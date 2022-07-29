3 Restaurant Stocks to Bet on Despite Industry Headwinds

www.zacks.com
Stock Futures Dip, Geopolitical Conflict and Q2 Earnings in Focus
U.S. stock futures have dropped in today’s pre-market following tensions between the United States and China. Market participants will also closely monitor second-quarter 2022 earnings results as 270 companies are slated to report their quarterly numbers. U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to arrive in Taiwan...
Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Soars 11.1%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
CELH - Free Report) shares rallied 11.1% in the last trading session to close at $98.87. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 34.9% gain over the past four weeks. Celsius...
Does Brunswick (BC) Have the Potential to Rally 26% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?
BC - Free Report) closed the last trading session at $80.18, gaining 20.6% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $100.83 indicates a 25.8% upside potential.
Under Armour (UAA) Queued Up for Q1 Earnings: Factors to Note
UAA - Free Report) is likely to report a decline in the top line from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings on Aug 3, before the market opens. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues stands at $1,342 million, indicating a dip of about 1% from the prior-year fiscal period’s reported figure.
4 Restaurant Stocks to Buy on Soaring Sales
Sales at U.S. restaurants have been growing steadily as higher costs are making people shell out more. While rising costs are worrying, given that inflation is at a 41-year high, they also show that people still can and are willing to shell out more. The restaurant industry, which got battered...
Has Genuine Parts (GPC) Outpaced Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?
GPC - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Auto-Tires-Trucks peers, we might be able to answer that question. Genuine Parts is one of 130 individual stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Collectively, these companies sit...
Grab 5 Stocks Before Their Earnings After Closing Bell Today
We are in the middle of the second-quarter 2022 earnings season, with as many as 964 companies slated to report their quarterly financial numbers this week. So far, earnings results have come in better than expected and corporate America is yet to reveal any major signal regarding a near term recession. This was one of the primary reasons for an impressive Wall Street rally in July.
New Strong Sell Stocks for August 2nd
DDS - Free Report) is a large fashion retailing company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1% downward over the last 60 days. BRY - Free Report) is an independent upstream energy company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.9% downward over the last 60 days.
5 Top-Ranked ETFs That Outperformed in July
July was a banner month for the U.S. stock market as all the three major indices logged in the best month since 2020. Better-than-expected corporate earnings reports and falling bond yields brought back the lure for riskier assets. The Nasdaq Composite Index was the outperformer, climbing 12.4%, while the Dow Jones and the S&P 500 gained 6.7% and 9.1%, respectively.
Starbucks (SBUX) to Post Q3 Earnings: What to Expect?
SBUX - Free Report) is scheduled to report its third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Aug 2, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings miss of 1.7%. Q3 Estimates. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal third-quarter earnings is pegged at 77 cents per share,...
What Awaits Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) in Q2 Earnings?
GNK - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 4, before market opens. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GNK’s second-quarter 2022 earnings has been revised upward by 16.1% in the past 90 days. The company also has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 4.38%.
Leggett (LEG) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates, Stock Down
LEG - Free Report) reported decent results for second-quarter 2022, with earnings meeting the Zacks Consensus Estimate and net sales surpassing the same. Both the metrics increased on a year-over-year basis. Solid raw material-related selling prices helped the company generate higher sales and earnings. Yet, the company witnessed soft volumes and currency headwinds.
3 Reasons Why C.H. Robinson (CHRW) Is a Great Growth Stock
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and...
What's in the Offing for Regency (REG) This Earnings Season?
REG - Free Report) is slated to report second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 4, after the closing bell. While the company’s revenues are likely to have witnessed year-over-year growth, FFO per share is expected to have declined. In the last reported quarter, this Jacksonville, FL-based retail real estate investment...
YUM! Brands (YUM) to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?
YUM - Free Report) is scheduled to report its second-quarter 2022 result on Aug 3, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company’s bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.9%. Q2 Estimates. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings per share is pegged at...
3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August
The growth-centric Nasdaq 100 is home to three widely owned stocks that are cheaper than they've ever been.
Abiomed (ABMD) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
ABMD - Free Report) is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Aug 4, before market opens. In the last-reported quarter, the company’s earnings of $1.16 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.4%. Over the trailing four quarters, its earnings outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate on all occasions, the average beat being 7.9%.
Will Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (BLDE) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know
BLDE - Free Report) to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended June 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Cummins (CMI) Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y
CMI - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 earnings of $4.77 per share, rising from $4.15 in the prior year quarter. The figure topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.37. Higher-than-expected EBITDA in the Engine, Distribution and Components segments resulted in the outperformance. Cummins’ revenues totaled $6,586 million, up 7.8% from $6,111 million recorded in the year-ago quarter. The top line beat Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6,477 million.
Atlas Air (AAWW) Surges 12.3%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
AAWW - Free Report) shares rallied 12.3% in the last trading session to close at $84.99. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 23.3% gain over the past four weeks. The...
