One killed in motorcycle crash in Logan Canyon

Bountiful family remembers father of five killed in crash
BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – On Sunday, a Bountiful family was remembering Dave Barnett, a father of five, who was killed in a car crash last week. “Dave was a father — a fantastic father — and he was someone who loved to laugh and he laughed all the time,” said James Boley, Becky’s brother. Boley […]
Father of five killed in fiery crash before 25th anniversary
BOUNTIFUL, Utah — A fiery crash in southern Utah took the life of a Bountiful father of five kids. The family said it’s a miracle the three daughters who were with him made it out alive. Dave Barnett, 51, was coming home from a family vacation in Moab...
Authorities investigating Hooper garage fire
HOOPER, Utah — Authorities are investigating after a fire broke out in the garage of a home in Hooper. The Weber Fire District, Roy City and Clinton City Fire were dispatched to the blaze in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Aug. 2. “Upon arrival, the garage was fully...
Four transported to hospital after S. Ogden rollover crash
SOUTH OGDEN, Utah, July 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A two-vehicle crash on Highway 89 sent four people, all adults, to the hospital Saturday night. The crash, near 6213 S. Highway 89, caused one of the vehicles to roll. Two of the patients had “moderate injuries” and two were...
Bountiful man dies in rollover on I-70, leaving behind 5 kids
A Utah father of five children died in a rollover crash on I-70 on Wednesday, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.
Motorcyclist dies after fatal crash in Logan Canyon
A motorcyclist died Thursday after a crash in Logan canyon, Utah Highway Patrol officials reported..
Family remains hopeful on missing Utah man's 20th birthday
Monday was a somber 20th birthday celebration for Dylan Rounds. He’s been missing for almost nine weeks, but his family is hopeful he’s still out there.
Utah woman's family looks for answers after autopsy results returned
Sophia Lower was last seen in her family’s home in Layton in February. They stopped hearing from the 22-year-old in the middle of March, and her body was found weeks later on April 8.
Alleged scammers try to sell fake gold to Layton police chief
LAYTON, Utah — Layton police arrested a group of people after they allegedly tried to sell fake gold to the city’s police chief. Police warned the public about the scam in a social media post on Monday afternoon. “A group of people have recently been in our area...
West Nile virus detected in multiple Utah counties
While no human or animal cases have been reported, the West Nile virus has been detected throughout Utah. The Utah Department of Health and Human Services are urging residents to take protective measures against any potential mosquito bites. The virus has been detected in several counties across the state including...
Utah neurosurgeon reportedly groped unconscious patient during surgery
Members of the team assisting in the operation state that the neurosurgeon performing the surgery, 65-year-old Dr. Bryson Smith, sexually assaulted the patient during this time.
Roy domestic violence incident turns into assault on cops
ROY, Utah, July 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Several officers responding to a report of a “family disturbance” at a Roy residence Saturday night found themselves in the thick of a domestic violence situation — and one of the involved parties wasn’t about to give up.
Ogden neurosurgeon charged with allegedly groping unconscious patient
OGDEN, Utah, July 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A veteran neurosurgeon has been charged with allegedly groping a woman’s breasts during surgery while she was under anesthesia. Dr. Bryson Smith, 65, who has practiced in the Ogden area for more than 30 years, was booked Thursday into the...
Utah surgeon accused of groping unconscious patient
A doctor was arrested this week for allegedly groping an unconscious patient during a surgery at an Ogden hospital in October of last year.
Health officials advise precautions after West Nile virus found in 2 more Utah counties
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health and Human Services is asking Utahns to take precautionary steps to avoid mosquito bites after the West Nile virus was detected in mosquito pools in Salt Lake and Uintah counties. The virus was first detected this year in a Davis...
Antelope Island to host a ‘Spider Fest’ Saturday
SYRACUSE, Utah — Do you like the creepy crawlies? Maybe you’re hoping for a Peter Parker experience where you get your spiderman powers? This Saturday, spider lovers can get their fix with Spider Fest on Antelope Island. Spider Fest will be held on the Antelope Island Marina from...
Body of missing Layton father found near site his car was last seen in Arizona
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — The body of a Layton man who was reported missing by his family has been found near the site his car was last seen in Arizona. Mohave County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue officials said 49-year-old Beau Riddle was found deceased in Littlefield, Arizona, on Tuesday.
Additional murder charge filed against suspect in Utah 'purge' killings
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Prosecutors in Utah County have filed charges against a man who allegedly told authorities that he heard a voice in his head telling him to "purge the city" before killing two people earlier this month. Christian Taele, 28, of Springville was charged Wednesday with...
UPDATE: Runaway teens out of Farmington found
UPDATED: 7/28/22 THURSDAY 9:22 p.m. FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – Four teens who had been reported as runaways on July 25 have been found, police announced on Thursday. ORIGINAL STORY: Police searching for runaway teens out of Farmington FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – Police are asking the public for help after a group of teens ran away […]
Utah man’s body found after search near Littlefield, Arizona
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The body of a man who went missing on Friday was found Tuesday morning near Littlefield, Arizona, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. Beau Riddle’s vehicle was found Sunday near a truck stop in Littlefield, about 90 miles northeast of Las Vegas on Interstate 15. He had been hauling a trailer from Arizona to Idaho for work, according to media reports in Utah.
