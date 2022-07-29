ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Cut-off time for buying Mega Millions ticket

By Dustin Lattimer
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jgAwp_0gxTlMjk00

KSNF/KODE — Purchasing a $2 dollar Mega Millions lottery ticket could change your life in a billion different ways; that is, if you win the current jackpot.

More News from WRBL

The jackpot currently stands at $1,000,500,000 (that’s one billion, five hundred thousand dollars).

If luck is on your side, all that cash, minus taxes, could be yours if you happen to pick all six winning numbers, which just happens to be a one-in-three-hundred-billion chance (1-in-300,000,000,000).

Mega Millions tickets can be purchased in 45 states, including Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma and Arkansas.

| Here Are Some of the Craziest Things Past Jackpot Winners Bought >

You can purchase a Mega Millions ticket until the cut-off time of 9:45 p.m. central, on the night of the drawing (7/29).

The drawing for the billion dollar jackpot takes place Friday, July 29th, 2022 at 10:00 p.m. CDT (11:00 p.m. EDT).

This is the third time in history the Mega Millions jackpot has topped one billion dollars.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

Vin Scully remembered by L.A., sports world

When your name becomes synonymous with one of the world’s premier sports franchises, you’re legacy eventually transcends sport. For Vin Scully, who for more than six decades embodied what it meant to be a Dodger, he became more than just a voice in a booth. He became a symbol for the city of Los Angeles […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
WRBL News 3

Chambers Academy determined to reclaim glory

Opelika, Al (WRBL) – The Chambers Academy Rebels football team finished last season in a strange place by their standards. Chambers Academy wasn’t in the AISA State Championship game for the first time in 7 years. The Rebels have made their reputation on winning. In the past 7 years, Jason Allen’s team have put up […]
LA FAYETTE, AL
WRBL News 3

Notasulga aims for revenge against Maplesville

Opelika, Al (WRBL) – The Notasulga Blue Devils are a small high school with big football aspirations. In 2022 the dreams are just as big for the Blue Devils. Now as usual head coach Anthony Jones will have a roster full of younger players. On his 25 man roster he won’t hesitate to let a […]
NOTASULGA, AL
WRBL News 3

Legendary Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully dies

Vin Scully, who for more than 60 years was the voice of Los Angeles Dodgers baseball, died Tuesday. The Dodgers announced Scully’s death on social media, calling the incomparable legend of the broadcast booth, “the heartbeat of the Dodgers.” “He was the voice of the Dodgers, and so much more. He was their conscience, their […]
BASEBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Missouri State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
WRBL News 3

CPD searching for ‘critically’ missing wheelchair-bound man

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for a “critically” missing man. Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 53-year-old Victor Allen Chavez. According to police, Chavez “suffers from a traumatic brain injury and is wheelchair-bound.” Chavez was last seen on Aug. 8, 2022 at 7:00 a.m., in the 1000 […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

13-year-old assaulted, cellphone stolen in LaGrange robbery

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — Officers responded to a robbery tonight that left one 13-year-old injured, according to the LaGrange Police Department. LaGrange Police say they went to Granger Park on Hunnicutt Place at around 5:45 p.m. regarding a stolen cellphone. Upon arrival, officers were met with reports that a 13-year-old was assaulted by several unknown […]
LAGRANGE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cut Off#Ksnf Kode Purchasing#Nexstar Media Inc
WRBL News 3

Judge: No gag order in Alex Murdaugh murder trial

SOUTH CAROLINA (WSAV) — There will be no official gag order in Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial. That’s the decision a South Carolina judge handed down Tuesday. According to The State Newspaper, Judge Clifton Newman denied a request for all records in the case to be sealed and any witnesses or people involved in the case can […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
WRBL News 3

Ep. 60: Andy and Jan Burcham

Episode 60 of The Chuck Williams Show features Andy and Jan Burcham You know Andy through his job as the voice of the Auburn Tigers, the lead broadcaster for football, basketball, and baseball games. His wife, Jan, is the associate dean of Education at Columbus State University. They are the guests on this edition of […]
COLUMBUS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Sports
WRBL News 3

GBI looking for tips in 1987 College Park homicide

GEORGIA (WRBL) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking for new clues in a cold case homicide out of College Park, Georgia. On July 7, 1987, the body of Joann Doyle was found in the back seat of a vehicle Royal Manor Subdivision. The address for the location in which Doyle’s body was found […]
COLLEGE PARK, GA
WRBL News 3

Lanett Police investigate possible bomb threat at local Kroger

LANETT, Ala. (WRBL) — Officers with the Lanett Police Department are on the scene of a possible active bomb threat at Kroger on Gilmer Avenue, according to Lanett Police Chief Richard Casner. A News 3 viewer told us that she was evacuated from the store at around 4:45 p.m. Police say they are investigating the […]
LANETT, AL
WRBL News 3

Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza returning for a second time

IRVINE, Calif. (WCMH) — Taco Bell’s cult-favorite Mexican Pizza is making its second comeback in a menu drama that began nearly two years ago. On Tuesday, the restaurant made announcements on social media that the popular item will be back in September. A tweet stated, “The beans have been spilled. See you and the #MexicanPizza 9/15.” […]
RESTAURANTS
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy