Police: Renter Awakes to Find New Landlord Standing Over Him, Knife in Hand, Demanding to Know When He’s Moving Out

By David Gurliacci
darienite.com
 4 days ago
William Parker
4d ago

She needs to do jail time. If she does that again the renter has every right to defend themselves. Somebody is going to get seriously or fatally hurt or killed!

ISTANDFORTHEANTHEM
4d ago

Guess what lady..when this guy is done suing you he is going to own that Condo..At least with the new weapons bans going into effect the most you will have to fear next time is him defending himself with a slingshot and marbles🤣🤣🤣

JPMerola
4d ago

"The renter went to police the next day, early in the afternoon." Now I'm suspicious. Wouldn't you call the cops right then & there? What? Did he just roll over & go back to sleep until early in the afternoon?

