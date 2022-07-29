Creston Man arrested on a Weapons Charge

(Adair Co.) A Corning woman was arrested on theft, drug and other charges in Adair County. The Adair Police Department says 38-year-old Kimberly Ileen Bloom was charged on July 26th with Interference with Official Acts, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Controlled Substance (Marijuana) 2nd Offense and Theft 3rd Degree. According to the report, while on routine patrol an officer heard a scream from a Dollar General clerk yelling for the police. The clerk pointed out Kimberly Bloom who was trying to leave with a truck load of $846.55 worth of food after her card was declined. Bloom insisted her card had enough money on it, but it was confirmed that it did not. Bloom went back into the store and started causing more problems. The officer advised her to sit in the truck and calm down. As the officer was speaking with Bloom, they saw a socket in a glass ash tray with marijuana shake. Bloom stated she had brought it. The officer placed one handcuff on Bloom and she pulled away, trying to stop the arrest. The officer swept her leg and put her on the ground and she kicked the officer several times in the chest. The officer put the other cuff on and left her on the ground to clam down before putting her in the patrol car. Bloom was transported to the Adair County Jail where she was held on $3,000 cash or surety bond.

ADAIR COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO