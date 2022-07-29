PHOTOS – Trigg County Soccer vs Calloway County

www.yoursportsedge.com
Related
yoursportsedge.com
Lindsey Sisters Post Matching Scores at Hopkinsville Golf and Country Club High School Invitational (w/PHOTOS)
UHA’s Rheagan and Conlee Lindsey hit the course at the Hopkinsville Golf & Country Club on Tuesday, tying for 11th in the Hopkinsville Golf and Country Club High School Invitational. Both carded an 82, including 41 on the front and back, finishing a stroke back of Hopkinsville’s Anna Fort...
yoursportsedge.com
Final Regular Season Matchup for Lady Tigers and Lady Cols Coming Up September 12
The 2022 high school soccer season will officially get underway Monday, August 8. With it also begins the projected final season of girls’ soccer competition at Hopkinsville High School and Christian County School. Mark down the date of September 12 on your sports calendar. That date is set to...
yoursportsedge.com
Elijah Underhill to Go from ‘West to East’
It did not take Elijah Underhill very long to select his new collegiate home. The Christian County senior announced Tuesday in a social media post that he would now be playing collegiate baseball at Eastern Kentucky University. Underhill, who had originally committed to Western Kentucky University in September 2021, de-committed...
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Rockets Run Past Lady Colonels in Scrimmage
The Christian County Lady Colonels continued their preparations for the start of the 2022 soccer season Monday evening. The Lady Colonels hosted the Crittenden County Lady Rockets at the Stadium of Champions. The Lady Colonels, who struggled at times to find the net last season, had that same difficulty Monday...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
yoursportsedge.com
PREVIEW – Rebels Look to Continue Late Season Momentum from 2021
The early part of the 2021 soccer season was a struggle for the Todd County Central Rebels. However, the Rebels finished with a bit of a flourish, taking five of their final seven matches, including two against district competition. The Rebels will be looking to continue that kind of momentum as the 2022 season gets underway.
yoursportsedge.com
Harrison Leaves Trigg XC for Stewart County
With the start of the cross country season less than a month away, Ken Harrison has left the Trigg County program to become the cross country coach at Stewart County, Tennessee. Harrison called it the right move at the time, adding he lives just 16 miles from the Dover school.
wpsdlocal6.com
McCracken County adjusting to new head coach Jonathan Smith
PADUCAH, KY -- The 2021 season left a lot to be desired for the McCracken County Mustangs. Their 2-9 record was the worst since becoming a program back in 2013. But a new season brings a renewed since of excitement for the program, and a new head coach in Jonathan Smith.
yoursportsedge.com
Caldwell Golfers Compete at Hopkinsville Golf and Country Club High School Invitational
Caldwell County’s Collin Whittington shot the low round of the day for the Tiger golf team in the Hopkinsville Golf and Country Club High School Invitational on Monday. Whittington had an 8-over-par 80 while Austin Crick was next with an 84. Camden McGregor carded an 85, Ryan Hammett 94...
IN THIS ARTICLE
yoursportsedge.com
Max’s Moment – Todd Central’s Brandon Goes From Bunker to Birdie
Todd County Central’s Jacob Brandon posted a 79 on Monday to help the Rebels to a 6th-place showing at the Hopkinsville/University Heights Invitational at the Hopkinsville Golf & Country Club. Watch as Brandon finds his way out of the sand and then rattles in a long birdie putt on...
yoursportsedge.com
Landon Hunt Places 6th at Hopkinsville Golf and Country Club High School Invitational
Landon Hunt topped Christian County’s golfers on Monday with a 4-over-par 76 in the Hopkinsville Golf and Country Club High School Invitational. He was one of three players to tie for sixth place in action at Hopkinsville Country Club. Hunt shot 38 on each side of the course. Drew...
wpsdlocal6.com
Newcom to lead Crittenden County at QB this fall
MARION, Ky. - The revolving door of high school athletics came for Crittenden County football this offseason. The Rockets will enter the 2022 season without their three-year starting quarterback Luke Crider. "He was probably our best running back and quarterback last year," said Crittenden County head coach Gaige Courtney. "It's...
14news.com
Hopkins Co. residents helping storm victims in eastern Kentucky
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - One rebuilding community in the Tri-State is working to help another. [American Red Cross volunteers heading to help eastern Ky. flood victims]. Hopkins County residents are gathering supplies to help those in need in eastern Kentucky. They say they’re returning the favor after they came...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wpsdlocal6.com
Man accused of stealing 1965 Mustang in McCracken County arrested in Carlisle County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Authorities on Monday arrested a Mayfield, Kentucky, man accused of breaking into a storage building and stealing a 1965 Ford Mustang in McCracken County. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office alleges that 61-year-old Dennis Wilcox broke into a storage unit on Clarkline Road and stole the...
whopam.com
Hopkinsville man killed in Pennyrile Parkway accident
A Hopkinsville man was killed in a single-vehicle accident early Monday morning on the Pennyrile Parkway. Coroner Scott Daniel says 64-year old Michael Long of Stanley Street had been headed north just before 2 a.m. when his vehicle went off the parkway near the 11 mile-marker and struck a pole, ejecting him from the pickup.
wsiu.org
A W. Kentucky sheriff's office sets up a flood relief effort for high water victims in E. Kentucky
The McCracken County Sheriff's Department in Paducah is asking for donations to send to eastern Kentucky where as many as 30 people have died in historic flooding. Speaking during a Facebook live segment Monday, Sheriff Ryan Norman said people came to the aid of western Kentucky after last December's tornado outbreak, now it's time to give back.
westkentuckystar.com
Authorities searching for parolee wanted in Caldwell County
Authorities have asked for the public's help with finding a parolee wanted out of Caldwell County. Lyon County deputies and members of the Western Kentucky Violent Crimes Task Force responded to a home on KY 93 South last week to assist Kentucky Probation and Parole officers with a search for 33-year-old Daren R. Starnes of Eddyville.
wkdzradio.com
Name Released In Pennyrile Parkway Fatal Crash
Authorities have released the name of a Hopkinsville man that was killed in a single-vehicle wreck on Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a truck driven by 64-year-old Michael Long was northbound when it ran off the road hitting a sign then a light pole for exit 11 ejecting him.
wkdzradio.com
Three Injured In Cadiz Road Crash
A wreck on Cadiz Road in Christian County sent three people to the hospital Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV driven by Zachary Rosby of Fort Campbell was crossing Cadiz Road on Kentucky 1026 when it collided with an eastbound car driven by Iyanna Grubbs of Trigg County.
westkentuckystar.com
Exotic cat on the loose in Marshall County
An exotic African Serval cat is on the loose in Marshall County. The 44-pound pet cat, named Tafari, escaped last Thursday from its home on Boone Hill Road between Sharpe and Palma. The cat was spotted in the Sharpe area. The owner says it's not aggressive, but anyone that sees...
whvoradio.com
Former Trigg Countian Speaking To Historical Society About Former Businesses
The Trigg County Historical Society will take a historical walk down Main Street and learn about some of the businesses that were previously in Cadiz. Historical Society President Bob Brame says they are welcoming guest speaker Gayle Grant during the organization’s monthly meeting Tuesday, August 2. Those who come...
Comments / 0