the Winterset Aquatic Center Saturday when he realized the person ahead of him hadn’t surfaced. KCCI/TV reports Haisman dove in, swam to the bottom of the pool and grabbed the drowning swimmer. When they surfaced he says he asked the victim if they were okay and got no response. Lifeguards helped pull the person out of the water. Haisman is being called a hero.
WINTERSET, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
15K+
Followers
21K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy