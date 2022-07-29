These young men…what can I say but they absolutely played their hearts out this weekend to represent Yancey County. They made us so proud!! They started out playing Thursday against Western Harnett and won 11-1. Friday, they went up against Dare County and won 7-1. Saturday morning they were up against Washington County (another undefeated team in the 8 district bracket) and lost 6-3. We then immediately went against Caldwell County for another chance at the championship game. After 11 long, nail-biting innings, we were victorious and went in to the championship game Sunday morning against Washington County again. As we were missing one of our best players, these boys still still fought with every thing they had and came up 2 runs short. Sadly, we were defeated 5-3. All-in-all, we were the District 2 Champions and 2nd place in the State tournament where we faced the best of the best. I cannot be more proud of these boys. They played with heart and made Yancey County proud. These young men were coached by some pretty special people and we are all so grateful for their love of our boys. These special men are Coach Loren Deyton, Coach Russell Fox and Coach Marc Tyner.

BOONE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO