St. Charles County park honors former slave who fought in the Civil War

Aug 1, 1943 • Gliding catastrophe kills the St. Louis mayor and Lambert Field's co-founder
ST. LOUIS • Maj. William Robertson, an aviation pioneer here and co-founder of Lambert Field, had a factory that built gliders for World War II. Mayor William Dee Becker was a big promoter of the airport. The unpowered Army gliders were made of steel tube, canvass and plywood, and...
Low voter turnout expected St. Charles County, Jefferson County
As the primary election takes place, local election officials are predicting no more than 30% voter turnout in some places, with some saying it’s due to a lack of voter enthusiasm.
Primary results: Missouri's 22nd congressional district state senate race
MISSOURI, USA — Missouri's 22nd congressional district voted on their new representative in the state senate following the 2022 general election, with incumbent Paul Wieland (R) not running for reelection due to term limits. Missouri's 22nd congressional district lies entirely in Jefferson County. There are four Republican candidates for...
Page defeats Dueker for Democratic nomination in St. Louis Co. Executive race, will face Pinner
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County Executive Sam Page declared victory in a speech Tuesday night after holding a significant lead throughout most of the night over challenger Jane Dueker in the Democratic party for county executive. He will face Republican Katherine Pinner in the general election.
Non-emergency lines restored for most police departments around St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department and multiple other police departments in the St. Louis area were without their non-emergency lines Tuesday night. Some departments reported that service was restored later Tuesday night. According to posts from the departments on Facebook and Twitter, the...
The Shapley Ross House in Lincoln County, Missouri also known as the Old Rock House has stood strong since 1821
Old Rock House in Lincoln County, MO.Jim Roberts, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. It's amazing how some structures stand the test of time. For example, the old Shapley Ross House also called the Old Rock House or the Old Stone House was built between 1818 and 1821. The architectural design is Georgian-styled with two stories made of limestone. It's located in Moscow Mills, Missouri, and in October 1972, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Wichita Eagle
Fisherman jumps into lake for a swim, but he doesn’t resurface, Missouri officials say
A 54-year-old man drowned on Sunday, July 30, while he was on a fishing trip at a Missouri lake, officials say. The Missouri State Highway Patrol say Raymond Robison, from Wright City, was fishing at a lake in the August A. Busch Memorial Conservation Area in St. Charles County when he decided to go swimming.
Just one lane of WB I-70 in St. Charles County open Thursday night
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Only one westbound I-70 lane will be open on Thursday night into Friday morning in St. Charles County while work is being done. Crews will repair the interstate pavement between RouteZ/Church Street and Wentzville Parkway from Thursday at 8 p.m. to Friday at 6 a.m. The right lane of I-70 will […]
St. Louis leaders demand change on intersection in front of Ted Drewes after hit-and-run death of high schooler
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are asking for the public's help to find a driver who caused a deadly hit-and-run. 17-year-old Matthew Nikolai was walking to Ted Drewes on Chippewa Street, when he was hit and killed. This happened on a busy Friday night around 8:15, as crowds flocked to Ted Drewes Frozen Custard.
East St. Louis leaders hold press conference to discuss relief efforts, flood causes
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — East St. Louis leaders and residents returned to City Hall Tuesday, a week after it was used as a shelter for residents affected by flooding and historic rainfall. Mayor Robert Eastern III stood united with regional leaders, first responders, and relief agencies to discuss...
Kummer removed from September St. Louis Board of Aldermen election
ST. LOUIS — One candidate will not appear on the September special election ballot for President of the St. Louis Board of Alderman. Mark Kummer lost a lawsuit challenging his residency Monday. "Mark Kummer does not meet the qualifications for the office of President of the Board of Alderman,"...
More than 20 states considering 'Bentley's Law' DUI legislation
BONNE TERRE, Mo. — A St. Francois County woman is making it her mission to punish drunk drivers by hitting them in the wallet. "Life ain't the same and it never will be,” said Cecilia Williams. April 13, 2021, a knock at the door changed Cecilia Williams life...
Red Cross opens multi-agency resource centers across St. Louis area
WENTZVILLE, Mo. — The cleanup continues from the historic rainfall that hit our community last week. Many people are still struggling, some even unable to sleep in their own homes. The Red Cross opened the first of many multi-agency resource centers (MARCs) on Tuesday, Aug. 2, at Element Church...
northwestmoinfo.com
All 6 Missouri Republican U-S House Members Vote ‘No’ On Assault Weapons Ban; Both Missouri Dems Vote ‘Yes’
(MISSOURINET) – The U-S House has passed a bill to ban the sale of assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines. Marshall Griffin tells us how Missouri’s congressional delegation voted:
Election results: August 2nd Missouri primary
Election officials were projecting about one-third of the state's registered voters would cast ballots. Early morning turnout was “a little lighter than we were expecting.”
City is said to seek more than two-thirds of $513M Rams settlement
ST. LOUIS — The city of St. Louis is seeking more than two-thirds of the $513 million Rams settlement, according to people familiar with the matter. The people said the city, St. Louis County and the entity that owns the Dome at America's Center, the Regional Convention and Sports Complex Authority, last week met on the matter, but came to no agreement on how to split the funds.
Missouri primary results: Trudy Busch Valentine declared winner in Democratic primary for US Senate
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Trudy Busch Valentine, a nurse and philanthropist who entered Missouri’s Democratic primary in the U.S. Senate race late, will move on to November after defeating Marine veteran Lucas Kunce and nine others on Tuesday. Valentine, who so far has largely self-funded her campaign, will...
557 area code will be activated in 314 region this month
The new 557 area code will be given to customers in the 314 region who request new service or additional phone lines.
Primary election results: Incumbent Luetkemeyer to face Mann in November
MISSOURI, USA — The race to determine who will be on the ballot for Missouri's 3rd Congressional District in November started with four Democrats and four Republicans, including incumbent Republican Blaine Luetkemeyer. Missouri's 3rd Congressional District covers the eastern and central portions of the state. It covers Callaway, Camden,...
