Hadley Trader Joe's Becomes First To Unionize: 'This Victory Is Historic'

By David Cifarelli
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V6r00_0gxTj0TR00
A Trader Joe's sign Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View

Employees at a Trader Joe's in Western Massachusetts are celebrating as they became the first store to form a union at their company.

"This victory is historic, but not a surprise," Trader Joe's United said in a statement on Twitter. "Despite the company's best efforts to bust us, our majority have never wavered."

The union vote passed 45-31 at a store in Hadley with 81 Trader Joe's employees casting their votes, Boston.com reports. The next step is to negotiate a contract with the company.

"We now begin the difficult work of sitting down at the negotiating table as equal with our employers," Trader Joe's United continued. "We must embrace this challenged head on, together, and negotiate a contract that reflects the values Trader Joe's has long claimed to espouse."

Organizers at the Hadley store have been trying to unionize since citing concerns about pay, benefits and safety in May, Boston.com reports.

Currently, Trader Joe's offers a slew of benefits from healthcare and retirement plans to paid time off and a 20% store discount. A spokesperson with the company told Boston.com they already have one of the best benefits packages but appear open to negotiations.

“We are prepared to immediately begin discussions with union representatives for the employees at this store to negotiate a contract,” Nakia Rohde said to the outlet. “We are willing to use any current union contract for a multi-state grocery company with stores in the area."

The company now has seven days to file an objection, the outlet continues.

