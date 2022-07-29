ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, AL

Free school supplies at Madison beauty supply store and salon

By Lynsey Smith
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sd4Yi_0gxTnVMd00

MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – School will be in session for some North Alabama students starting next week, and if you’re in need of school supplies… there’s an opportunity to get your hands on some this weekend.

Tam’s Beauty Supply Store & Salon, in partnership with Landers McClarty Nissan and Mercedes Benz of Huntsville, have teamed up to host a school supply giveaway Saturday, July 30th.

Against wishes of victim’s family, Alabama executes Joe Nathan James, Jr.

This giveaway is for all students, kindergarten through college. Notebooks, pens, pencils, rulers, glue sticks – anything you need for school this year you’re likely to find at the giveaway.

The beauty supply store opened just around a month ago, formerly known as Tam’s Natural Solutions Salon, owner Tamara Bozeman says the community has been so supportive of her business that she wanted to give back in return.

“We wanted to give back to the students that are actually in school. It’s hard times for everybody, things are getting more expensive… so, we wanted to help as many families as we can,” Bozeman told News 19.

The giveaway will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. This is a free event, but supplies are limited.

Venomous vs. Non-venomous: How to identify deadly snakes in Alabama

If you’d like to donate supplies, you can take them to Landers McClarty Nissan or Mercedes Benz of Huntsville on Friday, July 29th.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

15 essential Huntsville restaurants and local food recommendations

There’s never been a better time to be a mouth in Huntsville. Over the last decade, the city’s food-scene zoomed forward light-years. Huntsville food options are now way more diverse, imaginative and excellent than they’ve ever been. And it keeps snowballing. Since I typed that last sentence, three more new restaurants have probably opened already.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
thebamabuzz.com

Decatur’s historic McEntire House to be redeveloped as boutique hotel

A beloved historic home in Decatur is getting new life! The McEntire House property is set to be redeveloped by Decatur native Libby Sims Patrick, CEO of Sims Patrick Studio in Atlanta. Once complete, the home will serve as the centerpiece of the new boutique hotel, restaurant and event space along the city’s riverfront.
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

You can find the perfect French Farmhouse pieces at this Hartselle shop

HARTSELLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Looking to add the perfect vintage piece to your home to make it feel a little more shabby chic?. Cedar Grove Farms is known for pickin’ some of the best vintage and antique pieces around the U.S. Cedar Grove focuses on French Farmhouse style. The popular décor focuses on soft and neutral colors with natural woods, stone, and of course, anything vintage.
HARTSELLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Local
Alabama Education
Madison, AL
Lifestyle
Local
Alabama Sports
Madison, AL
Education
Madison, AL
Sports
City
Madison, AL
State
Alabama State
tvliving.com

Drive-thru Taste Test: Scooter’s Coffee

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Everyone knows Payton and I love our coffee. So, when the new Scooter’s Coffee opened around downtown Huntsville, we naturally had to check it out for ourselves!
HUNTSVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Supplies#Free School#Mercedes Benz#Nexstar Media Inc
WAFF

Madison County schools perform check-ins for proof of residency

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The growth in Madison County has forced Madison County Schools to crack down on students attending their schools without living in the properly zoned area. In March, the Madison County School System updated its registration policy requiring proof of residency for all students each year. Proof...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
FOX54 News

CNI Solutions hosted second annual Braid-A-Thon

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Charles Frye, President of CNI Solutions said, "We're trying to build that confidence into them. We've seen kids come in here kind of droopy, with their head down, but when they left they were standing up right, smilin' and cheesin' and and showing everybody their new hairstyle. We thought that was just wonderful."
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

34K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy