Psychologists uncover evidence of a fundamental pain bias

IFLScience
Newly Discovered Painkiller Drug Is Surprisingly Potent And Non-Addictive
Scientists have found a new non-addictive painkiller that could prove to be a valuable alternative to opioid drugs like morphine and oxycodone, according to a recent study published in the journal Nature Communications. The promising compound is called benzyloxy-cyclopentyladenosine (or BnOCPA for short). Testing out the drug on model systems...
Medical News Today
2 common psychiatric drugs may slow progression of Alzheimer’s, study shows
Researchers from the University of Colorado School of Medicine analyzed drugs that could block the effect of the apolipoprotein E4 protein (APOE4), which is a risk factor gene for Alzheimer’s. While screening different medications that could have this effect, they came across two commonly prescribed psychiatric medications: imipramine and...
5 Signs You've Defeated the Narcissist Forever
Living with or dealing with a narcissist can be one of the most challenging things you will ever do. Narcissists are master manipulators and can make you feel like you are going crazy.
Medical News Today
Best pain medication for severe arthritis
Arthritis is a chronic inflammation of the joint that affects people worldwide. Doctors will create treatment plans for people based on the level of pain they experience, such as those with severe arthritis. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),. people in the United States have arthritis....
3 types of narcissism and how they affect behavior, according to mental-health experts
Narcissism, which is characterized by an extreme sense of self-importance and entitlement, exists on a spectrum. People with the most extreme form, narcissistic personality disorder, develop their behaviors to cope as children. Vulnerable and grandiose narcissists could be more difficult to spot, say experts.
EverydayHealth.com
Opioid Prescription Rates Higher Among Some People With Disabilities
When adults with spina bifida and cerebral palsy get prescribed opioids, they’re given much higher doses on average than people without these pediatric-onset neurodevelopmental disorders, a new study suggests. Chronic pain is a common symptom of both cerebral palsy and spina bifida, and adults with these conditions often take...
PsyPost
Study suggests forgiveness is a key link between Christian faith and reduced PTSD symptoms
In September 2017, Puerto Rico was hit by two devastating hurricanes Irma and Maria. Puerto Rico is also a predominantly Christian territory and positive religious coping strategies have been shown to be beneficial for mental health. New research published in the Psychology of Religion and Spirituality found evidence that Christian affiliation can affect PTSD symptoms through an increased propensity toward forgiveness..
Archie Battersbee’s treatment to end at 2pm on Monday, hospital says in letter
A 12-year-old boy left in a comatose state after suffering brain damage is set to have his support treatment ended on Monday, despite his mother’s pleas to the Government.Barts Health NHS Trust, which is caring for Archie Battersbee, said in a letter to his parents that “all fluid infusions, medications, including vasopressin will be stopped” at 2pm on August 1.It comes after Archie’s mother, Hollie Dance, urged the Health Secretary to “act immediately” to stop the treatment ending, saying it would be “a flagrant breach” of his rights.The letter, sent over the weekend, and shown to the PA news agency,...
Medical News Today
Which ADHD medication is best for adults with anxiety?
Certain attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) medications can help treat a person’s co-occurring anxiety, while others may worsen it. ADHD and anxiety disorders are different conditions with distinct symptoms and presentations. The two conditions may exist together. This may complicate a person’s diagnosis and treatment. It is also possible...
scitechdaily.com
From Ibuprofen to Fentanyl: How Do Painkillers Actually Kill Pain?
While pain can be horrible, it serves a useful purpose. Without the ability to feel pain, life is more dangerous. To avoid injury, pain tells us to swing a hammer more gently, wait for the soup to cool down, or put on gloves in a snowball fight. People with rare inherited disorders that leave them without the ability to feel pain are unable to protect themselves from environmental threats, leading to broken bones, damaged skin, infections, and ultimately a shorter life span.
'Medical gaslighting' is a widespread practise among female patients
April Summerford started to suspect something was wrong with her reproductive system in her teenage years. Summerford suffered from pelvic pain and irregular menstrual cycles as a consequence of her endometrial illness. She didn't know she had endometriosis at the time.
Medical News Today
Mindfulness meditation changes how the brain processes and perceives pain
Researchers investigated the impact of mindfulness meditation on pain perception and brain activity. They found that mindfulness meditation significantly reduced the intensity and unpleasantness of pain by uncoupling the pain-processing part of the brain (the thalamus) from the brain regions responsible for self-referential processing. The researchers suggest that mindfulness meditation-induced...
YOGA・
agingparents.com
What Will It Cost Aging Parents To Age In Place At Home?
You may know some aging folks who are staying in their own homes with caregivers helping as they lose independence. By far, most people want to stay in their own homes rather than go to a senior community. Maybe you’ve never calculated what that can cost. Medicare does not pay for home care, as it is considered “custodial” rather than “medical”.
psychologytoday.com
How Often Are People Alone Because They Want to Be Alone?
There's an assumption that people who are alone don't really want to be, especially when they're older. However, research finds that most solitude is chosen and even valued. Being alone doesn't have to equate to feeling lonely. Studies of the amount of time that people spend alone can be very...
ScienceBlog.com
Prune consumption preserves hip bones in postmenopausal women
A study recently published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition revealed that daily prune consumption preserved bone mineral density (BMD) at the hip and protected against increased fracture risk in postmenopausal women. Researchers from Pennsylvania State University conducted a 12-month randomized controlled trial to test the effects of daily...
psychologytoday.com
What It Means to Be Isolated and Lonely
Loneliness and isolation are big problems globally, but especially for those with serious mental illness. First-person accounts highlight the depth and breadth of social disconnection. Those with lived experience are valuable contributors to the discourse on isolation and potential solutions. “I thought that I must be in hell, and that...
MedicalXpress
Study identifies new links between REM sleep disturbances and drug relapse
Relapse presents a major barrier to recovery from substance use disorders—when people begin taking drugs such as cocaine again after a period of abstinence. Sleep disruptions have long been associated with drug withdrawal and relapse. Now, a new study provides a more detailed picture of recovery-related sleep that could lead to insights for better recovery treatments.
MedicalXpress
Racial discrimination affects brain microstructure
Racial discrimination increases the risk for physical and mental illnesses, and Black women suffer from diseases at significantly higher rates than White women. How traumatic experiences such as discrimination increase vulnerability to illness remains the topic of intense research. Now, a new study shows that the experience of racial discrimination affects the microstructure of the brain, as well as increasing the risk for health disorders.
There's even more evidence vitamin D supplements don't reduce the risk of broken bones, study finds
Recent research has failed to find benefits for bone and heart health from taking vitamin D supplements for overall healthy adults.
Cognito Therapeutics Announces Proprietary Gamma Sensory Stimulation for 6-Months Reduces White Matter Atrophy in Alzheimer’s Disease Patients
CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2022-- Cognito Therapeutics, announced today that its proprietary gamma sensory stimulation at 40Hz over a 6-month period reduced white matter atrophy in the brain for patients with Alzheimer’s Disease, according to new data presented at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005207/en/ Cognito’s proprietary gamma stimulation device. Design: Card79. (Photo: Business Wire)
