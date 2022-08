Charles Barkley says he's sticking to the NBA, turning away from any further overtures to join LIV Golf as a broadcaster. "I want to thank Greg Norman and LIV for their interest in me," Barkley told the New York Post. "I wish those guys great success and nothing but the best. But, in my best interest, and being fair to Turner -- because Turner and basketball have given me every single thing in my life -- It is best for me to move on and I'm staying with Turner for the rest of my TV career."

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO