ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

How you can get used furniture for free in Manhattan

By Caleb Jeanneret
KSNT News
KSNT News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RZTLk_0gxTlkj400

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Friday is the annual Furniture Amnesty Day in Manhattan. The event is a partnership between the City of Manhattan and Kansas State University to provide an opportunity for unwanted furniture to be donated to someone who may need furniture, but can’t afford to buy it new.

July is the biggest move-out time which makes it convenient for students or other residents who are moving out to donate unwanted furniture to the event by leaving it on their curb.

“We just get the opportunity to bring in furniture that is unwanted and bring that into one whole area. It basically creates, how I see it, as a farmers market for furniture,” said City of Manhattan Management intern Jeff Ebeck.

After signing up, workers will take you through the selection area at Manhattan City Park, ready to pick out what furniture you want for your place. You can signup at 8:00 a.m. at the City Park, or wait until 4:00 p.m. when the general public can then walk through and make selections.

If you were unable to sign up for furniture pickup but still want to donate, you can drop off your donations from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in the Baker Field parking lot in City Park. All the furniture that is not taken in by a new owner will be donated to Habitat for Humanity.

For more information, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WIBW

Neighborhoods prepare for National Night Out

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Neighborhoods planning events for Topeka’s ‘National Night Out’ are gathering all the necessary preparations. Monday, August 1, was pick-up day, where event organizers stopped by the Safe Streets Coalition, at 2209 SW 29 St., to pick up bottled waters, gift cards, food, and other supplies from Dillons or Hy-Vee. Any participating neighborhoods also received financial assistance for other event expenses.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Back to school bash gives kids needed supplies for school

TOPEKA (KSNT) – For the sixth straight year, the Salvation Army of Topeka gave out school supply bags to students for the upcoming school year. The supplies were donated by Burlington/Northern Santa Fe, through a $5,000 grant. The money was used to build personal hygiene bags to help ensure that students get the new school […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Ronald McDonald House Charities preparing for Denim to Diamonds

TOPEKA (KTMJ) – A popular fundraiser is back and tickets are now available. Mindee Reece with Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northeast Kansas joined FOX 43 AM Live Tuesday to talk about Denim to Diamonds. This year’s theme is Kentucky Derby. The fundraiser will be from 5:00-11:30 p.m. Saturday, August 20 at Townsite Topeka. The […]
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, KS
Society
Local
Kansas Society
Manhattan, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Manhattan, KS
KSNT News

Topeka initiative offers mowing program

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka is launching an initiative to provide a backup mowing program for those living in Neighborhood Improvement Association (NIA) areas. The goal of the program is to make sure lawns can be mowed for a fixed and affordable cost, according to Gretchen Spiker, Director of Communications for the City of Topeka. “The […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Nationwide teen driving program heads to Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The program B.R.A.K.E.S. stands for be responsible and keep everyone safe. The national driving course made it’s way down to the capital city this weekend. Connecting young drivers with professional racers, instructors, and law enforcement to encourage road safety. The program travels around the country, teaching teens and their parents pivotal driving […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Over $17,000 raised by Spangles for Kansas family hit by car

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The fast-food chain Spangles has surpassed their fundraising goal for a Kansas basketball player and her family that were critically injured after a driver hit them in Kentucky. Over $17,000 have been raised for Ava Jones, a Nickerson High School basketball star, and her family to help them through their continued recovery. […]
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Habitat for Humanity reviewing applicants for home at 427 State

Habitat for Humanity continues its work on its 26th home build. Director Eric Kirby says things are progressing well at 427 State, thanks to a lot of volunteers. The 3-bed, 1-bath home has around 1,200 square feet and a detached garage. It could be done by March 2023. Habitat is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Furniture#City Park#Charity#Kansas State University#Habitat For Humanity#Nexstar Media Inc
KSNT News

Free concert open for Manhattan healthcare workers

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Ascension Via Christi Hospital and Meadowlark will host a free concert for all Manhattan-area healthcare workers and their families next month. The concert will be at the Larry Norvell Band Shell in Manhattan City Park on Saturday, Aug. 13 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m and will feature a performance by the […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Road work impedes access to Topeka polling places

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Detours have been released by the Shawnee County Commissioner of Elections ahead of the August 2 Primary vote to help people get to polling places. The first location that has been impacted by road work is the polling place at Temple Beth Sholom at 4200 SW Munson Ave. The northbound lanes […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Sky Zone summer camp returns for local kids

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local trampoline park is turning into a summer camp for kids. Sky Zone in the West Ridge Mall is hosting summer camps for kids six-years-old to 12. The seven day camp goes from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day. Sky Zone helps kids stay active and continue to learn while […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Family Service & Guidance Center offering unique, new program

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Family Service & Guidance Center is offering a unique, new program to treat kids who have both mental health and substance use challenges. Dana Schwarz with FSGC joined 27 News Tuesday morning to tell us about it. According to FSGC, staff will work closely with parents and other family members to give […]
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Sports
KSNT News

Dog Swims are coming to these Topeka pools

TOPEKA (KSNT) – For two days next month, you’ll have the option to take your four-legged friend to a local pool for some aquatic fun. According to Shawnee County Parks and Recreation, the “Dog Swims” are now set. One will be from 5-7 p.m. on August 11 at the Blaisdell Family Aquatic Center while the […]
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

State Farm Insurance agent LaDonna Junghans retires

LaDonna Junghans, Junction City, wrapped up a 31-year career as a State Farm Insurance Agent on Friday. "I feel really good looking back and my heart is full. " Junghans referred to her brother who was a State Farm agent, as she remembered her start in the business. "It seems like every time I saw him I had more questions for him. " He eventually steered her to State Farm's human resources department.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Little Apple Post

There will be an opportunity for a free train ride

There will be special free train rides on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 2. on the Abilene and Smoky Valley Railroad. The excursion railroad will offer free rides on a first-come, first-served basis to passengers who come to the Rock Island Depot at 200 SE 5th in Abilene between 4:00 and 7:00 p.m. that day.
KSNT News

Topeka woman arrested in connection to killing in Chanute

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation announced Tuesday they have made an arrest in connection with the killing of Blake Pearson On Monday evening, Aug. 1, at approximately 9 p.m., Nicole Fox, 41, of Topeka, was arrested near Iowa St. and 2600 Rd., in Allen County. Fox was arrested on suspicion of first-degree […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Inside Look at the Walmart Fulfillment Center

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The largest Walmart Fulfillment Center in Kansas celebrated its one year anniversary with a ribbon cutting today. The new facility employs nearly 400 people, which surpasses the original goal of 300. Associates take orders from Walmart’s website, where the items are then picked, packed and shipped directly to customers. Debbie Parkhill, the […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Patterson Legal Group donates back to school supplies

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Patterson Legal Group hosted a backpack giveaway on Saturday in the Stormont Vail Events Center parking lot. The group gave away 150 Backpacks filled with school supplies to students preparing for the new school year.  “We are here today to give away backpacks. We do this yearly at all our satellite […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy