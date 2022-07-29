Skidompha Skoop

lcnme.com
Garden Club of Wiscasset to Establish a Mentorship Program
This slideshow requires JavaScript. Would you like to know how to have a small pond with fish and lovely flowers around it in your yard? Would you like to grow your own vegetables? How about having native flowers for every season to enjoy and arrange for your table?. Members of...
Characters of the County: The Continuous Evolution of Rae Sage
Ever since she was young, Waldoboro resident Raechale “Rae” Sage has been involved in a wide variety of ever-changing pursuits in a quest for knowledge and self-improvement. Sage has always been “aggressively curious,” she said during an interview on July 19. “I’ve always been a person...
Round Pond
There is a new king in town and his throne is on the dock at the town landing. Someone put quite a bit of time into the making of a special chair reading “Take a load off Frankie.” We all know that Frankie Poland works from dawn till dusk and can probably use a little down time after hauling all day. Enjoy your throne, Frankie! And kudos to whoever put it there.
Neal Hughes and Crista Pisano: Paintings Large or Small at Sylvan Gallery
This slideshow requires JavaScript. For the second year in a row, Sylvan Gallery is pleased to offer an exhibition of the extraordinary oil paintings of Neal Hughes and Crista Pisano, two renowned landscape artists recognized for their skill at capturing the essence of their subject. The exhibit opens on Monday,...
Uprooted Farm Puts Down Roots in Waldoboro
Located at 33 Heyer Road in Waldoboro, family-owned Uprooted Farm seeks to bring sustainably grown produce to Waldoboro and the surrounding area. Sterling Doiron and Kailey Smith started Uprooted Farm, which was originally based in Farmington. They relocated the farm to its current location in Waldoboro in December 2021. The...
Free Knotweed Management Workshop
Knotweed is a tenacious, voracious, invasive plant that threatens native plants throughout the Midcoast area. The Sheepscot Knotweed Project was established by a group of Midcoast Conservancy volunteers as a response to this pervasive problem, in hopes of helping people address the issue on their own land. With the assistance...
Calvin Austin Cromwell
Calvin Austin Cromwell, 89, of Westport Island, passed away peacefully after a brief illness at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick on July 19, 2022, with his family at his side. He was born on Dec. 3, 1932, to Herbert B. Cromwell Sr. and Frances A. Cromwell on the kitchen floor of their farmhouse on Westport Island. He was the second of seven children and graduated from Morse High School in 1950.
Walpole Artist Exhibit at Rockland Gallery
The Caldbeck Gallery, at 12 Elm St. in Rockland, will open four new exhibits on first Friday, Aug. 5, with a reception from 5-7 p.m. The shows will continue through Sept. 11. Featured are works in oil on panel by oil and acrylic on large and small canvases by Kayla Mohammadi, of Walpole and Brookline, Mass.; Lois Dodd, of Cushing and Blairstown, N.J.; David Dewey, of Owls Head; Alan Crichton, of Liberty, and Brenda Free, of Rockport.
Nobleboro Man Wins #LCNme365 Photo Contest
Readers selected Mark Allen as the winner of the July #LCNme365 photo contest with his picture of a baby loon receiving a snack. Allen, of Nobleboro, captured the photo with is Canon R5 camera using a 600 mm lens at Damariscotta Lake. It was a morning in which there was no wind with a temperature of about 60 degrees.
The Good Supply Celebrates Its 10th Anniversary with a ‘Whale Club’
The Good Supply in Pemaquid celebrates its 10th anniversary on Saturday, Aug. 6, with the opening of Whale Club, an exhibit featuring the installation of a 9-foot whale sculpture, created by UpSculpt artist Cindy Pease Roe. The public is invited to this milestone event, which will also include new artwork...
CLC Y Racket Director to Retire
Central Lincoln County YMCA Racket and Paddle Sports Director Lisa Gilbride, the face of racket sports at the Y for the past 27 years, is retiring at the end of July. There will be a celebration in her honor in September. Her bubbly personality, wide smile, easygoing nature, and devotion...
Damariscotta Police Report
The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity from July 25-31: Jonathan Beckim-Arnold, Damariscotta, OUI, Biscay Road, July 30. Benjamin Powell, Jefferson, failure to stop at a red light, Bristol Road, July 25. Orlando Segura, Fernandina Beach, Fla., speeding, Main Street, July 25. Daniel Derosier, Damariscotta, failure to keep right,...
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 247 calls for service for the period of July 26 through Aug. 2. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 6,311 calls for service. July 18, Chuck D. Schooley, 49, of Wiscasset, was arrested for gross sexual assault, on Fowle Hill Road, Wiscasset, by Detective Sgt. Ronald Rollins.
