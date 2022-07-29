ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortive (FTV) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Up Y/Y

Zacks.com
 4 days ago
www.zacks.com

Related
Expeditors (EXPD) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates

EXPD - Free Report) second-quarter 2022 earnings of $2.27 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.09. The bottom line increased 23.3% year over year. Total revenues of $4,603.3 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,469.4 million and also increased 28% year over year. Higher revenues across all segments boosted the top line.
Leidos Holdings (LDOS) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Rise Y/Y

LDOS - Free Report) second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.59 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.55 by 2.6%. The bottom line also improved 4.6% from $1.52 per share registered a year ago. The company reported GAAP earnings of $1.24 per share, which increased from the year-ago quarter’s...
Gartner (IT) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, 2022 EPS Guidance Up

IT - Free Report) reported better-than-expected second-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings as well as revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Adjusted earnings (excluding 32 cents from non-recurring items) per share of $2.85 beat the consensus mark by 33.2% and increased 27.2% year over year. Revenues of $1.38 billion beat the consensus estimate by 4.4% and improved 17.9% year over year on a reported basis and 21.8% on a foreign-currency-neutral basis.
Kennametal (KMT) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates

KMT - Free Report) reported better-than-expected results for fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Jun 30, 2022). KMT’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.8%. Also, quarterly sales beat estimates by 1.5%. Adjusted earnings in the quarter under review were 53 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of...
Cummins (CMI) Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y

CMI - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 earnings of $4.77 per share, rising from $4.15 in the prior year quarter. The figure topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.37. Higher-than-expected EBITDA in the Engine, Distribution and Components segments resulted in the outperformance. Cummins’ revenues totaled $6,586 million, up 7.8% from $6,111 million recorded in the year-ago quarter. The top line beat Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6,477 million.
Henry Schein (HSIC) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, '22 EPS View Up

HSIC - Free Report) reported earnings per share (EPS) of $1.16 in the second quarter of 2022, up 4.5% from the year-ago period’s adjusted EPS. Moreover, reported EPS surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.6%. Revenues in Detail. Henry Schein reported net sales of $3.03 billion in the second...
Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

LSCC - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.42 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.40 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.25 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 5%. A...
Analysts Estimate Charah Solutions (CHRA) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for

CHRA - Free Report) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended June 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Activision (ATVI) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Decline

ATVI - Free Report) delivered non-GAAP earnings of 48 cents per share for second-quarter 2022, down 60% year over year due to a soft Call of Duty: Vanguard launch last fall and a slow year for the gaming industry so far as it deals with hardware supply chain issues affecting consoles, inflation and a lack of big hits.
Leggett (LEG) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates, Stock Down

LEG - Free Report) reported decent results for second-quarter 2022, with earnings meeting the Zacks Consensus Estimate and net sales surpassing the same. Both the metrics increased on a year-over-year basis. Solid raw material-related selling prices helped the company generate higher sales and earnings. Yet, the company witnessed soft volumes and currency headwinds.
CNA Financial (CNA) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Miss, Fall Y/Y

CNA - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 core earnings of 90 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.1%. The bottom line decreased 28% year over year. The insurer’s results reflect lower investment income from the limited partnership and common stock, partially offset by higher underwriting income...
Q2 Earnings Scorecard and Analyst Reports for CSX, Lam Research & TE Connectivity

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features a real-time scorecard of the ongoing Q2 earnings season and new research reports on 16 major stocks, including CSX Corporation (CSX), Lam Research Corporation (LRCX), and TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Entegris (ENTG) Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates

ENTG - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.05 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.85 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -4.76%. A...
Addus HomeCare (ADUS) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates

ADUS - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.91 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.90 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.90 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 1.11%. A...
Analysts Estimate Red Rock Resorts (RRR) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for

RRR - Free Report) is expected to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended June 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
Kirby (KEX) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Grow Y/Y

KEX - Free Report) reported better-than-expected second-quarter 2022 earnings and revenue performance. Quarterly earnings of 49 cents per share outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny and improved more than 100% year over year. Total revenues of $698 million outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $664.5 million and improved 24.7% year over year. The upside was driven by higher revenues at the marine transportation; and distribution and services segments. Total costs and expenses (on a reported basis) escalated 21.6% year over year to $651.43 million.
DLH Holdings Corp. (DLHC) Tops Q3 Earnings Estimates

DLHC - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.31 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.23 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.21 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 34.78%. A...
American States Water (AWR) Q2 Earnings & Sales Lag Estimates

AWR - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 operating earnings per share (EPS) of 71 cents, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 77 cents by 7.8%. However, the bottom line improved by 2.9% from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 69 cents per share. Total Revenues. Operating revenues of $122.6...
Arista Networks (ANET) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

ANET - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.08 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.92 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.68 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 17.39%. A...
SBA Communications (SBAC) Q2 FFO & Revenues Top, '22 View Up

SBAC - Free Report) second-quarter 2022 adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per share of $3.07 outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.75. This reflects a rise of 16.3% from the prior-year quarter’s $2.64. SBAC’s witnessed a robust operating performance in site-leasing and development businesses, both on the domestic and...
