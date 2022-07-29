Philly Cheese School opens brick-and-mortar in Bella Vista

southphillyreview.com
Community Calendar: August 2, 2022
Veterans Job Fair – From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hyundai Club at Lincoln Financial Field. A hiring event with more than 40 registered exhibitors. Complimentary parking in Lot J, located on 11th Street. To register and for more info, visit https://success.recruitmilitary.com/. August 6. Indonesian Festival –...
South Street gears up for busy August
A new initiative called “Meet Me On South Street” will take over the historic avenue every Thursday in August. The South Street Headhouse District announced the slogan, signaling dozens of local bars and restaurants to welcome the city for special food and drink promotions. The district will also highlight its unique businesses by having special shopping and art experiences in conjunction with the drinks and dining experience.
Briefs: August 2, 2022
The AARP Foundation will be closing four Experience Corps branches, including the one in Philadelphia. The volunteer program trains people 50 and older to help students become better readers by the end of third grade by building their fluency, accuracy and comprehension skills. The tutoring is done one on one...
Celebrating the national champs
The streets of South Philadelphia rolled out the red carpet for a group of young softball players that won a national championship. The Edward O’Malley Angels Girls 14U softball team won the 2022 National Championship in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on June 14. The girls were welcomed home with a parade on July 20 that began at the Mummers Museum Washington Avenue and proceeded down 2nd Street through the Pennsport and Whitman neighborhoods. The girls were accompanied by string bands as friends, family and local residents lined the streets to congratulate the girls.
Letter to the Editor: Looking forward to new pet facility
After reading Mark Zimmaro’s report on the soon-to-open animal hospital on Washington Avenue (“Personal touch for furry patients,” July 27), I had to say, “Wow, I can relate.”. The article describes a new emergency facility for animals that is about to open at 2100 Washington Ave....
Dine “under the shambles”
It’s not too late to dine under the shambles this summer. Every Thursday through Sunday, the South Street Headhouse District closes the southbound lane of 2nd Street between Lombard and Pine to make room for on-street and outdoor dining. It’s called “Dining Under the Shambles” and it takes place...
Letter to the Editor: Great column on the Melrose
Tom Cardella’s column regarding the closing of the Melrose Diner was a beautiful and nostalgic tribute to the South Philly landmark.
Relief opportunities for property owners
Three bills recently signed into law could provide city property owners some tax relief. Changes have been officially made to the Senior Citizen Tax Freeze Program, the Longtime Owner Occupants Program and the Homestead Exemption Program, which will provide city residents with a few options to find sustainability against the rising property assessments across the city.
Briefs: July 27, 2022
Scanlon announces $267.8 million to support Pennsylvania small businesses. Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon announced that Pennsylvania has been awarded $267.8 million in American Rescue Plan funding through the State Small Business Credit Initiative to support small businesses and underserved entrepreneurs as they emerge from the pandemic and spur economic growth across the state.
Letter to the Editor: Guided tour
Come to Philadelphia, where the odds are very high you’ll get mugged, robbed, carjacked and shot. Mayor Kenney and DA Krasner, the two frauds, will give you a tour.
Personal touch for furry patients
A new 24-7 animal hospital is getting ready to open a new emergency facility and special care at 2100 Washington Ave. PASE, which is short for Philadelphia Animal Specialty & Emergency, will open a new facility in the fall, and will house full-service emergency and specialty care for pets. The privately owned company actually began operations on June 14, 2021, but has been borrowing space at the Washington Avenue Animal Hospital, about a block and a half away, at 1920 Washington Ave.
Cardella: The Cabbie
The sun was still hot in the early July evening. Too hot to wait for a bus, so we hailed a cab to take us to our swim club. The cabbie paid a little extra attention to my wife as she climbed in. He made some gentle, complimentary remarks about her. And looking over at her, I didn’t need the cab driver to remind me what a lucky man I am.
I want to go home. I want my brother
I see Adam, a 10-year-old stranger, in a random apartment building on the Parkway. His head rests in his hands, his feet shake, and his voice whimpers. As an unsettling bombardment of fireworks and gunshots fire 50 feet away from us, I walk up to him, and he looks up to me. The words barely tumble out of his mouth, the shock still placed on his young shoulders as he says to me, a near stranger, “I want to go home. I want my brother.”
Man fatally shot on Sigel Street
A 26-year-old man died after he was shot in the neck on the 1800 block of Sigel Street on July 27. According to police, the homicide occurred at 6:54 p.m. He was transported by police to Pesbyterian Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 7:20 p.m., police said. Police are...
A musical tribute to Steve Weiss
They bang the drum in memory of Steve Weiss. In August, percussionists from around the world will gather in Philadelphia for a three-day festival and pay homage to Steve Weiss, who helped grow the local drumming community. Weiss is remembered as the founder of the Willow Grove-based percussion retail business...
Emergency training drills to take place in South Philly
City officials are warning residents that several emergency units will conduct training exercises in the area from July 27 and 28. The United States Army Task Force 46, a specialized homeland security response unit, will partner with first responder and healthcare partners in Philadelphia for Dense Urban Terrain exercise. Residents...
Cardella: The Melrose
The news leaked out. The Melrose Diner is going to be demolished. These days, the end of another diner is normally not big news. And for a lot of us, the Melrose Diner died the day — 15 years ago — it was sold by the Kubach family. But its closing is another reminder that nothing lasts forever. There is no better-known business in South Philadelphia. None more loved. There was a time I thought I’d live forever, and so would the Melrose.
Uncertainty surrounds Flyers
It’s tough to remember heading into a Flyers season with this much uncertainty. The 2022-23 hockey season is flying on the wings a brand new coach, its top center returning from significant injury, its best young scoring star undergoing a risky procedure, the promise that one of its best defensemen will return after missing almost an entire year and some serious uncertainty in the goal crease due to off-ice issues.
Letter to the Editor: Start treating drivers properly
The recent Washington Ave. story as well as a recent AP one about traffic deaths and the federal infrastructure law really missed the mark. PennDOT has said that the past decade has been the safest in history. Despite this, the state has been inflicting poor engineering and predatory ticketing upon us, which causes problems. The sources for quotes included people inside the revenue stream and car-haters.
Large donation will help feed the hungry
Perishable food items and donated $26,100 to Philabundance’s South Philadelphia warehouse on July 14. The donation collaboration included Senator Maria Collett, Representative Jennifer O’Mara, Representative Mike Zabel, American Heritage Federal Credit Union, Ardent Credit Union, BHCU, Franklin Mint Federal Credit Union, Freedom Credit Union, Merck Sharpe & Dohme, Norristown Bell Credit Union, Penn Federal Credit Union, Reliance Federal Credit Union, Sun East Federal Credit Union, Superior Federal Credit Union, Tri County Federal Credit Union, TruMark Financial Credit Union and Ukrainian Selfreliance Federal Credit Union.
