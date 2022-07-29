Daniel Emmet and Pia Toscano perform together for the first time in Las Vegas

lasvegasmagazine.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shaq's son signs a 6 figure contract to play for Henderson's IgniteEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
In-N-Out vs. Shake Shack: Who makes Henderson's best fast food burger?Eugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Swedish House Mafia x Wynn Residency360 MagazineLas Vegas, NV
California man leaves Husky puppy in a hot car so he can gambleCheryl E PrestonLas Vegas, NV
Fox5 KVVU
Adele fan fever, frenzy or fury: ticketholders speak out after new Las Vegas dates announced
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The reaction to the announcement of new dates for Adele’s Las Vegas residency has ranged from elated fan fever, frenzy, frustration or even fury, after 100,000 tickets were assigned new dates. The new dates pose plenty of questions or even challenges for travelers to the...
Fox5 KVVU
Travis Scott to headline residency on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Travis Scott is set to headline a residency at a nightclub on the Las Vegas Strip. According to a news release, Scott will debut the “Road to Utopia” residency on Sept. 17 at Resorts World. The property describes “Road to Utopia” as a...
Megastar Likely Headed Back to the Las Vegas Strip
Just when you think the Las Vegas Strip has finished booking some of the biggest stars in music for upcoming residencies, along comes yet another megastar for a residency. The list of stars performing residencies in Las Vegas over the past 60 years have included some of the biggest names in entertainment, including Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley, Celine Dion, Elton John, Britney Spears, Jennifer Lopez, Cher and Bette Midler.
Billboard
With Adele Las Vegas Residency Back On, Who Gets First Crack at New Tickets?
After months of preparation, superstar singer Adele and her team have almost completed the Herculean effort required to re-schedule her 24 show-residency in Las Vegas to begin Nov. 14. Among the tricky parts: shifting 100,000 existing ticket holders into 24 new shows at the Colosseum inside Caesars Palace while getting 32,000 tickets to eight new Adele shows into the hands of fans who missed out the last time they went on sale.
travelweekly.com
Las Vegas airport sets a record
Harry Reid Airport (formerly McCarran Airport) in Las Vegas set a monthly record for passenger traffic in June. Nearly 4.7 million passengers arrived or departed during the month, a 23% increase from June 2021, according to the Clark County Department of Aviation. The previous monthly high number was 4.6 million...
Wheel of Fortune just that with $1.2M jackpot for local
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local player hit for more than $1.2 million on the Wheel of Fortune Jackpot at Sunset Station on Friday, the casino said. The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, bet $7 at about 9:30 p.m. and hit on the third spin, winning $1,262,132.28 on IGT’s Wheel of Fortune progressive. It […]
Mukgo Nolza to Open with Asian Cuisine and an Otherworldly Karaoke Experience
Opening next year, the concept is a one-stop-shop for a great night out and an ambitious design feat rolled into one
lasvegasmagazine.com
The Bedford by Martha Stewart is opening its doors in Las Vegas
The newest restaurant in Las Vegas, The Bedford by Martha Stewart, opens this week in Paris. The décor is inspired by Stewart’s New York farmhouse, a version of which has been seen in many episodes of Stewart’s TV shows. The menu at The Bedford features a mix of signature dishes and seasonal offerings featuring local sources and some of Stewart’s favorite brands.
Magic Noodle Appears to Be Branching Out with Second Hand-Pulled Noodle Location
Recently-submitted paperwork indicates more tasty, house-made fresh noodles where Enterprise meets Spring Valley
fb101.com
The Team Behind “ShangHai Taste” Brings Sea Fresh For Sea Food Lovers
The continuously growing and vibrant Las Vegas Chinatown has become one of the hottest new destinations for seafood lovers. The super popular team of “Shanghai Taste” has launched their Las Vegas-based Sea Fresh restaurant, where they are offering unique seafood cuisine. With daily air shipments from Maine and Seattle, the 16-seated u-shaped bar is already considered one of the best “coastal seafood bars.”
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas casino offering free drinks in exchange for ‘retired’ elves
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Have an “Elf of the Shelf” character floating around your house that you no longer utilize? A Las Vegas casino wants to take it off your hands and give it a place to retire. According to the Silverton, as it gears up for...
Pose with Your Pup for Vintage Portraits on National Dog Day
Follow our friend @dtlv for all the news and happenings in Downtown Las Vegas. Photographer Myron Hensel and Le Pup...
point2homes.com
648 Clowder Spring Way, Las Vegas, Clark County, NV, 89124
Listed by Jeffrey S Metz with Las Vegas Sotheby's Int'l. Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Property Summary for 648 Clowder Spring Way Español?. Looking for a new build? Look no further than this gorgeous three-story two bedroom two and a half bath home in Summerlin West. If you are interested in new construction this one has your name on it. This beautifully constructed Woodside home is in Obsidian development. First floor porch second and third floor balconies with gorgeous mountain view‘s. 50K in upgrades. Easy access to hiking, biking and walking trails. Amazing location right off the 215 and close to Downtown Summerlin, Red Rock National Park and more! Virtually staged.
Fox5 KVVU
Drone innovator, Las Vegas native gives back, launches BRINC Global Rescue Network
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With his rapidly growing startup BRINC Drones, one young Las Vegas engineer is now taking on the challenge of responding immediately to catastrophes anywhere across the globe, and he’s doing it by donating drones and resources. This month, the 22-year-old CEO Blake Resnick announced...
New non-traditional CCSD high school opens near north end of Las Vegas Strip
Clark County School District leaders hosted a ribbon cutting on the grounds of the school district's latest high school to open this year.
Recently demolished lots sit empty, what’s next?
An iconic piece of history was demolished weeks ago drawing mixed reactions from those living near the Hartland Mansion.
moneyinc.com
The Best Sushi Restaurants in Las Vegas 2022
Sushi lovers in Las Vegas have dozens of choices, but how do you know which to choose? Best means safe, fresh, sanitary, and appetizing when referring to sushi bars. We’ve got you covered with a guide to the best sushi restaurants in Vegas for 2022, featuring the top-rated, and highly recommended establishments only.
lasvegasadvisor.com
Peace in Atlantic City; Storm over Vegas
Along with Resorts Atlantic City, the Golden Nugget (seen above in its Trump Marina days) has inked a new labor pact with Unite-Here, bringing to an end any uncertainty about a strike on the Boardwalk. Workers get substantial pay increases, as they desired, and casino bosses get four years of peace. Union local prexy Robert McDevitt called the negotiations “long and difficult” but everyone is making nice in the wake of the deal. “We were one of the final casinos that was approached for negotiations and we are proud it was a swift and amicable agreement,” remarked Nugget General Manager Tom Pohlman. Resorts’ durable President Mark Giannantonio echoed Pohlman: “We’re really thrilled for the employees. They’ve been working really hard for us, and now we’re happy we can put this behind us and move forward with our business.” Only that remains is formal ratification of the contract, which should be a slam dunk.
‘There was a tree in my room’ residents displaced after uprooted trees damage their homes
Uprooted trees, large amounts of debris, and intense damage to units and houses in the area are what is left behind after storms made their way across the Las Vegas valley.
8newsnow.com
Harry Reid International Airport reports numerous flight cancellations
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Airports across the country are experiencing flight complications due to weather, and Las Vegas is no exception. Multiple flights have either been canceled or delayed, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. You can click here to view the canceled arrivals and click here for the canceled...
