How you can get used furniture for free in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Friday is the annual Furniture Amnesty Day in Manhattan. The event is a partnership between the City of Manhattan and Kansas State University to provide an opportunity for unwanted furniture to be donated to someone who may need furniture, but can’t afford to buy it new.

July is the biggest move-out time which makes it convenient for students or other residents who are moving out to donate unwanted furniture to the event by leaving it on their curb.

“We just get the opportunity to bring in furniture that is unwanted and bring that into one whole area. It basically creates, how I see it, as a farmers market for furniture,” said City of Manhattan Management intern Jeff Ebeck.

After signing up, workers will take you through the selection area at Manhattan City Park, ready to pick out what furniture you want for your place. You can signup at 8:00 a.m. at the City Park, or wait until 4:00 p.m. when the general public can then walk through and make selections.

If you were unable to sign up for furniture pickup but still want to donate, you can drop off your donations from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in the Baker Field parking lot in City Park. All the furniture that is not taken in by a new owner will be donated to Habitat for Humanity.

