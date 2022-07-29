Marine City Commission OK’s sale of Bruce Street property

While on patrol on July 17, Clay Township police came across a female walking along Dyke Road in the rain, according to a police report. Officers stopped to talk to the female, who said she was out of town and walking after she got into a fight with her boyfriend. Officers offered her a ride to a safe location and she accepted. During the course of the encounter, the officer attempted to identify the female, and she provided the officer with false identification. Once her true identity was received, the officer learned she had multiple warrants for her arrest. She was taken into custody for the warrants, and during the arrest, officers discovered various suspected narcotics, along with drug paraphernalia, being carried on her person. She also admitted that she swallowed a number of pills prior to the encounter. She was transported to Ascension River District Hospital and turned over for medical care due to the unknown pill she had taken. A report was completed and will be sent to the prosecutor’s office for review on a number of possible drug charges.

CLAY TOWNSHIP, MI ・ 20 HOURS AGO