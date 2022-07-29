www.canoncitydailyrecord.com
Daily Record
Cañon City residents to vote on how public parks, playgrounds are acquired
Cañon City voters in November will be asked to consider three ballot questions that will bring the city’s charter in line with Colorado Revised Statute and one that would change the manner in which public parks and playgrounds are acquired. On Monday, the city council passed first reading...
Daily Record
Cañon City School Board to table transgender policy to allow more input, further educate
The Cañon City School Board has decided to indefinitely table the proposed transgender student policy after the overwhelming response from parents, both for and against the policy, during the first reading July 25. Superintendent Adam Hartman and Board President Robin Reeser acknowledged the need to table the policy until...
KRDO
Colorado City without a post office, again
COLORADO CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- For the third time since 2019, the residents of Colorado City don't have access to the United States Postal Service (USPS) in their own community. City officials told 13 Investigates that a deal with the USPS ended on July 30, 2022. Since then, residents have...
Cañon City community voices concerns over new school district policy
CAÑON CITY, Colo. — Grandview Christian Church in Cañon City was filled with over a hundred members of the community about a new policy proposed by the Cañon City School District. “We’re here because a lot of parents have serious concerns about it and for one reason, because they didn’t know this was coming,” said […]
Local landscaper wants to warn others about costly Zelle scam
Believing he was talking to an actual U.S. Bank expert, he used Zelle to send money in what he was told was as part of a test to make sure his account was secure.
Daily Record
New book released by former Cañon City resident
Former Cañon City resident Ann Simas (nee Strunk) announces the release of her latest book, Hidden to Die, number eight in her Grace Gabbiano Mysteries, which are set in Coburg, Oregon. Other titles in the series are Dressed to Die, Sliced to Die, Buried to Die, Quilted to Die, Taken to Die, Praying to Die, and Framed to Die.
Pueblo police officer retires after 32 years
PUEBLO, Colo. — Glen Fillmore is retiring after more than three decades serving the Pueblo community. He worked both for the Pueblo Police Department and Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office. “To me, serving the community – you know, it’s big,” said Fillmore. “I grew up out in the county, but I’ve always considered Pueblo, my home. […]
arkvalleyvoice.com
Scope of the Chaffee Local Housing Crisis Made Crystal Clear: 1105 More Units Needed by 2027
Chaffee Housing Authority’s Updated Housing Needs Assessment Reveals the Reality of the Local Housing Crisis. Not that the number is unexpected, but it is sobering to realize the effort it will take to provide housing for our county’s workforce over the next five years. According to the 2022 Housing Needs Assessment (HNA), recently adopted by the Chaffee Housing Authority, to stabilize the Chaffee County workforce and keep up with future housing demands, 1,105 new homes are needed over the next five years.
KKTV
Man suspected of kidnapping a child in the Colorado Springs area
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is facing serious charges, including kidnapping, after a child was reported missing in the El Paso County area. 11 News is choosing to not report the name of the child. According to Fountain Police, investigators started looking into a missing child on Saturday. Detectives learned through several interviews the 7-year-old boy had been seen alone at different homeless camps and businesses in El Paso County days before the investigation started. Saturday afternoon, police learned the boy was with 28-year-old Kristopher Lockit.
Townhome project proposed in west Colorado Springs has neighbors concerned
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Yet another confrontation involving city officials, developers and neighbors could be approaching on Wheeler Avenue, just south of Old Colorado City. City of Colorado Springs The city's planning office has notified neighbors of a proposal to build 138 townhomes on a vacant parcel, and a sign announcing the project is The post Townhome project proposed in west Colorado Springs has neighbors concerned appeared first on KRDO.
Steps residents can take to prevent heavy equipment thefts
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s office released a set of tips that residents can follow to prevent thefts. According to Pueblo County Sheriff’s office, there is a growing trend of high-dollar equipment thefts. Equipment such as excavators, loaders, mowers, backhoes, forklifts, chippers, skid loaders, tractors, and semi-trucks. Most of the thefts are happening […]
Daily Record
First Friday events highlights Cañon City’s love of the movies
Cañon City has long been known as an area that is appealing to Hollywood filmmakers. This dates back to the early 1900s when silent films were being made. The surrounding mountains, the Arkansas River, Buckskin Joe and Skyline Drive are just a few of the places where filming has been done.
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado Springs area military events starting July 31
Jazz in the Garden — With Air Force Academy's Band's Falconaires, 7 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 601 N. Tejon St.; gssepiscopal.org. Military Speakers Luncheon — With retired admiral and ambassador Harry Harris, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., DoubleTree hotel, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., $20-$50. Registration: tinyurl.com/ymbdcm9t.
mountainjackpot.com
Busted in Cripple Creek July 23 Edition
07-19-2022 Venita Lynn Cox, 59 years old of Cripple Creek, was arrested and transported to the Teller County Jail for C.R.S. 18-6-803.5 (1)(a) Violation of a protection order. 07-21-2022 Joshua Keith Griffith, 29 years old of Cripple Creek, was arrested and transported to the Teller County Jail for18-6-800.3 – Domestic Violence, 18-3-204 – 3rd Degree Assault, 18-9-111 – Harassment, and 18-4-501 – Criminal Mischief.
KKTV
Colorado Springs police help execute ‘high-risk’ search warrant in a small Colorado town
PENROSE, Colo. (KKTV) - The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office was asking the public to avoid an area in Penrose Monday afternoon. At about 3:10 p.m. the sheriff’s office announced its SWAT team was executing a “high-risk” search warrant in the 1300 block of L Street. Colorado Springs police officers were assisting.
Pueblo Police investigate shooting, request information
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is requesting the community’s help with their investigation of a shooting that possibly stemmed from a road rage incident. According to a press release sent out by PPD, at about 12:45 a.m. on July 23, officers responded to the area of I-25 and Highway 50 West on […]
KKTV
Good Samaritan assists victim following stabbing in central Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A good Samaritan may have saved a stabbing victim’s life. The Samaritan tells 11 News he was out by his car late in the 2000 block of Lelaray Street Saturday night when he saw a man running his way yelling for help. According to the citizen, the man said someone was trying to kill him, and the citizen caught a glimpse of another person coming their way. He told 11 News he put the victim in his vehicle, called 911, and met police a few blocks away at Palmer Park Boulevard and Union.
91st Annual Donkey Derby Days
CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. — Donkey Derby Days returns in August for its 91st year in Cripple Creek and will feature live music from a John Denver tribute artist. There will be plenty of fun for all ages at the event this year, including the fan favorite donkey races, parade, gold panning, axe throwing, beer garden, […]
KJCT8
Colorado Springs mother provided Xanax, Percocet, and Fentanyl to 16-year-old son, leading to eventual overdose
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KJCT) - On July 27, 2022 the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announced that Douglas Floyd, a 52-year-old resident of Colorado Springs, has pled guilty to distributing fentanyl and para-fluorofentanyl that resulted in the death of a 16-year-old boy. The names of...
KRDO
Pueblo women dead after a pedestrian-involved crash
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman is dead following an auto vs. pedestrian crash in Pueblo County. According to Colorado State Patrol (CSP), crews responded Tuesday morning to a crash on Santa Fe. Dr. near San Pedro St. CSP says the pedestrian, a 40-year-old woman, was found dead in...
