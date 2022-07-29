ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Mason Kinsey, DL, McNeese State

2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Weslee Moea’i, DT, Rocky Mountain College

What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. – First thing that stands out is my ability to make plays as a Nose Tackle. NT’s usually have 2-3 guys on them every play, so being able to handle the load of double teams and still making plays in the backfield is huge. Also, my work ethic and giving relentless effort in every play is something that I pride myself in and I think those are things that stand out the most in my qualities.
Michael Gerace, C, Maine | 2023 NFL Draft Prospect Zoom Interview

Michael Gerace is one of the toughest anchors in all of college football. The University of Maine standout recently sat down with NFL Draft Diamonds writer Jimmy Williams for this exclusive Zoom Interview. Check it out and make sure you hit the Like and Subscribe button below. NFL Draft Diamonds...
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Cameron Sorenson, WR, University of Wisconsin-La Crosse

What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. Ever since I was young, sports have always been a huge part of my life. Football was one of the main sports that I grew up playing the most and immediately fell in love with. I would say sometime early in my high school career, I knew for sure football was something I wanted to do beyond high school and into college. I wouldn’t say anything specific made me want to be become a football player other than the overall rush and enjoyment I get out of doing it, whether that’s from a game or at practice.
