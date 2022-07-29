Digital Realty's (DLR) Q2 FFO & Revenues Miss Estimates

www.zacks.com
Zacks.com
Leggett (LEG) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates, Stock Down
LEG - Free Report) reported decent results for second-quarter 2022, with earnings meeting the Zacks Consensus Estimate and net sales surpassing the same. Both the metrics increased on a year-over-year basis. Solid raw material-related selling prices helped the company generate higher sales and earnings. Yet, the company witnessed soft volumes and currency headwinds.
Zacks.com
What's in the Cards for Realty Income (O) in Q2 Earnings?
O - Free Report) second-quarter 2022 results are slated for an Aug 3 release after the bell. The company’s quarterly results are likely to display increases in revenues and funds from operations (FFO) per share. In the last reported quarter, this monthly dividend-paying real estate investment trust (“REIT”) delivered...
Zacks.com
SBA Communications (SBAC) Q2 FFO & Revenues Top, '22 View Up
SBAC - Free Report) second-quarter 2022 adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per share of $3.07 outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.75. This reflects a rise of 16.3% from the prior-year quarter’s $2.64. SBAC’s witnessed a robust operating performance in site-leasing and development businesses, both on the domestic and...
Zacks.com
Clearway Energy (CWEN) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Miss
CWEN - Free Report) recorded second-quarter 2022 operating earnings per share (EPS) of $4.89 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 38 cents by 1,186.8%. The bottom line also improved by 1,530% from the year-ago figure’s tally of 30 cents. Revenues. Operating revenues of $368 million missed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Zacks.com
Kennametal (KMT) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates
KMT - Free Report) reported better-than-expected results for fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Jun 30, 2022). KMT’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.8%. Also, quarterly sales beat estimates by 1.5%. Adjusted earnings in the quarter under review were 53 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of...
Zacks.com
Plexus (PLXS) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
PLXS - Free Report) reported third-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.33 per share, which surged 34% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate stood at $1.10 per share. Revenues of $981 million topped the consensus mark by 8.2% and increased 20.5% year over year. The top-line performance gained from...
Zacks.com
CNA Financial (CNA) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Miss, Fall Y/Y
CNA - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 core earnings of 90 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.1%. The bottom line decreased 28% year over year. The insurer’s results reflect lower investment income from the limited partnership and common stock, partially offset by higher underwriting income...
Zacks.com
Devon Energy (DVN) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
DVN - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $2.59 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.38 by 8.8%. Second-quarter earnings were ahead of our estimate of $2.06 per share. Earnings were up 331.7% from the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year improvement was due to the company’s oil-weighted production mix, as well as a recovery in commodity prices.
Zacks.com
Expeditors (EXPD) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates
EXPD - Free Report) second-quarter 2022 earnings of $2.27 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.09. The bottom line increased 23.3% year over year. Total revenues of $4,603.3 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,469.4 million and also increased 28% year over year. Higher revenues across all segments boosted the top line.
Zacks.com
American States Water (AWR) Q2 Earnings & Sales Lag Estimates
AWR - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 operating earnings per share (EPS) of 71 cents, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 77 cents by 7.8%. However, the bottom line improved by 2.9% from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 69 cents per share. Total Revenues. Operating revenues of $122.6...
Zacks.com
Gartner (IT) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, 2022 EPS Guidance Up
IT - Free Report) reported better-than-expected second-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings as well as revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Adjusted earnings (excluding 32 cents from non-recurring items) per share of $2.85 beat the consensus mark by 33.2% and increased 27.2% year over year. Revenues of $1.38 billion beat the consensus estimate by 4.4% and improved 17.9% year over year on a reported basis and 21.8% on a foreign-currency-neutral basis.
Zacks.com
Entegris (ENTG) Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates
ENTG - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.05 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.85 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -4.76%. A...
Zacks.com
Analysts Estimate Charah Solutions (CHRA) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
CHRA - Free Report) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended June 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Zacks.com
Air Products (APD) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
APD - Free Report) is slated to release third-quarter fiscal 2022 results before the bell on Aug 4. The company is expected to have gained from cost-improvement and productivity initiatives and higher pricing in the quarter. However, the impacts of energy cost inflation are likely to get reflected in its performance.
Zacks.com
Addus HomeCare (ADUS) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates
ADUS - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.91 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.90 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.90 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 1.11%. A...
Zacks.com
Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
LSCC - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.42 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.40 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.25 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 5%. A...
Zacks.com
Canadian Natural (CNQ) to Report Q2 Results: What Awaits?
CNQ - Free Report) is set to release second-quarter results on Aug 4. The current Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter is a profit of $2.08 per share on revenues of $7.8 billion. Let’s delve into the factors that might have influenced this independent energy company’s performance in the...
Zacks.com
Activision (ATVI) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Decline
ATVI - Free Report) delivered non-GAAP earnings of 48 cents per share for second-quarter 2022, down 60% year over year due to a soft Call of Duty: Vanguard launch last fall and a slow year for the gaming industry so far as it deals with hardware supply chain issues affecting consoles, inflation and a lack of big hits.
Zacks.com
DLH Holdings Corp. (DLHC) Tops Q3 Earnings Estimates
DLHC - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.31 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.23 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.21 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 34.78%. A...
Zacks.com
AMC Entertainment (AMC) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?
AMC - Free Report) is scheduled to report its second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 4. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 17.5%. Q2 Estimates. For the quarter to be reported, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for loss per share has widened to...
