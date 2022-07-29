ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somers Point, NJ

Pedestrian Struck, Killed By South Jersey Driver Identified

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bo8Qu_0gxThOe200
Somers Point police Photo Credit: Facebook/ Somers Point PD

A 54-year-old man struck and killed by a driver has been identified.

Frank Molter Jr., of Somers Point, was hit along Route 52 in front of the Economy Motel on Saturday night, July 23.

He was struck in the westbound lane by a vehicle operated by a 59-year-old Mt. Laurel woman.

He worked at Bally's Atlantic City, according to his Facebook page. Molter was born and raised in Ocean City, where he graduated high school in 1986, according to his obituary.

Molter was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Trauma Unit where he succumbed to his injuries. The vehicle driver and her 85-year-old passenger were transported to Shore Medical Center for minor injuries.

Excessive speed and or impairment are not believed to be factors in the crash, police said. No summonses had been issued.

