SOMERVILLE ISD ANNOUNCED THREE NEW COACHING HIRES

The Brenham School Board will continue its decrease of the tax rate as values continue to increase. Trustees set a proposed property tax rate of $.9346 at Monday’s noon meeting. That is made up of an Interest and Sinking rate of $.08 and a Maintenance and Operations rate of $.8546. That compares to last year’s overall rate of $.9884 per $100 valuation. Trustees also agreed to essentially pay off their indebtedness early as they passed a resolution to fund an escrow fund that will pay off the bonds as needed.

BRENHAM, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO