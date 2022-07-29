Resorts World Las Vegas features a dynamite art collection

lasvegasmagazine.com
Shaq's son signs a 6 figure contract to play for Henderson's IgniteEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
In-N-Out vs. Shake Shack: Who makes Henderson's best fast food burger?Eugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Swedish House Mafia x Wynn Residency360 MagazineLas Vegas, NV
California man leaves Husky puppy in a hot car so he can gambleCheryl E PrestonLas Vegas, NV
Fox5 KVVU
Travis Scott to headline residency on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Travis Scott is set to headline a residency at a nightclub on the Las Vegas Strip. According to a news release, Scott will debut the “Road to Utopia” residency on Sept. 17 at Resorts World. The property describes “Road to Utopia” as a...
travelweekly.com
Las Vegas airport sets a record
Harry Reid Airport (formerly McCarran Airport) in Las Vegas set a monthly record for passenger traffic in June. Nearly 4.7 million passengers arrived or departed during the month, a 23% increase from June 2021, according to the Clark County Department of Aviation. The previous monthly high number was 4.6 million...
Should I Have Spent $100 For This Hamburger Instead?
I reported on my mediocre dining experience at Robert Irvine’s Public House in this article — which was published yesterday, Saturday, July 30, 2022 — on the way while walking south on Las Vegas Boulevard to get to the famous sign which welcomes visitors to Las Vegas, as I was in Las Vegas earlier this year with some colleagues to attend a major conference that was hosted by Expedia Group called EXPLORE 22, and at least one person was hungry and needed to eat…
fb101.com
The Team Behind “ShangHai Taste” Brings Sea Fresh For Sea Food Lovers
The continuously growing and vibrant Las Vegas Chinatown has become one of the hottest new destinations for seafood lovers. The super popular team of “Shanghai Taste” has launched their Las Vegas-based Sea Fresh restaurant, where they are offering unique seafood cuisine. With daily air shipments from Maine and Seattle, the 16-seated u-shaped bar is already considered one of the best “coastal seafood bars.”
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Las Vegas Strip Has a Pot Problem (but a Solution Is Coming)
You can't have your cake and eat it too. And in Las Vegas, you can't have your full legal cannabis and smoke it too. That's because the Nevada law that legalized marijuana/cannabis possession did not actually account for consuming it. You can't smoke pot in a Las Vegas Strip hotel room or anyplace in the city except in a private home.
Magic Noodle Appears to Be Branching Out with Second Hand-Pulled Noodle Location
Recently-submitted paperwork indicates more tasty, house-made fresh noodles where Enterprise meets Spring Valley
luxury-houses.net
A Magnificent Estate in Las Vegas with Fantastic Views of The Golf Course is on The Market for $7,600,000
The Estate in Las Vegas, a stunning one of a kind home in the heart of Southern Highlands Country Club was completed with the finest of finishes, stones, marbles is now available for sale. This home located at 22 Augusta Canyon Way, Las Vegas, Nevada offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Patty L Turner (Phone: 702-281-4141) at LIFE Realty District for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Las Vegas.
Fox5 KVVU
Adele fan fever, frenzy or fury: ticketholders speak out after new Las Vegas dates announced
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The reaction to the announcement of new dates for Adele’s Las Vegas residency has ranged from elated fan fever, frenzy, frustration or even fury, after 100,000 tickets were assigned new dates. The new dates pose plenty of questions or even challenges for travelers to the...
news3lv.com
Winner gets $1,000 in 'Great U.S. Treasure Hunt' at Sunset Park in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A lucky man has won the grand prize for a treasure hunt held in Las Vegas on Saturday. The Great U.S. Treasure Hunt returned to Sunset Park with more than 2,000 registered players searching for the "LVNV" coin to win $1,000. New Jersey resident Tony...
travelweekly.com
Festival is ready to breathe 'Life' into downtown Vegas in September
The annual Life Is Beautiful festival, which takes place in downtown Las Vegas Sept. 16 to 18, gratifies almost all of the senses. Guests hear the sound of music and comedy from multiple stages, see new murals and other artwork created each year and smell and taste the robust food and beverage offerings.
Lotus of Siam Opening Third Location
Las Vegas(KLAS)-Lotus of Siam is a staple in the las Vegas community and they are set to open their third location in Red Rock casino. Joining Jillian Lopez with a preview of the menu are owners chef Saipin Chutima and Penny Chutima.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas casino offering free drinks in exchange for ‘retired’ elves
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Have an “Elf of the Shelf” character floating around your house that you no longer utilize? A Las Vegas casino wants to take it off your hands and give it a place to retire. According to the Silverton, as it gears up for...
Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument topic of public meeting Thursday
A public meeting to provide input for Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument is planned for Thursday, Aug. 4, at 6 p.m. at the Clark County Shooting Complex.
8newsnow.com
Harry Reid International Airport reports numerous flight cancellations
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Airports across the country are experiencing flight complications due to weather, and Las Vegas is no exception. Multiple flights have either been canceled or delayed, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. You can click here to view the canceled arrivals and click here for the canceled...
Wheel of Fortune just that with $1.2M jackpot for local
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local player hit for more than $1.2 million on the Wheel of Fortune Jackpot at Sunset Station on Friday, the casino said. The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, bet $7 at about 9:30 p.m. and hit on the third spin, winning $1,262,132.28 on IGT’s Wheel of Fortune progressive. It […]
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas metal recycling companies react to purchasing copper wire from suspected thief
Businesses in Arts District weigh in on not being included in proposed 21 and under Fremont curfew. The City of Las Vegas proposed under 21 Fremont Street curfew would encompass the Fremont Street experience and part of downtown, including Ogden, Carson, main and 8th street. The proposed curfew, however, does not include the arts district, another popular nightlife spot.
jammin1057.com
The Las Vegas Strip Welcomes A New Speakeasy Bar
Las Vegas! A hot new bar just opened up on The Strip, and we’re ready to experience all of its curiosities. This new bar isn’t a regular watering hole. It’s an exclusive speakeasy, alluring and catering toward those who love fine spirits and cocktails. The term speakeasy...
Motivation key for sellers as real estate market steadies
Policy, politics and progressive commentary The long-anticipated end to a frenetic and unsustainable real estate market is a relief to prospective buyers who have been waiting for the market to cool, but a blow to sellers, especially those caught off guard by the rapid turn. “I have one seller who is not lowering their price because I think they haven’t […] The post Motivation key for sellers as real estate market steadies appeared first on Nevada Current.
New non-traditional CCSD high school opens near north end of Las Vegas Strip
Clark County School District leaders hosted a ribbon cutting on the grounds of the school district's latest high school to open this year.
‘There was a tree in my room’ residents displaced after uprooted trees damage their homes
Uprooted trees, large amounts of debris, and intense damage to units and houses in the area are what is left behind after storms made their way across the Las Vegas valley.
