NFL

2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: D’Angelo Durham, RB, McNeese State

By Evan Willsmore
nfldraftdiamonds.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.nfldraftdiamonds.com

nfldraftdiamonds.com

2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Trey Creamer, CB, UNC Charlotte

What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. My physicality on the perimeter I am not afraid to stick my nose in there and get physical. I just know when I am on my game I can’t be stopped and I am willing to go against anyone to prove that I belong.
CHARLOTTE, NC
nfldraftdiamonds.com

NFL Transactions for July 31, 2022 | Presented by the Hula Bowl All-Star Game

49ers sign WR Deebo Samuel to a massive three year extension. Buccaneers activated CB Don Gardner from the PUP list.
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Weslee Moea’i, DT, Rocky Mountain College

What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. – First thing that stands out is my ability to make plays as a Nose Tackle. NT’s usually have 2-3 guys on them every play, so being able to handle the load of double teams and still making plays in the backfield is huge. Also, my work ethic and giving relentless effort in every play is something that I pride myself in and I think those are things that stand out the most in my qualities.
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: James Gmiter, LG, West Virginia University

What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. -I think the thing that makes me a top prospect is my work ethic and football IQ that I have. Another thing that I think can elevate my draft stock is my versatility on the interior of the line. I am able to play Left Guard, Center, Right Guard seamlessly.
MORGANTOWN, WV
nfldraftdiamonds.com

2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Tyler Kulka, QB, Lawrence Technological University￼

What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. I have gotten the opportunity to start the program at Lawrence Tech and have been a 4-year starter and captain to build the program from the ground up. With 3 all-conference honors in the MSFA while leading the conference in passing. Last year finishing with 19TDs and 2200 yds passing in only 8 games. I have a quick release and I am deadly accurate.
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Cameron Sorenson, WR, University of Wisconsin-La Crosse

What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. Ever since I was young, sports have always been a huge part of my life. Football was one of the main sports that I grew up playing the most and immediately fell in love with. I would say sometime early in my high school career, I knew for sure football was something I wanted to do beyond high school and into college. I wouldn’t say anything specific made me want to be become a football player other than the overall rush and enjoyment I get out of doing it, whether that’s from a game or at practice.
LA CROSSE, WI

