Johnstown boil water advisory in effect

JPC August 2022 Food Pantry Schedule
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Johnson Park Center (JPC) in Utica has released its August 2022 Food Pantry Schedule and would like to invite the local community rain or shine. Event organizers would like to advise anyone who attends to please bring their JPC Food Pantry Card. If you...
Missing man’s body from Mohawk River found
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Saturday, July 30th, the Utica Police Department reported that the body of Musar Pwa had been recovered from the Mohawk River. The Utica Police Department would like to thank the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Department of Environmental Conservation for their assistance with the search during the past several days.
6 shot, 1 dead after overnight shootings on Central Avenue
ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) – A total of six people were shot, and one died, after two separate shooting incidents Tuesday morning, according to the Albany Police Department. At about 1:20 a.m., officers responded to the area of Central Avenue and Lexington Avenue for reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found evidence consistent with gunshots and two men who had been shot, police said.
Utica man charged with felonies in July 31 shooting
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a man has been charged with multiple felonies after a shooting incident that occurred in Utica on July 31st. Around 11:15 pm on Sunday, officers arrived at the scene of a ‘shots fired’ incident at the intersection of...
Multiple puppies found dead in Troy
TROY, NY (NEWS 10) – Police are investigating the reason behind multiple dogs being found dead from the same illness. a total of seven puppies have been found dead from parvovirus, confirming the first two were found Wednesday morning on the Uncle Sam bike path in Troy. The community...
