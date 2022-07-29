ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Daniel Emmet and Pia Toscano perform together for the first time in Las Vegas

By Ken Miller
lasvegasmagazine.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
lasvegasmagazine.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox5 KVVU

Travis Scott to headline residency on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Travis Scott is set to headline a residency at a nightclub on the Las Vegas Strip. According to a news release, Scott will debut the “Road to Utopia” residency on Sept. 17 at Resorts World. The property describes “Road to Utopia” as a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Megastar Likely Headed Back to the Las Vegas Strip

Just when you think the Las Vegas Strip has finished booking some of the biggest stars in music for upcoming residencies, along comes yet another megastar for a residency. The list of stars performing residencies in Las Vegas over the past 60 years have included some of the biggest names in entertainment, including Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley, Celine Dion, Elton John, Britney Spears, Jennifer Lopez, Cher and Bette Midler.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Billboard

With Adele Las Vegas Residency Back On, Who Gets First Crack at New Tickets?

After months of preparation, superstar singer Adele and her team have almost completed the Herculean effort required to re-schedule her 24 show-residency in Las Vegas to begin Nov. 14. Among the tricky parts: shifting 100,000 existing ticket holders into 24 new shows at the Colosseum inside Caesars Palace while getting 32,000 tickets to eight new Adele shows into the hands of fans who missed out the last time they went on sale.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
travelweekly.com

Las Vegas airport sets a record

Harry Reid Airport (formerly McCarran Airport) in Las Vegas set a monthly record for passenger traffic in June. Nearly 4.7 million passengers arrived or departed during the month, a 23% increase from June 2021, according to the Clark County Department of Aviation. The previous monthly high number was 4.6 million...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Wheel of Fortune just that with $1.2M jackpot for local

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local player hit for more than $1.2 million on the Wheel of Fortune Jackpot at Sunset Station on Friday, the casino said. The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, bet $7 at about 9:30 p.m. and hit on the third spin, winning $1,262,132.28 on IGT’s Wheel of Fortune progressive.  It […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

The Bedford by Martha Stewart is opening its doors in Las Vegas

The newest restaurant in Las Vegas, The Bedford by Martha Stewart, opens this week in Paris. The décor is inspired by Stewart’s New York farmhouse, a version of which has been seen in many episodes of Stewart’s TV shows. The menu at The Bedford features a mix of signature dishes and seasonal offerings featuring local sources and some of Stewart’s favorite brands.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barry Manilow
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Pia Toscano
Person
Barbra Streisand
fb101.com

The Team Behind “ShangHai Taste” Brings Sea Fresh For Sea Food Lovers

The continuously growing and vibrant Las Vegas Chinatown has become one of the hottest new destinations for seafood lovers. The super popular team of “Shanghai Taste” has launched their Las Vegas-based Sea Fresh restaurant, where they are offering unique seafood cuisine. With daily air shipments from Maine and Seattle, the 16-seated u-shaped bar is already considered one of the best “coastal seafood bars.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Westgate Las Vegas#Television#American Idol#The International Theater
point2homes.com

648 Clowder Spring Way, Las Vegas, Clark County, NV, 89124

Listed by Jeffrey S Metz with Las Vegas Sotheby's Int'l. Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Property Summary for 648 Clowder Spring Way Español?. Looking for a new build? Look no further than this gorgeous three-story two bedroom two and a half bath home in Summerlin West. If you are interested in new construction this one has your name on it. This beautifully constructed Woodside home is in Obsidian development. First floor porch second and third floor balconies with gorgeous mountain view‘s. 50K in upgrades. Easy access to hiking, biking and walking trails. Amazing location right off the 215 and close to Downtown Summerlin, Red Rock National Park and more! Virtually staged.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
moneyinc.com

The Best Sushi Restaurants in Las Vegas 2022

Sushi lovers in Las Vegas have dozens of choices, but how do you know which to choose? Best means safe, fresh, sanitary, and appetizing when referring to sushi bars. We’ve got you covered with a guide to the best sushi restaurants in Vegas for 2022, featuring the top-rated, and highly recommended establishments only.
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasadvisor.com

Peace in Atlantic City; Storm over Vegas

Along with Resorts Atlantic City, the Golden Nugget (seen above in its Trump Marina days) has inked a new labor pact with Unite-Here, bringing to an end any uncertainty about a strike on the Boardwalk. Workers get substantial pay increases, as they desired, and casino bosses get four years of peace. Union local prexy Robert McDevitt called the negotiations “long and difficult” but everyone is making nice in the wake of the deal. “We were one of the final casinos that was approached for negotiations and we are proud it was a swift and amicable agreement,” remarked Nugget General Manager Tom Pohlman. Resorts’ durable President Mark Giannantonio echoed Pohlman: “We’re really thrilled for the employees. They’ve been working really hard for us, and now we’re happy we can put this behind us and move forward with our business.” Only that remains is formal ratification of the contract, which should be a slam dunk.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Harry Reid International Airport reports numerous flight cancellations

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Airports across the country are experiencing flight complications due to weather, and Las Vegas is no exception. Multiple flights have either been canceled or delayed, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. You can click here to view the canceled arrivals and click here for the canceled...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy