Man, 26, charged with murder in death of woman found in Marco Lake

4d ago
New women’s fashion store opens in Orange Park MallZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Middleburg nurse sentenced for tampering with patients’ medicationDon Johnson
A local scratch golfer compares these Florida gulf coast courses to help you navigate through the linksFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
New Dunkin’ is coming to MiddleburgJulie MorganMiddleburg, FL
Middleburg man gets jail sentence for using minor to produce sexually explicit imagesDon JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
Former JSO Officer pleaded guilty to trespassing, sentenced to a year probation
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — * The above video is from Deven Reed's July 22 court appearance. Jacksonville Sheriff's Officer Deven Reed was sentenced to a year probation by Judge Mose Floyd Tuesday. Reed entered a plea of guilty to trespassing, a lesser charge than the charges of burglary he was...
News4Jax.com
Man’s body found after van discovered in Jacksonville pond
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man’s body was discovered after police were notified Tuesday of a submerged vehicle inside a pond on North Jefferson Street, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Lt. Mana, with the Sheriff’s Office, said police were called to the scene at 4:17 p.m. after...
News4Jax.com
Trial date scheduled for man charged in murder of Fernandina Beach pet sitter
A trial date has been set for a man indicted on a charge of first-degree murder in the death of a Nassau County pet sitter. During a court hearing Tuesday morning, jury selection was proposed for Feb. 3, with Shawn Whigham’s trial tentatively scheduled for Feb. 6. The next...
Popculture
Pregnant Radio DJ TySheeks Murdered, Boyfriend Charged
Tasheka Ranette Young, a popular Jacksonville, Florida radio personality known also as TySheeks, was reportedly four months pregnant when police allege the father of her two young children, Bursey Jerome Armstrong Jr., killed her in a domestic violence incident. Young was 34 when she was killed Saturday in her home at Mission Pointe Apartments on Biscayne Boulevard, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office told First Coast News.
Man in critical condition after being shot on Moncrief Road
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — At around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jacksonville Sheriff’s officers arrived at 4800 Moncrief Rd. in response to a shooting. A man in his mid-30s was found shot. He was rushed to a hospital by Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. Not much is known at this...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville woman accused of trying to help Patrick McDowell pleads guilty to accessory after fact
A Jacksonville woman accused of trying to help a man suspected in the murder of a Nassau County deputy pleaded guilty Tuesday to accessory after the fact. Breiana Tole, 28, will remain in the Nassau County jail, where she’s being held on $1 million bond. A status hearing is set for Oct. 20.
News4Jax.com
2 men found dead in Baker County home, deputies say
MACCLENNY, Fla. – Two men were found dead in a Baker County home, authorities said Monday. The Baker County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called shortly before 11:30 a.m. Monday to the home on Sawtooth Road off of Steel Bridge Road near the Florida-Georgia state line and found the bodies of the two men in different parts of the house -- one in a hallway and the other in a bedroom.
2 men found dead in Macclenny home, Baker County deputies investigating
MACCLENNY, Fla. — Baker County deputies are searching for the suspect they believe shot and killed two friends in their own home in Macclenny off Sawtooth Road. Deputies said a 911 call came in at 11:25 a.m. reporting two dead people were found. One of the victims was found in the hallway and another in a back bedroom.
Man charged with setting fire to Fernandina Beach mechanic shop after being let go
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — A man is facing an arson charge after he set a business on fire shortly after being fired from his job, according to the Fernandina Police Department. According to an arrest affidavit, Daniel Rosado, 62, was both living and working at an automotive mechanic shop...
Man shot in leg on Jacksonville’s Westside, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting near 8400 Helen Drive North. Police say that around 8 p.m. on Monday, they located a man in his early 30s with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries....
Fire marshal investigating after Monday mobile home fire
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department released more details about the Monday mobile home fire on Cypress Crest Lane. On Monday, JFRD personnel responded to 1500 Cypress Crest Ln. in reference to a mobile home fire. Upon arrival, personnel reported that the fire was “fully involved,” meaning the entire home was in flames.
Two injured in early morning shooting on the Northside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two men took themselves to the hospital in the early morning of Monday, Aug. 1 after what Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office describes as a shooting. Officers responded to 8300 Gullege Drive after a shooting was reported. Both men suffered no major injuries and were able to...
News4Jax.com
Man fatally stabbed after attacking 2 people in woods: JSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was killed Saturday night in a stabbing in the woods on Jacksonville’s Westside after police said two people reported he attacked them. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, officers were called to an area near Lenox Avenue, northeast of Plymouth Street, just after 9 p.m. when a woman called for help.
Judge jails Clay County man charged in fiery crash, calling him a 'danger to the community'
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man with a decades-long history of traffic violations and license suspensions is in jail after a judge revoked his bond Monday morning. Prosecutors asked for the revocation after Clifford Ringer received a ticket July 2 for running a red light, which they said violated the terms of his pretrial release.
First Coast News
Family member: Two men found dead in Baker County were best friends, may have been killed in robbery
MACCLENNY, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report. The two victims dead in a home north of Macclenny in Baker County, Florida, were best friends named Daniel Sigers and Bo Thomas, a family member of Sigers has confirmed. The victims were reported...
JSO: Victim in surgery for gunshot wound
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reports that officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Labelle St. to investigate reports of multiple gunshots being heard. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Upon arrival they located several shell casings but no victim. Around the same time...
News4Jax.com
Small agency, big results: Jacksonville Beach police applaud efforts to get illegal guns off streets
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Jacksonville Beach Police Chief Gene Paul Smith says his small agency has seized more illegal guns than any other agency in Northeast Florida. It’s part of his push to make the coastal community safer. Since he took over as the top cop in 2019,...
News4Jax.com
Man now charged with murder connected to 2021 Lenox Avenue triple shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man who has been in jail since February is now charged in a murder case from September 2021. Bond was denied and a public defender was appointed for Zhacobe Sykes, who appeared before a judge Saturday morning. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office told News4JAX in September...
Report: 3 children, baby, one adult from Lake City seriously injured in crash after blowing a tire
ALACHUA, Fla — Two children, a baby and an adult from Lake City were seriously injured in a single-vehicle accident in Alachua County, a report from Florida Highway Patrol said. The baby, who is 7 months old, was not in a car seat or restraint, according to the report.
Man stabbed in the neck during domestic dispute at Lavilla
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported a stabbing due to a domestic dispute reported at 900 West Monroe Street. Upon arrival, JSO officers located a male with a stab wound to the neck. Fire/ Rescue arrived on the scene and transported the male to a local hospital with serious injuries.
