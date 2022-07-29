Commonwealth Games: Track cyclist Aileen McGlynn guaranteed silver medal for Scotland

www.bbc.co.uk
Cyclist Flies Over Barrier and Into Crowd During U.K. Race
The U.K.’s Commonwealth Games canceled cycling for the morning after a massive crash that sent one competitor over the barrier into the crowd and two more to the hospital with him. The Daily Mail reports that several spectators were also injured in the Sunday morning pileup at the Lee Valley velodrome. England’s Matt Walls was trying to avoid cyclists who had crashed and scattered across the banking when he catapulted into the front row, where a family with small children was sitting. Matt Bostock was taken off on a stretcher and Canada’s Derek Gee landed hard and was also brought to the hospital.
I was born and raised in Scotland. Here are the 7 biggest mistakes I see Americans make when they travel here.
Insider's Mikhaila Friel has lived in Scotland, UK, for her entire life, and she thinks American tourists often tip too much and underutilize trains.
England’s win against Germany is only the beginning for the women’s game | Jonathan Liew
Football was an intrinsic part of the nation’s identity for years while women were excluded. After winning Euro 2022, they have reached the top of the podium
Romance across enemy lines for the Lionesses: Split loyalties for England star Jess Carter as she faces showdown against her German goalkeeper partner in Euros final
Chelsea teammates Jess Carter, 24, and Ann-Katrin Berger, 31, are a football fairytale love story but they now face putting that aside and staring each other down as bitter rivals in Wembley's Euros final on Sunday. They are a seamless team both on and off the pitch but the couple...
Prince William and daughter Charlotte wish Lionesses good luck ahead of Euro final
Prince William and his daughter Princess Charlotte published a video wishing England’s Lionesses ‘good luck’ ahead of the Euro final on Sunday 31 July 2022.“You’ve done amazingly well in the competition and we are rooting for you all the way”, the duke of Cambridge said in the recorded message posted on Twitter.“Good luck, I hope you win. Bye”, Princess Charlotte added, sitting next to her dad in a navy polka dot dress.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Model who was slapped with $2,664 fine for bringing a half-eaten Subway into Australia ‘deserved’ to have the 'book thrown at her' as devastating disease edges closer to home
A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
UK ambassador says French border officials didn't believe she was a diplomat and asked if she meant her husband instead
The UK's ambassador to France said French border officials questioned her diplomatic status. Menna Rawlings said she was asked if her husband was the ambassador instead. She tweeted her experience with the hashtag "#everydaysexism." The UK's ambassador to France said that French border-control agents did not believe that she was...
Ancient treasures emerge from sinking reservoir in heatwave: Rocks that were intentionally marked by prehistoric Britons up to 6,000 years ago are found as water level drops
Low water levels brought on by the hot weather have uncovered prehistoric treasures in a reservoir in Cornwall. Features known as cup-marked stones - made intentionally by ancient Britons - were re-discovered this month at Stithians Reservoir near Falmouth. The mysterious markings are believed to date from at least the...
What time is the Women’s Euro final tonight? Kick-off and TV channel for England vs Germany
England face Germany in the final of Euro 2022 on Sunday.The Lionesses have captured the imagination of the nation on their scintillating run all the way to Wembley. Austria and Northern Ireland were seen off either side of the 8-0 thrashing of Norway in the group stages before the nerve-shredding extra-time victory over Spain in the quarter-final.Number two ranked Sweden proved no match in the semi-finals either with Sarina Wiegman's side cruising to a 4-0 win in Sheffield on Tuesday night. Now only one more match separates them from a first major trophy and a first for either the...
1,600-year-old Anglo-Saxon cemetery holds speared man and wealthy woman
A wealthy pagan burial ground, dating from the first years of the Anglo-Saxon invasion of Britain during the fifth century A.D., has been uncovered near London ahead of a high-speed rail project, known as High Speed 2 (HS2). The new discoveries, which include more than 100 skeletons, are among the...
Horror crash at track cycling sees Matt Walls fly into crowd
A horror crash took place on Sunday at the Commonwealth Games track cycling event, causing Matt Walls to fly into the crowd. A massive pile-up of riders at the Lee Valley VeloPark occurred during the men’s scratch race second heat in qualifying on day three of Birmingham 2022. Walls, who required medical attention and was later taken to hospital, was confirmed by Team England late on Sunday to be “alert and talking, as he has been throughout”.Matt Bostock of the Isle of Man was also involved in the accident, and was taken away on a stretcher to a round...
England's heroine of the hour: How Chloe Kelly went from the 92 bus and football practice on a gravel pitch in Ealing with her five big brothers to clinching victory for the Lionesses in extra time
Chloe Kelly would have found it hard to avoid football growing up. The youngest of seven children embraced the sport from the moment she followed her five brothers to a caged gravel pitch on the Windmill Park Estate. Kelly was football-mad. As a youngster she even took the 92 bus...
I took a first-class train from Scotland to England for $257, and the luxury perks were limited and not worth the price tag
Insider's Mikhaila Friel traveled first-class on an Avanti West Coast train from Glasgow, Scotland, to London, England.
The Iranian Hulk Brutally Smashed By The Kazakh Titan In One Vicious Round
The Iranian Hulk was dropped and stopped in his boxing debut by the Kazakh Titan in a farcical bout. The Iranian Hulk - real name Sajad Gharibi - finally made his combat sports debut on Sunday as he took on heavyweight rival the Kazakh Titan. But the social media sensational...
Migrants wave the middle finger at onlookers on French coast while climbing aboard UK-bound boat as total number of people crossing Channel this year passes 13,000
A group of forty migrants including young children set out on an inflatable boat bound for Britain from France today - as Channel crossings passed 13,000 this year. Small children wearing red life jackets were spotted on the French coast near Gravelines before they made the attempt to cross the English Channel.
Man wakes up after night on sleeper train to find it never left Glasgow
Jim Metcalfe says rail operator said London service was operating yet train stayed in the station all night
Germany coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg calls for female footballers to be recognised 'as strong people' after defeat to England
Germany head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg wants women footballers to be recognised 'as strong people' after her side finished as runners-up to hosts England in the European Championship on Sunday. 'We all want to bring sustainability out of this tournament,' she told a news conference after Germany's bid for a record...
The Black Prince's Ruby is the largest uncut spinel in the world and it sits at the front of the UK's Imperial Crown
The Imperial State CrownCredit: Bernard Lens III; Public Domain Image. The Black Prince's Ruby is a misnomer because it is not a ruby. It refers to an irregular cabochon red spinel gemstone weighing 170 carats. It is the world's largest uncut spinel.The gemstone sits at the front of the Imperial State Crown of the UK.
EXCLUSIVE: GB Olympic swimmer who won Commonwealth Games medal 'attacked his girlfriend at their Battersea Power Station flat'
A former GB Olympic swimmer who won a bronze medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games has been accused of attacking his girlfriend at their London flat. James Disney-May, who was part of the 100m freestyle relay team at the London Olympics in 2012, is alleged to have caused Grievous Bodily Harm with intent in the incident on July 1.
Commonwealth Games 2022: athletics, swimming and more on day six – live!
Rolling report from day six of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Join our team of writers
