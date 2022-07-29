Skidompha Skoop

There is a new king in town and his throne is on the dock at the town landing. Someone put quite a bit of time into the making of a special chair reading “Take a load off Frankie.” We all know that Frankie Poland works from dawn till dusk and can probably use a little down time after hauling all day. Enjoy your throne, Frankie! And kudos to whoever put it there.

ROUND POND, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO