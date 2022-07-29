ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Mama beagle, puppy from Envigo find foster home, Angels of Assisi says

By Colleen Guerry
 4 days ago

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Just two days after 64 beagles rescued from the Envigo breeding facility arrived in Roanoke , Angels of Assisi announced that these pooches are not only getting more comfortable, but the first nursing mama dog and her puppy have gone into their foster home.

According to the shelter, the mama and her baby — named Reba and Rocky — are quickly setting into their new home after being microchipped, dewormed, and vaccinated. In addition, Angels of Assisi says Reba underwent a fully panel of blood work since her estimated age is at least six years old.

(Photos courtesy: Angels of Assisi)

“This is their first time living in a home environment, so there is so much they have never experienced. It is incredible to see them be able to be ‘normal’ dogs ,” Angels of Assisi wrote on Facebook on Thursday, July 28. “We are so thankful for patient foster families like theirs who are willing to work with them and give them the decompression time they so desperately need.”

DOJ secures surrender of 4K+ beagles from Virginia dog breeder

This news comes after Judge Norman K. Moon with the Lynchburg Division of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia approved a plan earlier this month to transfer all 4,000 remaining beagles from the Cumberland County medical dog-breeding facility — which was forced to stop breeding and selling dogs and close its doors after numerous animal welfare violations — to shelters for adoption.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, July 27, Angels of Assisi announced that the other beagles it took in were decompressing and learning what it feels like to be in a safe environment.

Angels of Assisi takes in 60+ beagles from Envigo breeding facility

Patience is a must with any animal who has faced abuse or neglect, and we are constantly amazed by the resiliency of these animals. They were very shy and unsure at first, but they are slowly beginning to trust and accept love.

They have been kept in cages with concrete floors their whole life and are getting to feel what it is like to walk on grass for the first time . Their reactions are priceless and heartwarming to see . The puppies are finally getting to be puppies, and we are so thankful they only had to endure their past life for a short period of time.

Statement posted on Facebook on July 27, 2022 by Angels of Assisi
Hundreds of beagles released from Envigo breeding facility arrive in northern Virginia

Angels of Assisi says it still needs foster families for these beagles, so if you are interesting in welcoming a nursing mama dog and her puppies into your home, you are asked to contact Dayna Reynolds at dreynolds@angelsofassisi.org .

Even if you can’t be a foster parent, the shelter says that these sweet dogs still need lots of love and care — especially medical care, such as spaying/neutering, testing for heartworm/tickborne disease, vaccinations, and dental cleanings — after living through so much neglect and abuse.

Lynchburg Humane Society to receive beagles from controversial Virginia breeding facility

If you would like to help cover the cost of those treatments, you can donate to Angels of Assisi’s Biscuit Fund.

Between the shelter’s four Facebook posts about the beagles’ arrival, donors have raised a total of $7,980 to support these dogs.

Cheryl E Preston

Angels of Assisi is requesting donations for rescued beagles

Angels of Assis is assisting with rescued beaglesWDBJ7. WDBJ7 is reporting that more than 50 of the 4000 beagles rescued from an animal testing center are headed to the Angels of Assisi nonprofit in Roanoke. Donations are being requested to help care for the dogs who were being bred to be used in laboratory testing. The animals were being held in Envigo RMS in Cumberland Virginia where they were not being treated properly.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

FloydFest unveils name and logo for new location

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Thousands of people are enjoying FloydFest in its original home before it moves next year. 15,000 people will pack 75 acres in Patrick County over five days. 10-year attendee Lisal Kavati says it’s a big family reunion every year. “There’s so few places on...
PATRICK COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke prepares for National Night Out

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Many people only interact with law enforcement and first responders when there’s an emergency. “Unfortunately we tend to meet people on the worst day of their life,” said Deputy Chief David Guynn of Roanoke Fire-EMS. “We want citizens to know that when law enforcement...
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

Back-to-school supply drive donates 200 backpacks to Lynchburg community

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — With the start of the school year around the corner, Black Suit Initiative collaborated with members of the Lynchburg community by holding a back-to-school supply drive on Saturday. Pastor Owen Cardwell of the Diamond Hill Baptist Church — where the event took place on Saturday, July 30 — says events like […]
Cheryl E Preston

Roanoke Native, Actress Jen Lily switches from Hallmark to GAC

Jen Lilly is a popular actress who portrayed Theresa Donovan on the NBC soap Days of Our Lives and temporarily replaced Kirsten Storms as Maxie Jones on ABC's General Hospital. The actress grew up in Roanoke County and is the of daughter Ellen Lilley and retired Judge Vincent Lilley and she graduated from Cave Spring High School and was Magna Cum Laud at the University of Virginia.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
wfirnews.com

Suspect in custody for killing brother, two dogs

UPDATE From Roanoke City Police: The victim in this case has been identified as John Q. Harris, 43 years of age from Asheville, NC. The Offender in this case has been identified as Lloyd A. Harris, 40 years of age from Roanoke, VA. He has been charged with second degree murder and arrested.
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

Free school meals for Virginia students? How to apply

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — As kids return to the classroom this fall, they will also return to the cafeteria. No Kid Hungry Virginia projects that 64,000 more students will be eligible for free meals thanks to the Virginia General Assembly’s new budget. The group says historically about 600,000 students across the Commonwealth have relied […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Here’s a list of National Night Out events in Southwest, Central Virginia

National Night Out is back for 2022, and people across the region will be celebrating. Here’s where you can find National Night Out events near you this year. City of Covington 2nd Annual National Night: 6:00 p.m. at Main Street Park – The City of Covington said that residents can meet Police Officers and City employees while enjoying free food and drinks, and for kids, there will be a jump-house, dunk tank, prizes, and much more. Officials said all City First Responders will have vehicles displayed and everyone will have the opportunity to dunk a Police Officer.
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

