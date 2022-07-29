ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jerome Baker to remain versatile in defense; Dolphins expect season tickets to sell out

By David Furones, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 4 days ago

Miami Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker expects to remain versatile in the team’s defensive scheme, lining up both inside and outside in 2022.

“That’s all I’ve been,” said Baker, who led the Dolphins in tackles for a third straight season with 92 in 2021. “Nothing really changed. We still have the same [defensive coordinator, Josh Boyer]. Even now, you can just see, I’m pretty much everywhere. They throw me in places just to see can I do it, see how it works.”

Last season, Baker played rather exclusively at inside linebacker for the first half of the season. When Miami’s defense got on a roll in the second half, he began rotating out at times to the edge.

It paid immediate dividends when the Dolphins utilized him there against the Baltimore Ravens in a stunning Thursday night win on Nov. 11 as the adjustment helped curtail quarterback Lamar Jackson’s running threat.

“I still love that,” Baker said. “I love just going anywhere and everywhere. I love that offenses have a hard time seeing where I line up, what I’m doing. I’m having fun with it.”

Baker expects the Dolphins defense to pick up where it left off in the second half of last season.

“We got to set the standard,” he said. “It don’t matter what the offense is doing. It’s not whoever we’re going against. It’s our standard, and we got to set that.”

Vaccine tweet

Baker addressed his Tuesday tweet against the COVID-19 vaccine, in which he wrote: “I don’t think I’ll ever forgive myself for getting that vaccine.”

Speaking following Friday’s practice, he said: “For me, it’s just, I don’t like putting things in my body. I know the purpose is to help fight off the virus. For me, I don’t like putting things in my body. That’s really the main thing. I’m not saying the vaccine is bad or anything like that. Just me, personally, I’m one of those guys, if I’m sick, I’d rather just be sick and fight it out.”

Baker said he doesn’t hold his opinion due to any side effect he has experienced from the vaccine.

Season tickets selling out

Dolphins fans are buying into the team’s push to build a winner in 2022.

The Dolphins expect to sell out season tickets as early as next week, according to a team source on Friday.

At that point, the Dolphins would then start a waitlist for the 2023 season, which has never happened in team history.

“It’s going to be exciting games,” Baker said. “Our fans always come with the energy, no matter what we’re doing on the field. I always appreciate that, the fans, the community, the organization. They’re just behind us as a whole.”

Fans are rallying around an active offseason in which Miami made several key moves. The Dolphins made a coaching change, bringing in the innovative offensive mind of former San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel. They acquired star wide receiver Tyreek Hill in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs and signed standout left tackle Terron Armstead in free agency to fortify the team’s struggling offensive line. The improvements could help quarterback Tua Tagovailoa take a Year 3 leap.

With a stout defense returning intact from 2021, Miami looks to build on back-to-back winning seasons that have fallen a game shy of a postseason berth each of the last two seasons.

The Dolphins are holding their fourth training camp practice on Saturday, which will be first one open to fans at the team’s training facility adjacent to Hard Rock Stadium.

“I’m excited,” Baker said. “That’s one of those things where the practice is a lot easier when you have a crowd and you can feel the energy. I’m definitely excited to have them come, and I’m excited to make some plays.”

