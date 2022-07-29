Daniel Emmet and Pia Toscano perform together for the first time in Las Vegas

Along with Resorts Atlantic City, the Golden Nugget (seen above in its Trump Marina days) has inked a new labor pact with Unite-Here, bringing to an end any uncertainty about a strike on the Boardwalk. Workers get substantial pay increases, as they desired, and casino bosses get four years of peace. Union local prexy Robert McDevitt called the negotiations “long and difficult” but everyone is making nice in the wake of the deal. “We were one of the final casinos that was approached for negotiations and we are proud it was a swift and amicable agreement,” remarked Nugget General Manager Tom Pohlman. Resorts’ durable President Mark Giannantonio echoed Pohlman: “We’re really thrilled for the employees. They’ve been working really hard for us, and now we’re happy we can put this behind us and move forward with our business.” Only that remains is formal ratification of the contract, which should be a slam dunk.

