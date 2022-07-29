Police: Renter Awakes to Find New Landlord Standing Over Him, Knife in Hand, Demanding to Know When He’s Moving Out

darienite.com
William Parker
4d ago
She needs to do jail time. If she does that again the renter has every right to defend themselves. Somebody is going to get seriously or fatally hurt or killed!
Reply
28
ISTANDFORTHEANTHEM
4d ago
Guess what lady..when this guy is done suing you he is going to own that Condo..At least with the new weapons bans going into effect the most you will have to fear next time is him defending himself with a slingshot and marbles🤣🤣🤣
Reply(1)
14
JPMerola
4d ago
"The renter went to police the next day, early in the afternoon." Now I'm suspicious. Wouldn't you call the cops right then & there? What? Did he just roll over & go back to sleep until early in the afternoon?
Reply(3)
8
Related
Subway feces attack suspect scalded with boiling water at Rikers Island: report
The man accused of smashing his own feces in a woman’s face at a Bronx subway station last winter was reportedly scalded with boiling water at Rikers Island and may have a disfigured face for life.
Know Him? Police Search For Brazen Bridgeport Home Burglary Suspect
Police in Fairfield County are asking the public for assistance identifying a brazen robbery suspect who allegedly burglarized a home. The incident took place in Bridgeport between 8:30 and 10 p.m. on Friday, July 29 in the 100 block of Frenchtown Road, said Capt. Kevin Gilleran of the Bridgeport Police.
Man arrested for threatening to kill Walmart employees: Milford PD
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Milford police arrested a man who threatened to kill Walmart employees and called them racial slurs. Officers said they responded to a threatening complaint at a Walmart on Boston Post Road on Monday. Once at the scene, employees told police that one customer, Anthony Kane, 32, had threatened to kill an […]
Bridgeport police release home surveillance images of a burglary suspect on French Town Road
Bridgeport police released home surveillance images of a man accused of burglarizing a home in the North End.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman shot sitting in idling car on Long Island, police say
LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — Two people were sitting in a parked car Tuesday morning on Long Island when a suspect fired into the vehicle, striking a 28-year-old woman in the leg, authorities said. The victim and another passenger were in the car with the motor running in Wyandanch at around 2 a.m. when an unknown […]
Maggot-covered food, blistering heat: Heart-breaking conditions of huskies detailed at Staten Island man’s court appearance
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The trailer where around two dozen huskies were kept inside a Tompkinsville lot had feces and urine caked on its floor -- everywhere a dog could sit or lie down -- and a window opened just one inch for air in sweltering temperatures, said court documents filed in Richmond County Criminal Court that detailed the horrid conditions.
'I Take My Kids With Me': Danbury Mom Left Note Before Apparent Triple-Murder/Suicide
The Fairfield County mother who is accused of killing her three children before killing herself had been crying for days and left a suicide note for her husband, according to a new report. The apparent triple murder-suicide happened on Wednesday, July 27 in Danbury, on Whaley Street. The children, Junior...
2 arrested for attacking police outside Milford bar
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people face charges for allegedly attacking two police officers outside a bar in Milford early Sunday morning. Police said Dinsdale Brown, a 25-year-old man from Ansonia, and Taylor Healey, a 24-year-old woman from Derby, were kicked out of Stonebridge Restaurant on Daniel Street around 1 a.m. They were trying to […]
New Britain Herald
Meriden man set to face judge after state police say he used remote-controlled car on Route 9 on Berlin-New Britain town line
A Meriden man is expected to face a judge later this month after state police say he was arrested for running across Route 9 on the Berlin-New Britain line, operating a remote-controlled car. Leonard Kroher, 49, faces charges of reckless use of a highway by a pedestrian, disorderly conduct and...
NBC New York
14-Year-Old Boy Found Face-Down Dead in NYC Driveway
Authorities are investigating the death of a 14-year-old boy who was found dead, face-down, in a Queens driveway early Tuesday, police say. Cops responded to a 7:15 a.m. call at a home on Beach 67th Street in the Arverne neighborhood of the Rockaways, after the woman who lives at the home found the teenager on the ground as she pulled into her driveway. Then the officers discovered a gunshot wound to his lower back.
Off-duty NYPD officer, 2 others, robbed of watches at knifepoint in Brooklyn
An off-duty NYPD officer and two friends were robbed of their watches at knifepoint early Tuesday morning in Brooklyn, authorities said.
NYPD commissioner, union fume after officers attacked with bottles
NEW YORK -- There is outrage from NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell and the police union after videos circulated of officers having bottles thrown at them while trying to make an arrest. It happened in on Sunday after the Bronx Dominican Day Parade, CBS2's Lisa Rozner reported Tuesday. A crowd is seen yelling at officers as a man is walked away in handcuffs at around 7:30 p.m. at East 168th Street and Sheridan Avenue. The NYPD says officers were responding to a large group gathered there drinking, playing loud music, blocking the sidewalk, and being disorderly. Seconds later, it appears...
Massage therapist rapes woman in her Brooklyn home on Valentine’s Day, suit alleges
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A husband’s romantic Valentine’s Day gesture turned tragic when his wife was allegedly raped by a massage therapist in their Brooklyn home earlier this year, according to a new lawsuit. The woman, identified as Jane SE Doe in court papers filed in Brooklyn, sued massage company Soothe, Inc. and Evident, Inc., the […]
Homeless man arrested after fatally shooting woman he was staying with in Queens: NYPD
Officials arrested a homeless man who they said fatally shot a woman in Queens on Monday morning, according to authorities.
Boy, 5, and dad splashed with hot oil in Brooklyn cookout fight, woman arrested
A 5-year-old boy and his father were hospitalized after being splashed with hot oil during a crazed fight at a Brooklyn cookout that lead to a woman’s arrest, police said Monday. A group got into an argument during a cookout after a soccer game at Linden St. and Wilson Ave. in Bushwick about 10:50 p.m. Sunday, cops said. During the spat, Felisa Deltoro, 36, allegedly knocked over a pot of hot ...
Woman killed in wrong-way crash in Bridgeport remembered as face of local animal hospital
Monica Wilson, from Westport, was killed a week ago Sunday when a wrong-way driver hit her head-on in Bridgeport on Route 8 near Exit 2.
Convicted Felon Nabbed In Attempted Waterbury Home Invasion, Police Say
A convicted felon has been nabbed for an attempted armed home invasion while the family was inside the home. The incident took place around 4:30 p.m., Sunday, July 31 in Waterbury. Officers responded on a report a man was attempting to force entry into a residential home with a firearm...
NECN
Man Dies After Trying to Save Woman in Water Off Conn. Beach: Police
A Norwalk man drowned in Long Island Sound Sunday while trying to help a woman who was struggling in the water, according to police. Officers responded to Calf Pasture Beach around 4:45 p.m. for a report of an unconscious person in the water. According to police, a man and woman...
Cicada Killer Wasps Dig In & Take Up Residence in New Fairfield Front Yard
Cicada killer wasps moved into my neighborhood for the third summer in a row, specifically along my walkway in New Fairfield. These giant scary-looking wasps average two inches in length and can be intimidating. But, I can walk down our walkway without getting stung as they fly around me. Look at my photo gallery for the story behind these cicada killers.
Bridgeport woman claims children were discriminated against by costumed characters at Legoland
Breana Ramsey says last month she was at Legoland in New York when she felt like her daughter and nephew were ignored by costumed characters.
Comments / 44