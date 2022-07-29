Carolina coaches excited about Rucker's addition at receiver

247sports.com
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IIKennardo G. JamesLexington, SC
Taking a Look at One of the Best Players in SC Football HistoryKennardo G. James
This 15-Year-Old South Carolina ROTC Student Was Found Beaten And Burned. Authorities Need Your Help Finding Her KillerThe Vivid Faces of the Vanished
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IKennardo G. James
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina Andras
Cubelic dissects Gamecocks offense
Preseason practice begins for South Carolina on Friday with the start of the 2022 season being just over a month away. Offensively, the Gamecocks in the offseason looked to the NCAA Transfer Portal and added a number of guys who will have a chance to make an instant impact. In addition to the players added from the portal, South Carolina will also return multiple starters on offense.
Nate Adkins' presence benefits the Gamecocks and his father
South Carolina tight end Nate Adkins is going to help his new team in multiple ways. He’ll catch, he’ll block, he’ll lead, and his presence will also be uplifting to his father. Gamecocks offensive line coach Greg Adkins, the father of Nate Adkins, had a bit of...
The Post and Courier
No more Sir Big Spur? Controversy over Gamecocks' live mascot ruffles feathers
COLUMBIA — You’ve seen him, petted him, perhaps held him. Ever since Mary Snelling got the idea to start bringing a live rooster to University of South Carolina athletic events, Sir Big Spur has been a sideline staple and a photo favorite. He’ll still be there for this...
WYFF4.com
Markee Anderson, 4-star offensive lineman from Dorman, announces commitment
ROEBUCK, S.C. — Dorman offensive lineman Markee Anderson, a 4-star offensive lineman in the 2023 recruiting class, announced his commitment to South Carolina on Sunday afternoon. Anderson is the No. 2 overall recruit from the state. He chose the Gamecocks over Clemson, North Carolina and LSU. Anderson said South...
Gamecocks shoot up 2023 recruiting rankings with big weekend
The South Carolina Gamecocks have undeniably had an impressive two months on the recruiting trail. And their hard work is being reflected in the recruiting rankings. The Gamecocks jumped six spots to no. 26 in the nation for their 2023 recruiting class on Friday. This is in spite of the team seeing three-star safety Cameron […] The post Gamecocks shoot up 2023 recruiting rankings with big weekend appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Upshaw decommits from the Gamecocks
South Carolina lost one of its 2023 commitments on Sunday morning. Safety Cameron Upshaw announced on Twitter that he would be backing off of his commitment to the Gamecocks. Upshaw committed to South Carolina on June 12 while he was in town for his official visit. With his decommitment, South Carolina now has two safety commits in its class in three-stars Jalon Kilgore and Zahbari Sandy.
WLTX.com
Markee Anderson commits to USC Gamecocks
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks continue to add powerful names to their 2023 recruiting Class. Dorman four-star offensive lineman Markee Anderson announced his commtiment to South Carolina on Sunday during a ceremony at Kingdom Builders Baptist Church in Spartanburg. He plans to enroll in January. A...
abccolumbia.com
Brandon Wallace named Gray Collegiate girls basketball coach
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Former Gamecock Brandon Wallace landed a head coaching position at Gray Collegiate Academy for the girls’ basketball team. The former South Carolina player secured his first head coaching position after serving as the assistant coach on the Gray Collegiate boys team the past two seasons, as well as the interim coach for the girls team over the summer before being hired for a more permanent position.
saturdaydownsouth.com
South Carolina loses commitment from 2023 safety out of Florida
South Carolina has been piling up the commitments for its 2023 recruiting class, but on Sunday, the class took a hit. That’s because 3-star 2023 S Cameron Upshaw Jr., a native of Perry, Florida, revealed he was decommitting from the Gamecocks. As you can see below, the talented safety...
WLTX.com
Two Midlands high school volleyball stars earned Gold medals this summer
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Two high school volleyball stars in the Midlands can now call themselves gold medalists. In the 2022 Cazova Volleyball Championships, Cardinal Newman volleyball player Anna Gillens and Blythewood High School volleyball player Jala Dixon each won two gold medals, as members of the US Virgin Island under 21 Junior team and the under 19 youth team.
coladaily.com
Camden finishes state runner-up at S.C. American Legion Baseball Tournament
After a month of postseason play, Camden Post 17 was the lone remaining Midlands team in the South Carolina American Legion baseball tournament. Post 17 was among the three remaining teams in the state tournament as it reached Segra Park Thursday. It advanced with an 8-6 victory over Rock Hill Post 34.
South Carolina State Fair is hiring for temporary positions
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Looking for a unique way to make some extra money? The South Carolina State Fair is now hiring for temporary positions available during the 12-day event in October. The South Carolina State Fair, the state’s largest annual event, is now accepting temporary employment applications for this...
Sumter High School alum receives first ever Class of 1982 Legacy Scholarship
SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter High School alumna and recent college graduate is the first ever recipient of the Sumter High School Class of 1982 Legacy Scholarship. Her name is Tatianna Davis. "I figured that if I can get through 10 surgeries or 100+ broken bones, I can get...
WIS-TV
South Carolina faced with superintendent vote amid teacher shortage
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Students in South Carolina are starting a new school year but returning to an old problem. The state has a well-documented teacher shortage which will be back on display this fall. The issue is pronounced in Richland County, where Richland School District 1 reports being short...
Joe Cunningham taps Columbia attorney as running mate
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A 52-year-old attorney from Greenville, Tally Parham Casey, is gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham’s pick for his running mate. The potential new Lieutenant Governor of South Carolina was also the state’s first female fighter pilot. Casey served in the Iraq War as a combat pilot and logged over 100 hours fighting. In addition […]
4 Great Steakhouses in South Carolina
There is no doubt that Americans love a good steak and luckily there are plenty of places where you can eat excellent steaks. While it is true that you can easily prepare one at home and enjoy a nice meal with your family and friends, we all like to go out from time to time and treat ourselves at a nice restaurant. With that in mind, I have put together a list of four great steakhouses in South Carolina that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy a good steak.
abccolumbia.com
ON THE ROAD: Midlands state park offers fun recreation on and off Lake Murray
PROSPERITY, SC (WOLO) — With more than 90,000 acres of protected lands from the mountains to the coast in South Carolina, there’s plenty of outdoor fun to be had in the Palmetto State. One of those places is right here in the Midlands. “I’ve been working out here...
School starts Aug. 1 in some South Carolina districts; what parents need to know
COLUMBIA, S.C. — It may be hard to believe that summer is drawing to a close. On Monday, Aug. 1, students in South Carolina begin returning to school in three local districts and many more will head to class two weeks later. The News19 team reached out to local...
Race for South Carolina town council seat has no candidates
CHAPIN, S.C. — A South Carolina town council seat is supposed to be filled in September. But it will take a write-in candidate to win the post. Friday’s noon deadline for a special election in Chapin to qualify for an open seat passed without any candidates filing to place their names on the ballot, The State of Columbia reported.
wach.com
Search for Lexington One superintendent continues
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WACH) — There’s less than 2 weeks until school starts in one of the biggest districts in the Midlands and there’s still no superintendent. We’re talking about Lexington One – whose superintendent stepped down at the end of June. The district is home to some prominent schools including Lexington High School, White Knoll High School and Gilbert.
Comments / 0