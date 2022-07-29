Man Injured in Winona County Rollover Crash

krforadio.com
Related
Two-Vehicle Crash Near Zumbrota Results in Injuries
Zumbrota, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two people were injured following a two-vehicle crash at a Hwy. 52 intersection north of Zumbrota late Saturday morning. The State Patrol crash report indicates a pick-up truck driven by 46-year-old Patrick Davis of Randolph was in the center crossover of Hwy. 52, waiting to turn onto Goodhue County Rd. 7. A passenger car, driven by 74-year-old Linda Wieser of Rochester, was traveling north.
Severe Weather Possible in SE Minnesota Sunday
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester area could see severe weather on back-to-back weekends. The Storm Prediction Center places all of Olmsted, Dodge and Wabasha Counties along with northwestern Fillmore County, most of Mower County and western Winona County in a level two risk for severe weather Sunday evening. The main threat window is from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.
NWS Confirms 2 More Tornadoes in SE Minnesota & West Wisconsin
La Crosse, WI (KROC-AM News) - The National Weather Service has confirmed that three tornadoes were produced by the severe storms that pummeled southeastern Minnesota last weekend. Survey teams from the National Weather Service previously confirmed an EF0 tornado was responsible for damage to a barn, trees, and crops in...
Rochester Woman Faces Felony Charges For June 3rd Crash
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester woman is now facing felony charges in connection with a traffic crash that occurred in early June. The Olmsted County Attorney's Office today filed a criminal complaint against 48-year-old Patricia Price, charging her with criminal vehicular operation, child endangerment, and DWI. She has been ordered to appear in court on the charges on August 25th.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charges: Woman Stole Identities to Defraud Rochester Area Credit Union
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Minneapolis woman is facing felony charges in Olmsted County for allegedly stealing a pair of identities and using them to defraud a Rochester credit union of over $20,000. The criminal complaint against 39-year-old Maegen Fortin alleges that she opened two different accounts at separate Altra...
Latest Update On Highway-52 Construction Project in Minnesota
The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) just posted an update about the progress of that major Highway-52 road construction project north of Rochester. If you've driven along Highway-52 north of Rochester since this spring, you know there are more than just a couple of construction projects underway. They're all part of MnDOT's three-year plan that will replace several bridges and intersections as well as rebuild major sections of that busy highway.
Roll Up Your Sleeves! Urgent Need for Blood in Rochester
Four months ago, I rolled up my sleeve and turned my head away as my blood filled up a bag that would go to someone else who needed it to survive in Southeast Minnesota. Unfortunately, more than just my blood is needed and Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota just sent out an urgent message asking for everyone to help.
Try Beautiful Rooftop Mini Golf Course 90 Minutes from Rochester
Mini golf is a really fun way to spend an afternoon or evening. It doesn't matter how old you are, mini golf is always a good idea. Now you put it on a rooftop and it's next level, and we have that option right here in Minnesota! It looks like such a fun summer activity to check out and it's about 90 minutes from Rochester, MN.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rochester Firm Fined For Temporary Worker Visa Program Violations
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - The US Labor Department has ordered a Rochester-based company to pay more than $203,000 for violations involving a federal program that allows foreign, non-agricultural workers with a certain type of visa to temporarily work in the US. A news release from the Department's Wage and...
AM 1390 KRFO
Faribault, MN
17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://krforadio.com
Comments / 0