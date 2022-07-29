SOMERVILLE ISD ANNOUNCED THREE NEW COACHING HIRES

kwhi.com
BURTON PANTHERS KICK OFF PRACTICES FOR THE 2022 SEASON
Head Coach Jason Hodde and members of the Burton Panthers Football Team made an appearance last (Monday) night on the Brenham Sportsline. The Panthers held their first day of workouts as they get ready for the start of the 2022 season. Coach Hodde discussed how the workouts went. The Panthers...
BLINN HOLDS PINNING CEREMONY FOR SURGERICAL TECHNOLOGY PROGRAM
Blinn College recently recognized its Surgical Technology Program Class of 2022 with a pinning ceremony. Graduates received their pins after successfully completing a rigorous two-year program that includes lecture and laboratory classes as well as clinical observation and operating room experience. The graduates include Kelsey Strange of College Station, Rachel...
CALDWELL HIGH SCHOOL AUDITORIUM TO BE NAMED FOR FORMER TEACHER
For the first time in their history, the Caldwell ISD Board of Trustees has approved the naming of a district facility in honor of a former faculty member. The auditorium at Caldwell High School is being named, “The Lou-Ida Marsh Auditorium.”. Lou-Ida Marsh was the first theatre arts teacher...
Aggies Land Pledge from In-State 2023 DL Samu Taumanupepe
The Aggies continued their hot recruiting streak Monday night.
NAVASOTA CITY MANAGER RECEIVES ICMA DESIGNATION
Navasota City Manager Jason Weeks has received the Credentialed Manager designation from the International City/County Management Association. To receive an ICMA credential, a member must have significant experience as a senior management executive in local government; have earned a degree, preferably in public administration or a related field; and demonstrated a commitment to high standards of integrity and to lifelong learning and professional development.
All Aggies
Talented DL Dealyn Evans Commits to Texas AM
The Aggies landed their third commitment of the weekend on Sunday night
COMMUNITY CORNER TO DISCUSS BRENHAM GAMECHANGERS SCHOOL SUPPLY MARKET
An event to provide school supplies for local students will be this week’s topic of discussion on the KWHI Community Corner. Tori Bryan, project chair for the Brenham GameChangers’ 5th Annual School Supply Market, will talk with KWHI tomorrow (Tuesday) morning about the community-wide distribution event, happening Saturday at 9 a.m. at Brenham Middle School.
5-Star Anthony Hill hints at relationship for A&M winning over Texas football
Potentially the biggest miss to date for head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff for the 2023 Texas football recruiting class occurred earlier this week. Right at noon on July 30, Texas officially missed out on the elite five-star Denton-Ryan linebacker Anthony Hill, who announced his commitment on social media to the in-state rival Texas A&M Aggies.
3 top 2023 recruits Texas football must land over Texas A&M
There are some battles on the recruiting trail that are really starting to heat up between Texas football and the in-state rival Texas A&M Aggies heading into the fall. Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian and Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher are needing to round out their respective 2023 recruiting classes on a high note this fall.
ST. PETER’S PROVIDING FREE LUNCHES FOR CHILDREN AT HENDERSON PARK
St. Peter’s Episcopal Church of Brenham is offering free lunches this week for local children. Free lunches will be available today (Monday) through Friday from 11 a.m. to noon at the Henderson Park kitchen, next to the splash pad. The church’s “Feed My Lambs” ministry is providing the lunches...
BRENHAM CITY COUNCIL TO PROPOSE TAX RATE
The Brenham City Council will take a record vote Thursday to formally propose a tax rate for the new fiscal year. The proposed rate is less than the voter-approval rate of $0.5416 cents, but is higher than the no-new-revenue rate of $0.3966 cents. The tax rate will be considered for...
BRENHAM SCHOOL BOARD TO DECREASE TAX RATE
The Brenham School Board will continue its decrease of the tax rate as values continue to increase. Trustees set a proposed property tax rate of $.9346 at Monday’s noon meeting. That is made up of an Interest and Sinking rate of $.08 and a Maintenance and Operations rate of $.8546. That compares to last year’s overall rate of $.9884 per $100 valuation. Trustees also agreed to essentially pay off their indebtedness early as they passed a resolution to fund an escrow fund that will pay off the bonds as needed.
KBTX.com
Here’s where you can find free Back-to-School supplies and services
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s that time of year again and parents are gearing up to send their kiddos back to school. But this year, they’ll be paying more for school supplies. The National Retail Federation says families are expected to spend 40% more on their back-to-school shopping list this year, almost $170 per child.
PORTION OF FM 390 EAST TO CLOSE FOR OVERLAY OPERATIONS
A section of FM 390 East near Gay Hill will be closed for two days this week. Wednesday and Thursday, from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., FM 390 East will be closed from Highway 36 to Affleck Road. The roadway will be closed to perform overlay operations. The work will...
WATER MAIN REPLACEMENT PROJECT IN DOWNTOWN NAVASOTA BEGINS MONDAY
Construction began this (Monday) morning in Navasota for the city’s downtown water main replacement project. As of 6 a.m., crews started potholing to locate underground utilities on Washington Avenue. Frazier Street, located next to Wells Fargo; the 200 block alleyway, next to the John Patout building; and the 100...
EARL NAMED PET OF THE WEEK; BRENHAM CLEAR THE SHELTERS EVENTS START FRIDAY
Earl is this week’s Pet of the Week at the Brenham Pet Adoption Center. Earl is a neutered pit bull terrier mix about 2 years old. Brenham Animal Services says he came to the shelter as a pup in a very poor state, but has recovered to become strong and healthy.
BRENHAM AIRPORT FBO FILES LAWSUIT AGAINST CITY
The Brenham Municipal Airport’s Fixed Base Operator (FBO) is suing the city for allegations of “draconian and outrageously discriminatory treatment.”. In a lawsuit filed July 20th in 21st District Court, Brent Nedbalek, the owner of Aviators Plus, claims he was subjected to “an unscrupulous game of financial bait and switch” and that the requirements imposed on his business in the FBO agreement with the city were “unreasonable” and “financially untenable.” Nedbalek is seeking monetary relief of over $1 million and other remedies allowed by state law.
THE SPICOLIS PAY HOMAGE TO THE ’80s TO ROUND OUT ‘HOT NIGHTS, COOL TUNES’
The finale of “Hot Nights, Cool Tunes” on Saturday brought the music of the MTV generation super groups to the heart of downtown Brenham. The Spicolis drew large crowds in its second concert performance in Brenham with a tribute to Journey, Bon Jovi, Prince, Van Halen and other famed artists from the ‘80s.
KBTX.com
Young Franklin boy recovering in ICU after bulldozer accident
FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - A Franklin boy remains in the ICU after being run over by a bulldozer. The incident happened last Wednesday when 6-year-old Bodie Boring was on a job site with his father, according to his mother Samantha Boring. Samantha said Bodie’s injuries include fractures in his pelvic...
travelnowsmart.com
20 Best Restaurants in College Station, TX — Top-Rated Places to Eat!
Located in Southeast Texas, College Station is a quaint city rich in history and culture, proudly boasting it through its must-visit attractions and bustling food scene. Although College Station isn’t as large as Texas’ main cities, its culinary offerings will surely excite any food enthusiast who visits. This...
