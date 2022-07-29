ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Commonwealth Games: Track cyclist Aileen McGlynn guaranteed silver medal for Scotland

BBC
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Cyclist Flies Over Barrier and Into Crowd During U.K. Race

The U.K.’s Commonwealth Games canceled cycling for the morning after a massive crash that sent one competitor over the barrier into the crowd and two more to the hospital with him. The Daily Mail reports that several spectators were also injured in the Sunday morning pileup at the Lee Valley velodrome. England’s Matt Walls was trying to avoid cyclists who had crashed and scattered across the banking when he catapulted into the front row, where a family with small children was sitting. Matt Bostock was taken off on a stretcher and Canada’s Derek Gee landed hard and was also brought to the hospital.
CYCLING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jenny Holl
Person
Aileen Mcglynn
The Independent

Prince William and daughter Charlotte wish Lionesses good luck ahead of Euro final

Prince William and his daughter Princess Charlotte published a video wishing England’s Lionesses ‘good luck’ ahead of the Euro final on Sunday 31 July 2022.“You’ve done amazingly well in the competition and we are rooting for you all the way”, the duke of Cambridge said in the recorded message posted on Twitter.“Good luck, I hope you win. Bye”, Princess Charlotte added, sitting next to her dad in a navy polka dot dress.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Model who was slapped with $2,664 fine for bringing a half-eaten Subway into Australia ‘deserved’ to have the 'book thrown at her' as devastating disease edges closer to home

A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Ancient treasures emerge from sinking reservoir in heatwave: Rocks that were intentionally marked by prehistoric Britons up to 6,000 years ago are found as water level drops

Low water levels brought on by the hot weather have uncovered prehistoric treasures in a reservoir in Cornwall. Features known as cup-marked stones - made intentionally by ancient Britons - were re-discovered this month at Stithians Reservoir near Falmouth. The mysterious markings are believed to date from at least the...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc Tv#Commonwealth Games#Bbc One#Bbc Iplayer#Red Button#Bbc Sport#Tandem#Bst#Scots#Georgia Hall
The Independent

What time is the Women’s Euro final tonight? Kick-off and TV channel for England vs Germany

England face Germany in the final of Euro 2022 on Sunday.The Lionesses have captured the imagination of the nation on their scintillating run all the way to Wembley. Austria and Northern Ireland were seen off either side of the 8-0 thrashing of Norway in the group stages before the nerve-shredding extra-time victory over Spain in the quarter-final.Number two ranked Sweden proved no match in the semi-finals either with Sarina Wiegman's side cruising to a 4-0 win in Sheffield on Tuesday night. Now only one more match separates them from a first major trophy and a first for either the...
SPORTS
The Independent

Horror crash at track cycling sees Matt Walls fly into crowd

A horror crash took place on Sunday at the Commonwealth Games track cycling event, causing Matt Walls to fly into the crowd. A massive pile-up of riders at the Lee Valley VeloPark occurred during the men’s scratch race second heat in qualifying on day three of Birmingham 2022. Walls, who required medical attention and was later taken to hospital, was confirmed by Team England late on Sunday to be “alert and talking, as he has been throughout”.Matt Bostock of the Isle of Man was also involved in the accident, and was taken away on a stretcher to a round...
CYCLING
Daily Mail

England's heroine of the hour: How Chloe Kelly went from the 92 bus and football practice on a gravel pitch in Ealing with her five big brothers to clinching victory for the Lionesses in extra time

Chloe Kelly would have found it hard to avoid football growing up. The youngest of seven children embraced the sport from the moment she followed her five brothers to a caged gravel pitch on the Windmill Park Estate. Kelly was football-mad. As a youngster she even took the 92 bus...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
World
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Migrants wave the middle finger at onlookers on French coast while climbing aboard UK-bound boat as total number of people crossing Channel this year passes 13,000

A group of forty migrants including young children set out on an inflatable boat bound for Britain from France today - as Channel crossings passed 13,000 this year. Small children wearing red life jackets were spotted on the French coast near Gravelines before they made the attempt to cross the English Channel.
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy