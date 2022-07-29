Harley-Davidson (HOG) Q2 Earnings Beat, Sales Shrink Y/Y

www.zacks.com
Zebra Technologies' (ZBRA) Q2 Earnings Beat, '22 View Bearish
ZBRA - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings (excluding $6.09 from non-recurring items) of $4.22 per share, outperforming the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.93. The bottom-line increased year over year. Total revenues of $1,468 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,446.7 million. The top line increased 6.6% year...
Gilead Sciences (GILD) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
GILD - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.58 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.51 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.87 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 4.64%. A...
Grab 5 Stocks Before Their Earnings After Closing Bell Today
We are in the middle of the second-quarter 2022 earnings season, with as many as 964 companies slated to report their quarterly financial numbers this week. So far, earnings results have come in better than expected and corporate America is yet to reveal any major signal regarding a near term recession. This was one of the primary reasons for an impressive Wall Street rally in July.
Green Plains Renewable Energy (GPRE) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
GPRE - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.36 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.11 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.25 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 227.27%. A...
What's in Store for Kulicke and Soffa's (KLIC) Q3 Earnings?
KLIC - Free Report) is slated to release third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Aug 4. The company now expects revenues of $365 million (+/- $20 million) and earnings to be $1.53 (plus or minus 10%) per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has not changed over the past 30...
7 million retail investors have left Robinhood in a year as stocks and cryptocurrencies plummet
The trading app's monthly active users plunged 34% to 14 million over the past year as retail investors became disillusioned with stocks and crypto.
Robinhood Q2 Transaction Revenues Had A Silver Lining: Cryptocurrencies
Robinhood Markets, Inc HOOD saw its second-quarter revenue fall 44% on a year-over-year basis but transaction-based cryptocurrency revenue saw a growth. What Happened: Robinhood, a trading platform popular with retail investors, said in its Q2 earnings release that its transaction-based revenue for cryptocurrencies rose 7% sequentially to $58 million. In...
4 Restaurant Stocks to Buy on Soaring Sales
Sales at U.S. restaurants have been growing steadily as higher costs are making people shell out more. While rising costs are worrying, given that inflation is at a 41-year high, they also show that people still can and are willing to shell out more. The restaurant industry, which got battered...
Methanex (MEOH) Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates in Q2
MEOH - Free Report) logged a profit (attributable to shareholders) of $125 million or $1.41 per share in second-quarter 2022 versus $107 million or $1.31 per share in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted earnings per share (barring one-time items) in the reported quarter were $1.16, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of...
What to Expect From Sprouts Farmers' (SFM) Q2 Earnings?
SFM - Free Report) is likely to register an increase in the top line when it reports second-quarter 2022 earnings on August 3, after the market closes. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues stands at $1,580 million, indicating an increase of 3.8% from the prior-year reported figure. The bottom line...
What's in the Cards for Bausch Health (BHC) Q2 Earnings?
BHC - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter results on Aug 9, before market open. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings missed estimates by 30.10%.The company beat earnings expectations in three of the last four quarters, the average negative surprise being 1.24%. The stock has plunged...
Under Armour (UAA) Queued Up for Q1 Earnings: Factors to Note
UAA - Free Report) is likely to report a decline in the top line from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings on Aug 3, before the market opens. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues stands at $1,342 million, indicating a dip of about 1% from the prior-year fiscal period’s reported figure.
Teradata (TDC) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
TDC - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 4. For the second quarter, Teradata expects non-GAAP earnings in the band of 26-30 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings stands at 39 cents per share, indicating a decline of 47.3% from the year-ago...
IPG Photonics (IPGP) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Improve Y/Y
IPG Photonics (. IPGP - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 earnings of $1.38 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 23.21% and improved 3.8% year over year. Revenues of $377.02 million increased 1% on a year-over-year basis and surpassed the consensus mark by 3.71%. The company noted that...
Abiomed (ABMD) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
ABMD - Free Report) is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Aug 4, before market opens. In the last-reported quarter, the company’s earnings of $1.16 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.4%. Over the trailing four quarters, its earnings outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate on all occasions, the average beat being 7.9%.
Doctor Reddy's (RDY) is a Top-Ranked Growth Stock: Should You Buy?
Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, the research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor.
Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY) Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates
MGY - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.10 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.18 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.56 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -6.78%. A...
What's in Store for Western Digital (WDC) Ahead of Q4 Earnings
WDC - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Aug 5. For the to-be-reported quarter, the company projects non-GAAP earnings in the range of $1.60-$1.90. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $1.76 per share, suggesting a decrease of 18.5% from the year-ago quarter’s levels.
Clorox (CLX) Readies for Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
CLX - Free Report) is likely to register top-line growth when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings on Aug 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1,856 million, suggesting a rise of around 3% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for...
