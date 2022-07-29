Marine City Commission OK’s sale of Bruce Street property

www.voicenews.com
HometownLife.com
Long a vacant garage, this Plymouth Township spot now serves up coffee and haircuts
The signs were posted for seemingly forever at the old garage along Ann Arbor Trail advertising a new business. Now, after years of work, the Plymouth Township building has new life, energized by shampoo and espresso. The Garage Cuts and Coffee finally opened its doors this summer, offering both hair...
ClickOnDetroit.com
3 Michigan communities to receive preservation grants to protect historical assets
Three cities are splitting a $170,000 grant in order to preserve and protect historic assets. The State Historic Preservation Office is awarding Ann Arbor, Northville and Niles. According to a press release, the Old Fourth Ward Historic District in Ann Arbor will receive $45,000 of the $170,000 after qualifying for...
Dearborn Press & Guide
Supplemental generators to be placed in several Dearborn Heights locations during this week’s hot weather spell
In anticipation of this week’s hot weather, DTE Energy will install several large diesel generators in several locations throughout the City as a “back-up” for a major power trunkline that is currently under repair. According to a DTE Energy alert, “The issue today is that this trunkline...
Officials urge residents to avoid Huron River after hexavalent chromium spill
Officials are urging residents in Monroe, Oakland, Livingston, Wayne, and Washtenaw counties to avoid the Huron River ...
Voice News
SMR pilot program with Blue Water Area Transit to end this fall
A unique partnership between SMR Automotive Systems of Marysville and the Blue Water Area Transportation Commission is coming to a close. The “SMR Pilot Program” -— compliments of SMR Automotive Systems — was started in July 2016 to help SMR’s employees get reliable transportation to and from work six days a week. Marysville previously only had service three days a week, and not the early/late service the pilot program also provided.
fox2detroit.com
A guide to the Wayne County Fair
BELLEVILLE, Mich. (FOX 2) - It's fair time!. The Wayne County Fair runs from now through Aug. 6 at the fairgrounds in Belleville. Entry is free, but parking is $5. Some activities cost extra. For example, wristbands are needed for the carnival rides, and the off-road derby is $10. Fair...
HometownLife.com
Livonia law department cautions against proposed flag law, calling unanimity 'problematic'
Correction: This story has been updated to reflect two suggested actions related to a flag ordinance in Livonia. A proposal requiring unanimous approval from city council members and the mayor's office has been eliminated. In an uncommon recommendation, Livonia's law department cautioned against a proposed ordinance that would require mayoral...
Voice News
Blue Water SandFest to return to Port Huron
Blue Water SandFest, a sand sculpting festival, will return to the Fort Gratiot Light Station County Park in Port Huron from Aug. 5 to 7. The weekend will include solo, doubles and amateur sand sculpting contests, live music, free sand sculpting lessons and demonstrations, Quick Sand Speed Sculpting Shows, a large kids sand box “kids zone,” festival food, a beer garden, a cornhole tournament, a craft show and tours.
fox2detroit.com
Bad contractor can't build a defense for Dearborn Heights disaster
FOX 2 - Say hi to Kevin Cupp the contractor. "You can't be filming me, dude," he said. Kevin wanted nothing to do with Rob Wolchek. Wolchek: "Here's my card. Will you call me?" Kevin: "Nope." Kevin wants nothing to do with his customers, either. "He blocked me, blocked my...
Voice News
Police Beat: Clay Township
While on patrol on July 17, Clay Township police came across a female walking along Dyke Road in the rain, according to a police report. Officers stopped to talk to the female, who said she was out of town and walking after she got into a fight with her boyfriend. Officers offered her a ride to a safe location and she accepted. During the course of the encounter, the officer attempted to identify the female, and she provided the officer with false identification. Once her true identity was received, the officer learned she had multiple warrants for her arrest. She was taken into custody for the warrants, and during the arrest, officers discovered various suspected narcotics, along with drug paraphernalia, being carried on her person. She also admitted that she swallowed a number of pills prior to the encounter. She was transported to Ascension River District Hospital and turned over for medical care due to the unknown pill she had taken. A report was completed and will be sent to the prosecutor’s office for review on a number of possible drug charges.
metroparent.com
August Fairs and Festivals in Metro Detroit and Ann Arbor
The school year is creeping up really quickly, but there’s still tons of fun to be had this summer. In August, Macomb, Oakland, Washtenaw and Wayne counties are packed with a variety of fairs and festivals full of games and rides, classic car shows and live entertainment for families to enjoy.
Officials recover body of Harrison Twp. man who drowned in Lake St. Clair
A Harrison Township man is dead after authorities said he drowned in Lake St. Clair early Tuesday morning. The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office told WWJ’s Jonathon Carlson that the man’s body was pulled from the water by the office’s dive team
downriversundaytimes.com
Section of Fort Street renamed to honor fallen veteran
LINCOLN PARK – Fort Street from Outer Drive to Goddard Road will be renamed to honor the late Army Special Sgt. Craig Frank, who was killed in action July 17, 2004, in Iraq. House Bill No. 5712, sponsored by state Rep. Cara Clemente (D-Lincoln Park), designates the section of M-85 as the “Sergeant Craig S. Frank Memorial Freeway.”
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man’s body pulled from water after empty boat, 2 dogs discovered on Macomb County lake
HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man’s body was pulled from a Macomb County lake after a boater reported finding two dogs swimming in the water near an empty boat with music coming from it, officials said. Macomb County deputies said they received a call around 7:50 p.m. Aug....
fox2detroit.com
Michigan Primary Election results: Tlaib leads big early for House District 12
US Rep. Rashida Tlaib jumped out to an early lead in the Primary race for the Democratic race for House District 12 with 61 percent of the vote. Tlaib's closest competitor was Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey with 21.9 percent - with 20 percent of the votes counted. The winner...
Mysterious animal sighting in Macomb County: Video of unidentified creature causes stir
A strange animal sighting over the weekend, in a video shared on social media, has sparked debate among residents of Northern Macomb County. What could it be?
Millions of dollars in rental assistance drying up — and could bring evictions in Michigan
Nateeta Morris was unemployed most of last year, and although she worked some odd jobs, she fell behind on her rent payments. Morris lost her mother, sister and close friends to COVID-19. She worked as a home health aide and saw patients "come in by the ambulance and leave by the funeral home." That time in her life caused her to slip into depression, she said, and she ultimately made the decision to leave work.
The Oakland Press
In the red: Wayne, Oakland, Macomb counties in high transmission rate for COVID-19
Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties have all moved into the red or high designation for COVID-19 transmission, under which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone should wear a mask in public. The three counties had been in the green (low) or yellow (medium) classifications until recently,...
Retirement is a time of frugality for many, since other than Social Security and pension payments, many folks don't have much money coming in. If you're not rooted to a specific location, you are free...
Dearborn Press & Guide
Mustang Mach-E police cruiser added to Dearborn fleet
Ford Motor Co. picked Dearborn as one of the cities to test out all-electric police vehicles recently. As part of the program, the city was given an all-electric Mach-E Mustang, free of charge, to be used in policing the city. Mayor Abdullah H. Hammoud, Police Chief Issa Shahin and Ford...
