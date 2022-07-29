ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pedestrian Struck By Car In Morris County (DEVELOPING)

By Valerie Musson
 4 days ago
Area of River Road and Bartley Road in Mount Olive Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A person was struck by a car in Morris County, developing reports say.

The victim was hit near River Road and Bartley Road in Mount Olive shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

An ambulance responded to the accident scene to evaluate the victim, whose extent of injuries was unknown.

Authorities did not immediately return DailyVoice.com’s request for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

