ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winona County, MN

Man Injured in Winona County Rollover Crash

By TJ Leverentz
AM 1390 KRFO
AM 1390 KRFO
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
krforadio.com

Comments / 0

Related
AM 1390 KRFO

Two-Vehicle Crash Near Zumbrota Results in Injuries

Zumbrota, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two people were injured following a two-vehicle crash at a Hwy. 52 intersection north of Zumbrota late Saturday morning. The State Patrol crash report indicates a pick-up truck driven by 46-year-old Patrick Davis of Randolph was in the center crossover of Hwy. 52, waiting to turn onto Goodhue County Rd. 7. A passenger car, driven by 74-year-old Linda Wieser of Rochester, was traveling north.
ZUMBROTA, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Severe Weather Possible in SE Minnesota Sunday

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester area could see severe weather on back-to-back weekends. The Storm Prediction Center places all of Olmsted, Dodge and Wabasha Counties along with northwestern Fillmore County, most of Mower County and western Winona County in a level two risk for severe weather Sunday evening. The main threat window is from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.
ROCHESTER, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Rochester Woman Faces Felony Charges For June 3rd Crash

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester woman is now facing felony charges in connection with a traffic crash that occurred in early June. The Olmsted County Attorney's Office today filed a criminal complaint against 48-year-old Patricia Price, charging her with criminal vehicular operation, child endangerment, and DWI. She has been ordered to appear in court on the charges on August 25th.
ROCHESTER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Winona County, MN
City
La Crosse, WI
City
Wabasha, MN
La Crosse, WI
Crime & Safety
State
Minnesota State
La Crosse, WI
Accidents
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Winona County, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Dakota, MN
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
Dakota, MN
Crime & Safety
Winona County, MN
Accidents
AM 1390 KRFO

Latest Update On Highway-52 Construction Project in Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) just posted an update about the progress of that major Highway-52 road construction project north of Rochester. If you've driven along Highway-52 north of Rochester since this spring, you know there are more than just a couple of construction projects underway. They're all part of MnDOT's three-year plan that will replace several bridges and intersections as well as rebuild major sections of that busy highway.
ROCHESTER, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Roll Up Your Sleeves! Urgent Need for Blood in Rochester

Four months ago, I rolled up my sleeve and turned my head away as my blood filled up a bag that would go to someone else who needed it to survive in Southeast Minnesota. Unfortunately, more than just my blood is needed and Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota just sent out an urgent message asking for everyone to help.
ROCHESTER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rollover#Minnesota State Patrol#Traffic Accident#Dakota Fire Department#Tri State Ambulance#Charming Wabasha Home
AM 1390 KRFO

AM 1390 KRFO

Faribault, MN
17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://krforadio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy