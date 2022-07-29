ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Aurora, NY

Teen in critical condition after East Aurora ATV crash

By Imani Clement
 4 days ago
A 16-year-old teenager is in critical condition after striking a tree while riding an ATV in East Aurora.

The East Aurora Police Department received a 911 call at 1:49 a.m. early Friday morning. The teen was unconscious when officers and fire officials arrived at the scene.

The accident occurred on trails in the woods off Behm Road in the Town of Aurora.

The teen was a passenger on the ATV - the operator and teenager both were not wearing helmets at the time of the accident.

The teenager was transported to Oishei Children's Hospital.

The investigation into the accident is ongoing.

