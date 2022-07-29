LVing: Southwest home offers endless possibilities

lasvegasmagazine.com
Shaq's son signs a 6 figure contract to play for Henderson's IgniteEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
In-N-Out vs. Shake Shack: Who makes Henderson's best fast food burger?Eugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Swedish House Mafia x Wynn Residency360 MagazineLas Vegas, NV
California man leaves Husky puppy in a hot car so he can gambleCheryl E PrestonLas Vegas, NV
Magic Noodle Appears to Be Branching Out with Second Hand-Pulled Noodle Location
Recently-submitted paperwork indicates more tasty, house-made fresh noodles where Enterprise meets Spring Valley
Three Square of Las Vegas in need of donations
Three Square Food Pantry is the largest food distribution center in the Las Vegas valley and is in need of help.
Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument topic of public meeting Thursday
A public meeting to provide input for Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument is planned for Thursday, Aug. 4, at 6 p.m. at the Clark County Shooting Complex.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas metal recycling companies react to purchasing copper wire from suspected thief
Businesses in Arts District weigh in on not being included in proposed 21 and under Fremont curfew. The City of Las Vegas proposed under 21 Fremont Street curfew would encompass the Fremont Street experience and part of downtown, including Ogden, Carson, main and 8th street. The proposed curfew, however, does not include the arts district, another popular nightlife spot.
963kklz.com
Old Navy Announces ‘Price’ Freeze On Back To School Clothes
Old Navy is implementing a “price” freeze on back to school clothes for kids that Moms and Dads should be excited about. This “price” freeze will run through the end of September and with school starting in just a couple of weeks, you might want to take advantage of it now!
news3lv.com
Henderson converting and removing park grass in effort to control water usage
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The city of Henderson is converting grass at twelve parks this summer in compliance with AB 356, which will make watering non-essential and non-recreational grass illegal at the end of 2026. The conversion process takes a few months, during which the grass is allowed to...
cdcgamingreports.com
Palms bringing the rooftop Ghostbar back to life this week
Ghostbar, a 55th-floor bar and lounge atop the Palms Casino Resort, will return on Aug. 3. The indoor-outdoor nightlife location that originally opened in 2001 was closed a few years ago following a sale of the Palms. However, representatives of Southern California’s San Manuel Indian Tribe, which acquired the Palms...
‘There was a tree in my room’ residents displaced after uprooted trees damage their homes
Uprooted trees, large amounts of debris, and intense damage to units and houses in the area are what is left behind after storms made their way across the Las Vegas valley.
Pahrump roads, Spring Mountain speedway impacted by flood
Sunday's monsoon showers saw Nye County residents hard at work cleaning up Monday, including at Spring Mountain Motor Resort and Country Club where they were forced to close 9 miles of racetrack.
Work Permit Issued for Ramen Boys in Decatur Twain Shopping Center
More tasty ramen is still on its way to Decatur Blvd
Motivation key for sellers as real estate market steadies
Policy, politics and progressive commentary The long-anticipated end to a frenetic and unsustainable real estate market is a relief to prospective buyers who have been waiting for the market to cool, but a blow to sellers, especially those caught off guard by the rapid turn. “I have one seller who is not lowering their price because I think they haven’t […] The post Motivation key for sellers as real estate market steadies appeared first on Nevada Current.
vegas24seven.com
Silverton Casino Hotel Announces August Promotions
Silverton Casino Hotel announces its August gaming promotions and hotel experiences. Throughout the entire month of August, guests can enjoy dining deals throughout the week:. · Sundays – Buy one get one free bento boxes at Su Casa. · Mondays – Buy two sushi rolls, get one free...
travelweekly.com
Las Vegas airport sets a record
Harry Reid Airport (formerly McCarran Airport) in Las Vegas set a monthly record for passenger traffic in June. Nearly 4.7 million passengers arrived or departed during the month, a 23% increase from June 2021, according to the Clark County Department of Aviation. The previous monthly high number was 4.6 million...
iheart.com
We Have To Talk About How Las Vegas Flooded!
If you were in Las Vegas this weekend…for a fun getaway…a bachelorette party…a wedding…we are so sorry. Who would ever think a STORM would flood casinos in late July?!. Late last week Las Vegas was hit with a HUGE rain storm which flooded casinos on the Strip and turned streets into rivers.
news3lv.com
Locals continue to clean-up the mess left behind Southern Nevada's recent storms
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The sounds of chainsaws and wood chippers are being heard in neighborhoods near Karen Avenue and Atlantic Street. Tree removal companies are taking out well over a dozen massive pines after severe storms Friday night, bringing them crashing down on apartment buildings and cars. “It...
Turnto10.com
How Southern Nevada's recent storms have affected Lake Mead
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Thursday's downpour, which ranged anywhere from three-tenths of an inch at Harry Reid International Airport to more than 1 inch on the Las Vegas Strip, is certainly welcome. But what about the bigger picture: do monsoons have an impact on Lake Mead, a principal source...
Fox5 KVVU
Drone innovator, Las Vegas native gives back, launches BRINC Global Rescue Network
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With his rapidly growing startup BRINC Drones, one young Las Vegas engineer is now taking on the challenge of responding immediately to catastrophes anywhere across the globe, and he’s doing it by donating drones and resources. This month, the 22-year-old CEO Blake Resnick announced...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas shelter for women, children asking community for food donations
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas shelter for women and children is asking the community for food donations to benefit its clients. According to a news release, amid rising food costs, the Shade Tree is experiencing a decline in needed food donations. As a result, the shelter is...
UPDATE: Some 40 people evacuated from southeast valley apartment complex
The Clark County Fire Department has responded to reports of multiple fallen trees near McLeod Drive and Karen Avenue following thunderstorm activity across the Las Vegas valley.
