Arthur Sherry
Arthur Sherry, formerly of Burnsville, passed away on July 27th, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Nashua, New Hampshire. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 17 years, Judith Gail Sherry. He was a proud United States Air Force veteran. Left to cherish his memory is...
Mitchell Sheriff’s Report 7/24 – 7/31/22
Robert Biddix, 40 of Spruce Pine, NC. Deputy T. Silvers arrested Biddix for failure to pay child support. He was issued $1,496.00 bond and scheduled to appear in court on 8/31/2022. Ronnie Lee Watson Jr., 40 of Bakersville, NC. Deputy B. Hollifield arrested Watson for failure to appear in court...
Revival at Greater Remnant Church
Greater Remnant Church in Bakersville is having revival the 5th 6th and 7th. Pastor Steve Wilbanks from Scottsboro Alabama will be with us. For directions call 828-467-8187.
15u Boys Tournament Baseball in Boone
These young men…what can I say but they absolutely played their hearts out this weekend to represent Yancey County. They made us so proud!! They started out playing Thursday against Western Harnett and won 11-1. Friday, they went up against Dare County and won 7-1. Saturday morning they were up against Washington County (another undefeated team in the 8 district bracket) and lost 6-3. We then immediately went against Caldwell County for another chance at the championship game. After 11 long, nail-biting innings, we were victorious and went in to the championship game Sunday morning against Washington County again. As we were missing one of our best players, these boys still still fought with every thing they had and came up 2 runs short. Sadly, we were defeated 5-3. All-in-all, we were the District 2 Champions and 2nd place in the State tournament where we faced the best of the best. I cannot be more proud of these boys. They played with heart and made Yancey County proud. These young men were coached by some pretty special people and we are all so grateful for their love of our boys. These special men are Coach Loren Deyton, Coach Russell Fox and Coach Marc Tyner.
Carolina Mountains Literary Festival September 8-10
The Carolina Mountains Literary Festival draws dozens of authors to Burnsville this September 8-10. The annual event brings readers, writers, listeners, and learners of all ages together to share stories, ideas, and make human-to-human connections around the craft of the written word. “After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic,...
Triple Homicide in Yancey County
Just after 4:30 pm, Monday afternoon Yancey County Deputies were dispatched to a report of shots fired inside a residence in the Jacks Creek Area. While en route to the location dispatch advised deputies, there was a report of one person with a gunshot wound. After the deputies arrived more shots were fired.
Mt Mitchell Crafts Fair Opens Friday–Entertainment Schedule
One of the largest, oldest and most unique crafts fairs in the North Carolina mountains takes place August 5-6 from 9AM-5PM on the Town Square in Burnsville. The 65th Mount Mitchell Crafts Fair brings together more than 200 artists and crafters. Although a few things have changed since its inception...
