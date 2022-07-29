‘On dragon boats we celebrate life’: Cancer survivors find strength, comfort through ancient Chinese sport

www.wmbfnews.com
Meet Luca, a Myrtle Beach 2-year-old with leukemia
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Luca is just like every other 2-year-old boy. He loves to play golf, watch videos on his iPad and play with his Buzz Lightyear toys. However, Luca’s day-to-day is a lot different than most. Luca was diagnosed with B-cell leukemia six months ago. His mom, Kate Holmes, said it started […]
WMBF
Market Common’s Peace, Love and Little Donuts closing after passing of beloved owner
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Market Common’s Peace, Love and Little Donuts is closing its doors after the passing of the beloved owner, Clayton Matthews. The community is remembering Matthews for the positive person he was. He called everyone sweetie, was a big supporter of Coastal Carolina baseball and was friends with nearly everyone in the Market Common community.
WMBF
Shine Cafe in Downtown Conway is a local hidden gem
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Shine Cafe has been a local favorite since they opened in 2019. You’ll feel like you’re walking into your Aunt Leslie’s house to enjoy fresh made goodness. A lot of the menu offerings include items straight from their own garden. Come along...
pethelpful.com
Dog-Friendly Hotel in Charleston, South Carolina Is Way Too Cute for Words
Looking for a pet-friendly hotel that's truly welcoming to dogs can be more difficult than you'd think. Luckily, social media is making it easier than ever for pet parents to share both positive and negative experiences--so your search can be easier than ever!. Even if you're not in the market...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Centre Daily
Grand Strand Golf Experiencing a Grand Resurgence
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Myrtle Beach golf is a lot of things to a lot of people. Its sheer volume — more than 80 courses along a 60-mile stretch of mostly coastal plains and wetlands affectionately dubbed The Grand Strand — has attracted Canadian and Northeast golfers since the late 1950s.
WMBF
North Myrtle Beach welcomes first amphibious boat
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad added an amphibious search and rescue boat, crafted by Ocean Craft Marine, to its fleet. Greg Richardson with the North Myrtle Beach Water Rescue Squad said before the boat arrived they would use jet skis for water. Now...
WMBF
Horry County’s special needs stickers help with peace of mind
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Police Department is issuing “special needs stickers” to first responders for service calls. It’s a new approach to handling special needs in Horry County. Safety and peace of mind are things all families value, including those with people with...
WMBF
Two Grand Strand restaurants update policy to prevent dining and dashing
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s illegal, and it hurts Grand Strand restaurants and the people who rely on the money and tips they make there. “Dine and dash” is when people order their food, eat their meals and then leave without paying. Within the last year, some...
Family gets $20.7M in wrongful death lawsuit against lifeguard company, city of Myrtle Beach
Editor’s note: This story has been updated after the family’s attorney gave a corrected dollar amount. MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Maryland family will receive $20.7 million following claims that a family member drowned because lifeguards focused on renting beach umbrellas instead of safety in 2018, according to the family’s lawyer. The plaintiffs were […]
WLOS.com
After years of helping others battle cancer, MB woman ends up in a fight for her life
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Each month, we present someone in our community with the Jefferson Award, an award that’s been given for 50 years to leaders who inspire action. Friday’s recipient is doing just that. She's a survivor and an advocate and she’s multiplying good in her beloved Grand Strand community every chance she gets.
WMBF
Myrtle Beach Boardwalk $3.7M renovations near completion
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The $3.7 million renovations on the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk are almost complete. Crews installed new and more durable deck boards to replace the original southern yellow pine that was over 10 years old. They also added new rails, stiles, inlaid nautical flags and two new selfie stations.
WMBF
Kentucky flooding halts distillery products in the Grand Strand
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Rescue efforts continue in Kentucky and the process of cleaning up is underway in some areas. “The basement is flooded and of course, we’ve just been working on the upstairs to try to get it where we can produce again because that’s mainly where we produce at,” said Colin Fultz, the of owner Kentucky Mist Distillery.
Repticon brings hundreds of scaly creatures to Florence Center
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Hundreds of reptiles were up for sale this weekend as the Florence Center hosted Repticon, a convention focused on reptiles and other exotic animals. “Her name is Waffle, she’s a yellow belly hypo,” Cadence Rozek said of her newly purchased pet snake. Rozek and her brother, Nathan Lamb, were two of […]
WMBF
Blood donor of 30 years gives in legacy of late father
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Maria Shuler started donating blood in college, inspired by her father. “My dad was my, I guess my encourager. He always gave blood he called it his oil change,” Shuler said. Just 7% of the U.S population has O-negative type blood and even less...
WMBF
Cyclists end 3,000-mile journey for charity in Surfside Beach
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A group of five cyclists overcame heat and hills across the country to finish a long journey in the Grand Strand on Saturday. The 3,000-mile trek, which began in California, ended in Surfside Beach in support of the Ashley G. Foundation. The organization helps children and teens battling lymphoma, as well as their families.
WMBF
Victim in Nacho Hippo shooting succumbs to injuries, coroner says
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County coroner says the victim in the North Myrtle Beach shooting last week succumbed to his injuries. The shooting happened inside Nacho Hippo on North Beach Blvd, according to the report. The victim, identified as Quintin Johnson, 26, died Sunday at 12:22...
myrtlebeachsc.com
City of Myrtle Beach Tells 10 Million Mustang Owners They Are Not Welcome Here
The Ford Mustang is the longest-produced Ford car nameplate. Currently in its sixth generation, it is the fifth-best selling Ford car in history. Wikipedia posts: Originally predicted to sell 100,000 vehicles yearly, the 1965 Mustang became the most successful vehicle launch since the 1927 Model A.[4] Introduced on April 17, 1964[5], Ford sold over 400,000 units in its first year; the one-millionth Mustang was sold within two years of its launch.[6] In August 2018, Ford produced the 10-millionth Mustang; matching the first 1965 Mustang, the vehicle was a 2019 Wimbledon White convertible with a V8 engine.
holycitysinner.com
Tickets Now on Sale for Brookgreen Gardens’ Nights of a Thousand Candles
“There is always something new to see at this event, which keeps guests returning year after year,” said Page Kiniry, President and CEO of Brookgreen Gardens. “There is no better way to get in the holiday spirit than a visit to Nights of a Thousand Candles. This event will sell out, so we encourage everyone to get their tickets now. Don’t miss the opportunity to stroll through the festively lit gardens with a cup of hot cider or cocoa with family and friends.”
WMBF
Troopers preach road safety to students, drivers as kids head back to school in Grand Strand, Pee Dee
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Summer is almost over in Horry County which means whether kids are walking, biking or taking the bus to school, it’s important to keep them safe. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety offers these safety rules for students as they get on and off the school bus:
WMBF
WMBF teams up with Red Cross for blood drives on Wednesday
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The need for life-saving blood donations doesn’t take a break during the summer. That’s why WMBF News has partnered with the Red Cross to hold blood drives on Wednesday at Coastal Grand Mall in Myrtle Beach and Magnolia Mall in Florence. The...
