ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Charles County, MO

St. Charles County park honors former slave who fought in the Civil War

5 On Your Side
5 On Your Side
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.ksdk.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
State
Arkansas State
City
Foristell, MO
County
Saint Charles County, MO
Saint Charles County, MO
Government
CJ Coombs

The Shapley Ross House in Lincoln County, Missouri also known as the Old Rock House has stood strong since 1821

Old Rock House in Lincoln County, MO.Jim Roberts, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. It's amazing how some structures stand the test of time. For example, the old Shapley Ross House also called the Old Rock House or the Old Stone House was built between 1818 and 1821. The architectural design is Georgian-styled with two stories made of limestone. It's located in Moscow Mills, Missouri, and in October 1972, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
LINCOLN COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Executive#Kayaks#The Civil War#Slave#The Union Army#Foristell Wentzville#Emancipation#German#Bell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
5 On Your Side

City is said to seek more than two-thirds of $513M Rams settlement

ST. LOUIS — The city of St. Louis is seeking more than two-thirds of the $513 million Rams settlement, according to people familiar with the matter. The people said the city, St. Louis County and the entity that owns the Dome at America's Center, the Regional Convention and Sports Complex Authority, last week met on the matter, but came to no agreement on how to split the funds.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

St Louis, MS
39K+
Followers
14K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis local news

 https://www.ksdk.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy