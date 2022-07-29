ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Carolina coaches excited about Rucker's addition at receiver

By Hale McGranahan
247Sports
247Sports
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
247sports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Cubelic dissects Gamecocks offense

Preseason practice begins for South Carolina on Friday with the start of the 2022 season being just over a month away. Offensively, the Gamecocks in the offseason looked to the NCAA Transfer Portal and added a number of guys who will have a chance to make an instant impact. In addition to the players added from the portal, South Carolina will also return multiple starters on offense.
COLUMBIA, SC
WYFF4.com

Markee Anderson, 4-star offensive lineman from Dorman, announces commitment

ROEBUCK, S.C. — Dorman offensive lineman Markee Anderson, a 4-star offensive lineman in the 2023 recruiting class, announced his commitment to South Carolina on Sunday afternoon. Anderson is the No. 2 overall recruit from the state. He chose the Gamecocks over Clemson, North Carolina and LSU. Anderson said South...
ROEBUCK, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Columbia, SC
Football
Columbia, SC
College Sports
City
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
Sports
State
South Carolina State
ClutchPoints

Gamecocks shoot up 2023 recruiting rankings with big weekend

The South Carolina Gamecocks have undeniably had an impressive two months on the recruiting trail. And their hard work is being reflected in the recruiting rankings. The Gamecocks jumped six spots to no. 26 in the nation for their 2023 recruiting class on Friday. This is in spite of the team seeing three-star safety Cameron […] The post Gamecocks shoot up 2023 recruiting rankings with big weekend appeared first on ClutchPoints.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Upshaw decommits from the Gamecocks

South Carolina lost one of its 2023 commitments on Sunday morning. Safety Cameron Upshaw announced on Twitter that he would be backing off of his commitment to the Gamecocks. Upshaw committed to South Carolina on June 12 while he was in town for his official visit. With his decommitment, South Carolina now has two safety commits in its class in three-stars Jalon Kilgore and Zahbari Sandy.
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Markee Anderson commits to USC Gamecocks

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks continue to add powerful names to their 2023 recruiting Class. Dorman four-star offensive lineman Markee Anderson announced his commtiment to South Carolina on Sunday during a ceremony at Kingdom Builders Baptist Church in Spartanburg. He plans to enroll in January. A...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Brandon Wallace named Gray Collegiate girls basketball coach

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Former Gamecock Brandon Wallace landed a head coaching position at Gray Collegiate Academy for the girls’ basketball team. The former South Carolina player secured his first head coaching position after serving as the assistant coach on the Gray Collegiate boys team the past two seasons, as well as the interim coach for the girls team over the summer before being hired for a more permanent position.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Duke#Mayo Bowl
saturdaydownsouth.com

South Carolina loses commitment from 2023 safety out of Florida

South Carolina has been piling up the commitments for its 2023 recruiting class, but on Sunday, the class took a hit. That’s because 3-star 2023 S Cameron Upshaw Jr., a native of Perry, Florida, revealed he was decommitting from the Gamecocks. As you can see below, the talented safety...
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Two Midlands high school volleyball stars earned Gold medals this summer

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Two high school volleyball stars in the Midlands can now call themselves gold medalists. In the 2022 Cazova Volleyball Championships, Cardinal Newman volleyball player Anna Gillens and Blythewood High School volleyball player Jala Dixon each won two gold medals, as members of the US Virgin Island under 21 Junior team and the under 19 youth team.
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
News19 WLTX

South Carolina State Fair is hiring for temporary positions

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Looking for a unique way to make some extra money? The South Carolina State Fair is now hiring for temporary positions available during the 12-day event in October. The South Carolina State Fair, the state’s largest annual event, is now accepting temporary employment applications for this...
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WIS-TV

South Carolina faced with superintendent vote amid teacher shortage

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Students in South Carolina are starting a new school year but returning to an old problem. The state has a well-documented teacher shortage which will be back on display this fall. The issue is pronounced in Richland County, where Richland School District 1 reports being short...
COLUMBIA, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Joe Cunningham taps Columbia attorney as running mate

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A 52-year-old attorney from Greenville, Tally Parham Casey, is gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham’s pick for his running mate. The potential new Lieutenant Governor of South Carolina was also the state’s first female fighter pilot. Casey served in the Iraq War as a combat pilot and logged over 100 hours fighting. In addition […]
GREENVILLE, SC
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in South Carolina

There is no doubt that Americans love a good steak and luckily there are plenty of places where you can eat excellent steaks. While it is true that you can easily prepare one at home and enjoy a nice meal with your family and friends, we all like to go out from time to time and treat ourselves at a nice restaurant. With that in mind, I have put together a list of four great steakhouses in South Carolina that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy a good steak.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Race for South Carolina town council seat has no candidates

CHAPIN, S.C. — A South Carolina town council seat is supposed to be filled in September. But it will take a write-in candidate to win the post. Friday’s noon deadline for a special election in Chapin to qualify for an open seat passed without any candidates filing to place their names on the ballot, The State of Columbia reported.
CHAPIN, SC
wach.com

Search for Lexington One superintendent continues

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WACH) — There’s less than 2 weeks until school starts in one of the biggest districts in the Midlands and there’s still no superintendent. We’re talking about Lexington One – whose superintendent stepped down at the end of June. The district is home to some prominent schools including Lexington High School, White Knoll High School and Gilbert.
LEXINGTON, SC
247Sports

247Sports

43K+
Followers
356K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy