2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Jake Dunniway, QB, Sacramento State

Davenport University college football player EyQuan Cobb killed in a senseless act of violence
Last night, a Davenport University football player was killed. The Davenport Panthers head football coach Sparky McEwen tweeted on Saturday evening that junior defensive lineman Eyquan Cobb died just days before he turned 22 years old. His head football coach posted that the Davenport family lost Cobb to a senseless...
BREAKING: Judge recommends that Deshaun Watson should be suspended for six games
Former Federal Judge Sue Robinson has recommended that Deshaun Watson is suspended for six games. This does not mean he will only be suspended for six games. The NFL may not agree with the Judge. According to Dan Graziano the NFL would like Watson suspended at least 12 plus games,...
3-Star Arizona State football player arrested for an outstanding warrant out of Texas | No longer on the roster
Jaydon Williams, a three-start linebacker no longer with the Arizona State football team was taken into custody by Arizona State police while attempting to board an airplane back to Texas. The warrant out for Williams was for an aggravated assault charge relating to a domestic violence incident. Williams allegedly assaulted...
Former Virginia Tech football player acquitted of murdering his Tinder Date is back on the field
Isimemen Etute is back on the football field! He recently was acquitted of killing a man named Jerry Smith who was impersonating a 21-year-old woman, trying to trap the football player on Tinder. Well, Etute is back on the field. He will be playing this fall at Iowa Western Community...
Warren Moon says the independent study clause in Kyler’s contract was a slap in the face to black QB’s
Warren Moon is one of the best black quarterbacks to ever suit up, and he was appalled by the independent study clause the Arizona Cardinals put into Kyler Murray‘s contract this month. Moon called it not only “embarrassing,” but a “slap in the face to all African-American quarterbacks.”...
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Armani Carmickle, WR, University of Minnesota-Duluth
My ability to attack the ball in the air and win the 50/50 balls. Who is the most underrated player you’ve played with and why?. Michael Kirkendoll (DB). He played his strengths very well. He knew his opponent weakness and exposed them. Definitely one of the best defensive backs I’ve played against.
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Nick Poterack, TE, Wayne State University (MI)
College: Wayne State University (MI) What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. I loved watching it growing up. My family is a huge football family. I grew up watching alot of college football and started playing at 6 and I just grew to love the game.
Mississippi High School football player Phillip Laster Jr. died during practice | Only 17
According to reports, 17-year-old Brandon High School football player Phillip Laster Jr. from Mississippi had died. A school Superintendent Dr. Rimes released this statement regarding the death. “We are saddened and heartbroken by the sudden loss of Brandon High School student athlete, Phillip Laster. Our thoughts and prayers are with...
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Dalton Godfrey, LS, University of South Dakota
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. Being able to snap and block consistently as well as being an asset in coverage is what I believe makes me a top prospect. At what age were you first interested in the sport of football?
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Trey Creamer, CB, UNC Charlotte
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. My physicality on the perimeter I am not afraid to stick my nose in there and get physical. I just know when I am on my game I can’t be stopped and I am willing to go against anyone to prove that I belong.
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Weslee Moea’i, DT, Rocky Mountain College
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. – First thing that stands out is my ability to make plays as a Nose Tackle. NT’s usually have 2-3 guys on them every play, so being able to handle the load of double teams and still making plays in the backfield is huge. Also, my work ethic and giving relentless effort in every play is something that I pride myself in and I think those are things that stand out the most in my qualities.
Michael Gerace, C, Maine | 2023 NFL Draft Prospect Zoom Interview
Michael Gerace is one of the toughest anchors in all of college football. The University of Maine standout recently sat down with NFL Draft Diamonds writer Jimmy Williams for this exclusive Zoom Interview. Check it out and make sure you hit the Like and Subscribe button below. NFL Draft Diamonds...
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Tyler Kulka, QB, Lawrence Technological University￼
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. I have gotten the opportunity to start the program at Lawrence Tech and have been a 4-year starter and captain to build the program from the ground up. With 3 all-conference honors in the MSFA while leading the conference in passing. Last year finishing with 19TDs and 2200 yds passing in only 8 games. I have a quick release and I am deadly accurate.
