Philly Cheese School opens brick-and-mortar in Bella Vista

I see Adam, a 10-year-old stranger, in a random apartment building on the Parkway. His head rests in his hands, his feet shake, and his voice whimpers. As an unsettling bombardment of fireworks and gunshots fire 50 feet away from us, I walk up to him, and he looks up to me. The words barely tumble out of his mouth, the shock still placed on his young shoulders as he says to me, a near stranger, “I want to go home. I want my brother.”

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 7 DAYS AGO