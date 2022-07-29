ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
J. Crew Factory coming to NE Ohio

By Talia Naquin
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
LYNDHURST, Ohio (WJW) – J. Crew Factory is coming to Legacy Village soon. The store is expected to open this fall.

It will be the only J. Crew Factory in Northeast Ohio. It will be located next to Crate & Barrel on Carriage Lane at 24503 Cedar Road in Lyndhurst.

“Legacy Village is delighted to welcome J.Crew Factory to our growing list of merchants and restaurants unique to Northeast Ohio,” said Legacy Village General Manager Susan Windle. “As the area’s premier lifestyle center, the addition of J.Crew Factory deepens the distinctive Legacy Village shopping experience for Northern Ohioans.”

The retailer offers the option to buy online and pick up in-store and private shopping appointments. Discounts are offered for teachers, college students, healthcare workers, first responders and military personnel.

The exact opening date is not yet set.

