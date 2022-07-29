MPS mask requirement will depend on Milwaukee County COVID level

www.wuwm.com
Tuesday on Lake Effect: voting in the primary, 'The Steal,' memorable convention moments, segregation in Milwaukee
Today on Lake Effect, we look at all the ways to vote in next week’s Primary Election. Then, the authors of The Steal talk about the people who attempted to overturn the 2020 election, and those who fought to preserve democracy. We look back at memorable political convention moments that have shaped American history. Plus, learn which Milwaukee neighborhoods continue to be deeply segregated and where it’s becoming more diverse.
Monday on Lake Effect: Electa Quinney Institute director, Monthly with Mosley, Book of the Month Capitol Notes, Bubbler Talk
Today on Lake Effect, we meet the new director of UW-Milwaukee’s Electa Quinney Institute for American Indian Education. Then, learn about the first doctor to work in Wisconsin. Capitol Notes digs into the federal lawsuit filed by disabled voters over new Wisconsin election rules. We get a new pick for the August Book of the Month. Plus, Bubbler Talk tells the story of the first Black people who lived in Milwaukee.
'A Song Everlasting' earns its place as August's Book of the Month
Lake Effect and Milwaukee Public Library partner up each month to bring you new reading recommendations through our Book of the Month series. This month, Amy Waldman, an adult reference librarian at the Good Hope Library, shares a new book from their “Coming to America” book club. Waldman...
